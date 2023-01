Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Newcastle @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Arsenal and Newcastle have surpassed expectations so far this season, as the former are seven points clear at the top, while the latter are in third place.

The pair of them have only been beaten once all year, and those losses came back in early September and late August, respectively.

A cornerstone of their success has been their defensive record, as they have both conceded the fewest amount of goals in the top flight.

Despite that, I still like both teams to score as a bet when they meet at the Emirates. The Gunners have won all seven of their home matches this term, but only against Nottingham Forest did they keep a clean sheet.

The Magpies have scored in six of their eight on the road, and this selection has landed in five of them.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Everton v Brighton @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Frank Lampard will be hoping that their shock 1-1 draw at the Etihad on New Year's Eve will be the springboard his team need to start moving up the table.

Prior to that they had returned to action with a dismal 1-2 home defeat to Wolves - a loss which was their sixth in eight Premier League fixtures.

Brighton are the visitors to Goodison Park tonight, with Roberto De Zerbi still finding his feet with the Seagulls. They returned to league action with a good 1-3 victory at Southampton, and while a home loss to Arsenal can be forgiven, conceding four goals is not good.

I don't have a huge amount of faith in either side at present, and I could easily see this being a draw - 1-1 perhaps.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Leicester v Fulham @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Leicester were unlucky not to get anything from their trip to Anfield last time, but Brendan Rodgers will at least be pleased with the performance, given how poor they were against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Marco Silva's Fulham are five places and eight points better off than them, which is probably a surprise given the pre-season expectations of the respective clubs.

The Cottagers have been a breath of fresh air this year though, and they have outscored both Spurs and Man United thus far. Given that both are in the bottom seven when it comes to goals conceded this season, I fully expect BTTS backers to collect tonight.