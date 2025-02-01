The Traditional 3pm Acca: Liverpool to lead the way in this 12/1 shot
It's a 12/113.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with his five selections from the 3pm games coming from the Premier League and the Championship...
-
Liverpool to prove too strong for the Cherries
-
No slip-ups from Newcastle at St James'
-
A third straight win for Everton
-
Leg 1 Liverpool (90mins) @ 8/131.61 (15:00)
Bournemouth are absolutely flying at present, and they really upped the ante in the last couple of weeks - winning 4-1 at Newcastle and then thumping Nottingham Forest 5-0 last Saturday.
Andoni Iraola's side are currently unbeaten in 12 in all competitions - winning eight times - but today they take on the best team in the league, and I can't leave the Reds unbacked at the prices.
Arne Slot was able to rest most of his first choice XI in the Champions League during the week, so I wouldn't read too much into their 3-2 defeat. They have won 16 of their 22 league matches this term, and their away record is eight victories from 11 and three draws - scoring an average of nearly three goals per game.
Leg 2 Newcastle (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (15:00)
Newcastle's propensity to throw in the odd stinker made me think twice about this selection, but on balance, they look like a good bet to beat Fulham this afternoon.
The last time they took the field at St James' Park they lost to Bournemouth, but prior to that they had won nine matches on the bounce, and they went and won at Southampton last weekend.
Fulham didn't offer much in their 0-1 loss to Man United on Sunday, and while it's only three away defeats all season, their form does appear to be dropping off a little bit.
Leg 3 Everton (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (15:00)
David Moyes was beaten in his first game back in charge of Everton, but since that loss to Aston Villa, they beat both Spurs and Brighton.
A home fixture against Leicester should hold no fears, as while the Foxes also recorded a victory over Tottenham last weekend, they have not really improved under Ruud van Nistelrooy, and they had lost seven in a row prior to Sunday.
Leg 4 Hull (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (15:00)
Rubén Sellés led Hull to a statement win at Bramall Lane last Friday, and with the former Reading manager having also had the opportunity to bring in new faces during the transfer window, I fully expect them to start climbing the table pretty quickly.
Stoke head to the MKM Stadium sitting one place below Hull in 20th place in the Championship, and they are winless in seven on the road - losing on four occasions.
Leg 5 Burnley (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (15:00)
The Clarets drew 0-0 with Leeds on Monday, which is a solid enough result, and that extended their unbeaten run to 17 in all competitions.
Quite remarkably they have conceded just nine goals in 29 matches since their relegation from the Premier League, and they have won nine of their 15 on their travels.
Portsmouth had been on an upward curve, but they have just lost their last two, and it's hard to see them bouncing back - even with home advantage this afternoon.
Acca Wreckers
Man United have won their last three, but they were far from convincing, and I can't have them at odds of 5/61.84 to beat Crystal Palace.
The Eagles saw their six match unbeaten run come to an end against Brentford last Sunday, but they were a bit unlucky at Selhurst Park, and they haven't lost since October away from home in the Premier League.
Arsenal are another team trading at 5/61.84 to win on Sunday, and I wouldn't want to be including them in my Accas this weekend either.
Mikel Arteta's men welcome Manchester City to the Emirates, and for all of the problems that Pep Guardiola's side have, they are still too dangerous to write off.
They were successful in their must-win mission in the Champions League during the week, and they showed great heart to come from 0-1 down to beat Chelsea last weekend.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 117pts
Returned: 107.27pts
P/L: -9.73pts
