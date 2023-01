Empoli are only 14th in Serie A, but the visitors today are Sampdoria, and they are down in 18th, with just nine points from their 17 outings to date.

The hosts have 10 more from the same amount of games, and they have won three of their last four at home.

Sampdoria returned from the World Cup break with a rare victory, but they have since lost in the league and been knocked out of the Coppa Italia.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Port Vale v Peterborough @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Darren Ferguson returns to the Peterborough dugout for the fourth time in his managerial career tonight, and I am expecting his team to earn an away point.

Posh are ninth in League One, having won just one of their last seven outings - losing on five occasions. Grant McCann paid the price for that run of results, with the team five points adrift of the Play-offs.

Port Vale are in 11th, but they have the same number of points, and they have won four of their last six outings. Ferguson's return to the opposition comes just at the wrong time for them though, and I think that they will have to settle for a point tonight.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Cadiz v Elche @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's second bottom verses bottom in La Liga tonight, and although Elche are already 11 points adrift, I am expecting them to score on the road tonight.

The visitors have scored in four of their last five away from home, and they managed to secure 2-2 draws at both Valencia and Espanyol.

Cadiz are unbeaten in five at home, but four of them were draws, and this selection has landed in three of their last four on this ground.