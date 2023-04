Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest to Win or Draw @ 7/5 - KO 19:30 BST

Nottingham Forest's home form has deserted them at just the wrong time, but it's worth noting that they have still only lost two of their last 12 at the City Ground.

Recent defeats here against Newcastle and Man United have had a big impact, but losses to clubs in the top four can be forgiven in the main.

They face another tough opponent in the shape of Brighton this evening, but with the Seagulls having suffered penalty shoot-out heartache at Wembley on Sunday, it might be a great opportunity for Steve Cooper's hosts to pick up a win - and even a draw would do for us in this bet.

Bet 2: Back Brentford to Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

Chelsea at odds-on to beat Brentford is an opportunity that we need to take advantage of, as there is no way that we should be able to back the Bees to not lose at even money.

Frank Lampard has failed to bring the Blues to life since he was appointed as interim manager, and they have now gone seven without a win in all competitions. Their record under Lampard's latest reign is played four and lost four.

Thomas Frank's visitors haven't done much winning themselves either of late, but they did hold Aston Villa to a draw last time, and Chelsea just don't score enough goals.

Bet 3: Back Man City @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

We finish with the big game of the day at the top of the Premier League, and while Arsenal have been excellent this season, I just can't see them getting a result at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta's men have been far too frail at the back in recent weeks, and while they continue to score plenty of goals of their own, you can't expect to take anything from a trip to City with a leaky defence.

The Citizens are five points adrift of the Gunners, but they have two games in hand, and have won six on the bounce in the league. They should be able to get one hand on the trophy by the end of the evening.