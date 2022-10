Lecce's defence to continue leaking.

Yellow Submarine to get back on track in La Liga.

Santos' road woes to remain as they travel to RB Bragantino.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Lecce v Fiorentina @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Lecce have done okay since their promotion back to Serie A, and while they are only 16th with seven points from nine outings, it's just one defeat in four.

Fiorentina have been winning matches in Europe of late, but in the league it's just one victory since their opening weekend success at home to Cremonese, and they have taken just one point from a possible 12 on the road this term.

Goals have been hard to come by for Vincenzo Italiano's side, but this selection has landed in Lecce's last four, and there hasn't been a clean sheet in any of their home fixtures this season.

Bet 2: Back Villarreal @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Villarreal have struggled to win football matches in La Liga this season, and they head into tonight's fixture on a four game winless streak.

The positive news however, is that only two of those were defeats, three of the matches were away from home, and they have been picking up victories in Europe.

Osasuna are the visitors tonight, and they were beaten at home by Valencia last time. They have taken just one point from a possible nine of late, and they have scored only twice in three away outings.

Bet 3: Back RB Bragantino @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

It's 13th versus 12th in the Brazilian Serie A tonight, and I am expecting home advantage to tell.

The hosts have won 9 of 31 matches this season, and seven of those victories came here. They have only lost three times, and they are unbeaten in seven.

Santos won when they were last in action, but that was at home, and on the road they have lost four of their last five - with the other being a 0-0 draw at the relegation threatened, Cuiaba.