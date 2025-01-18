The Traditional 3pm Acca: Palace to lose in this 38/1 shot

Potter to plot victory against Palace

Graham Potter picked up his first win as West Ham boss on Tuesday, which was also his first league game in charge. They beat Fulham 3-2, and they can follow it up with a victory against Crystal Palace here.

The Eagles were also victorious in midweek, as they went to Leicester and beat them 2-0. That extended their unbeaten run to five in all competitions, but wins over the Foxes, Southampton and Stockport County doesn't exactly set the pulses racing.

It would be remiss of me to not mention that they have gone six without defeat on the road in the league, but with Potter now at the helm, the Hammers have a big scope for improvement.

Matt Bloomfield left Wycombe for Luton this week, and his first task is to end their current five match losing streak. There are mitigating factors though, as four of those were on the road, and one was against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Preston have had it the other way, as they head to Kenilworth Road having just played four out of five in front of their own fans. Their only away outing was actually a defeat, and they have won just once away from Deepdale this season - losing their last two.

Luton's home record has actually been quite good, and they have won four of their last six here.

If you include a penalty shoot-out defeat, the Rams have just lost four on the spin, but three were away from Pride Park, and their home opponent was Leeds.

Prior to that Leeds loss, Paul Warne's men had just beaten Portsmouth 4-0 and West Brom 2-1, and they are up against an out-of-form Watford this afternoon.

The Hornets have gone five without a win in all competitions - losing on four occasions - and they have lost eight of their 13 on their travels this year.

Sheffield United's form has dipped in the last month, but after three winless matches in the Championship they did win 2-1 at Watford when last in league action.

Chris Wilder's side were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend at Bramall Lane by Cardiff, but I am willing to forgive them that, and they can boost their automatic promotion hopes by beating Norwich.

The Canaries have taken 10 points from the last 12 available in the league, but their win at Luton was only their third away success of the campaign, and this is one of the hardest grounds to go to in the division.

Things have been up and down for Coventry since Frank Lampard replaced Mark Robins as manager, but they managed to put their heartbreaking Carrow Road loss behind them by progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup, and they look like a good bet to beat Bristol City.

The Robins head to the CBS Arena having won three and drawn one of their last four Championship outings. They put up a decent enough fight in their FA Cup exit to Wolves, but my concern here is about their recent away form.

It's just a two point return from the last 15 available on the road, and they lost three of those matches to nil.

Acca Wreckers

The Saturday tea-time kick off in the Premier League sees Arsenal host Aston Villa, and with Unai Emery's men back in form, I won't be including the Gunners at 4/91.44 in any of my bets this weekend.

Villa have just won their last three, and their midweek victory at Everton ended a run of five straight away defeats in the league. Arsenal beat Spurs on the same night, but they again missed plenty of chances, and the injuries are beginning to pile up for Mikel Arteta.

Man United managed to spare their blushes on Thursday, as Amad Diallo came to the rescue with a hat-trick in the final 10 minutes to enable his team to beat Southampton 3-1.

Odds of 10/111.91 to win against a Brighton side that have only lost four matches this season are very much on the skinny side, and for all of their recent improvement under Ruben Amorim, they are still a long way short of the final product.

