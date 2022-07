Leaders to win but they will need at least two

Bet 1: Back Palmeiras to Win & BTTS @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Palmeiras are four points clear at the top of Serie A, and they should be able to win at home this evening.

The visitors are Internacional, and while they are doing well in sixth, it's just one win in four, and they blew a lead on three occasions in their 3-3 draw with Sao Paulo in the week.

The hosts have won three of their last four in front of their own fans, and they should have enough firepower to take the three points - albeit without conceding a clean sheet.

Champs to come through a tricky test

Bet 2: Back Atletico Mineiro @ 11/20 - KO 22:00 BST

It's third against second in Brazil tonight, and it should be a home win for the defending champions.

Atletico Mineiro are level on points with Corinthians, but the gap to the leaders is four points. They are unbeaten in six on their own patch - four of which were wins.

Corinthians have been beaten in two of their last three in all competitions, and it's just one point from a possible 12 on the road of late.

Back Santos to get a result

Bet 3: Back Santos to Win or Draw @ 5/6 - KO 23:00 BST

Fortaleza are off the bottom of the table, but they were beaten again during the week, and Santos are a good bet to avoid defeat against them tonight.

The visitors are in 10th in Serie A, and they have won three of their last four in all competitions. They have also lost just one of their last five on their travels in the league.

The hosts have played nine times at home this season, and they have only come out on the winning side on one occasion.