Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Barnsley's victory over Sheffield Wednesday last week put them right back in the hunt for automatic promotion, and a win in their game in hand tonight would see them move to within three points of the Owls in second.

A trip to Exeter can be a tricky fixture - especially as Gary Caldwell's men won 5-0 here on Saturday - but they just don't have anything really to play for any more, and the visitors are good value at odds-against to make it five wins on the bounce.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Wimbledon v Walsall @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 BST

AFC Wimbledon are in miserable form, and they are just lucky that they already have a decent points buffer to the bottom two in League Two. They fell to their sixth defeat from seven at Barrow at the weekend, and they have won just one game in 2023.

The good news for this bet though is that they are still scoring goals, as this selection has landed in six of their last seven. As for the visitors, their last three on the road have followed suit.

Bet 3: Back Crawley @ 8/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Crawley are lower than Grimsby in the table, but they are in better form, and could still do with points to keep themselves above the relegation zone. A victory over Rochdale on Saturday was their third in four outings, and it's just one defeat in six at home.

Grimsby have been in the news thanks to their FA Cup exploits, but it's worth remembering that they are only 15th in League Two. Away from home they have lost seven of their last 11 in this division.