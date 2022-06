No clean sheets in Sweden

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Norrby IF v Ostersunds FK @ 9/10 - KO 18:30 BST

We begin in the Swedish Superettan, which is the second tier of football in that country.

The hosts just missed out on a chance of promotion when they finished fourth last season, but things aren't going so well this year as they are down in 13th after 10 games.

Ostersunds were relegated from the top flight last term, and their results haven't got any better this time around, as they are second from bottom with just six points from a possible 30.

Neither side is in good form, and they will both view this as a winnable opportunity. Therefore I expect the pair of them to go for it and not be too defensive. It's also worth noting that it's just one clean sheet in four at home for Norrby, and despite their struggles, the visitors have found the net in four of their six on the road.

Brazilian champs to score in Ecuador

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Emelec v Atletico MG @ 9/10 - KO 22:00 BST

The last 16 of the Copa Libertadores begins tonight, and I am expecting a goal for both teams in the first leg tie between Emelec and Atletico MG.

Emelec were runners-up in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro last season, and they finished second to Palmeiras in the group stage of this competition.

Atletico MG are the reigning Brazilian champions, ending a 50 year gap to their first and last Campeonato title. They topped their group in this competition, taking 11 points from their six matches.

Of note, five of their six in the group saw this selection land, and the same can be said for four of Emelec's. I can't imagine that the Brazilians will sit back and be negative here.

Iconic names to remain level

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Corinthians v Boca Juniors @ 19/10 - KO 22:00 BST

Two of the heavyweights in South American football have been drawn together in the last 16 of the Libertadores, and I think that the draw is the percentage call.

Boca Juniors have won this competition six times in their history, and while the last was in 2007, they have had some near misses since - losing finals in 2018 and 2012.

Corinthians are in the midst of a resurgence, as they look to get back to the kind of form that saw them lift this trophy in 2012 and win the league in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

The hosts are known for their mean defence, and they keep plenty of clean sheets. Boca are a very good team though, and they too will be a tough nut to crack. Based on that, the draw is a strong possibility.