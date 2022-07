Greeks to be God

Bet 1: Back Olympiakos @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Olympiakos drew the first leg in Israel 1-1, and they now have a great chance of making it through to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Maccabi Haifi needed an injury time equaliser in the home leg, and they don't have as much European pedigree as their Greek opponents.

It's difficult to imagine them going to the Karaiskakis Stadium and taking anything from the game against a side that came through the group stage of the Europa League last term - especially as they themselves finished bottom of their Conference League group.

Tight first leg expected in Goias

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Atletico GO v Corinthians @ 15/8 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Corinthians are second in the Brazilian Serie A, while Atletico GO are third from bottom, however that being said, I can't see the former winning this first leg away from home.

This is a quarter-final tie in the Copa do Brasil, and the thing that puts me off the visitors is their poor away record - just one win in 10 in all competitions.

The hosts are actually the favourites to win tonight, but I can't be having that either, given that four of their last five have ended in defeat. They have been doing well in this competition, but they have benefited from a kind draw to date.

Flamengo's resurgence to gather pace

Bet 3: Back Flamengo @ 4/9 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

The appointment of Dorval Junior for another spell as manager has revitalised Flamengo's season, and they head into this first leg with eight wins from their last nine outings in all competitions.

Big 'Mengo as they are nicknamed have climbed to sixth in the league, and they haven't just been edging past their opponents, they have largely been putting them to the sword.

Athletico PR are in the midst of a fine campaign, but they went down with a whimper in a 2-0 defeat at Botafogo at the weekend, and they are now winless in three on the road - two of which were defeats.