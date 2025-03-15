The Traditional 3pm Acca: Everton to win in this 54/1 Acca

Moyes to mastermind another win

It is a credit to Chris Wood's excellence this season that he is up there with Erling Haaland as one of the biggest attacking threats in the Premier League at the moment. Wood's Nottingham Forest travel to Ipswich while Haaland will lead the line for Man City at home to Brighton Saturday.

Betfair have boosted the odds on the pair each having one or more shots on target from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 for this week's Saturday Football Superboost. With seven between them in their last six games we reckon it has a good chance of landng.

Everton have certainly improved under David Moyes, and they are currently unbeaten in eight in the league - winning four and drawing four.

Of the four that were here at Goodison, the Toffees beat Spurs and Leicester, before drawing with Liverpool and Man United. That's a pretty strong level of form, and should be good enough to beat West Ham if they repeat it.

The Hammers have also got better following a mid-season change of manager, but Graham Potter's men were beaten at home by Newcastle last time, which made it three defeats from their last five.

Ipswich have faded following some promise earlier in the campaign, and like Leicester, they look like they are going to join Southampton back in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have been absolutely fantastic this year, and after a winless run of three in the league, they beat Man City last Saturday, and are now only four points behind Arsenal.

They have lost their last three on the road, but this is one of the easier away assignments in the division, and I expect them to prove too strong for the Tractor Boys.

Coventry's winning run came to an end at Pride Park on Tuesday, but they are back at the CBS Arena this afternoon, and they look a shade overpriced to see-off Sunderland.

The Black Cats have dropped out of the race for automatic promotion, but they are almost certainly going to be in the Play-offs, and this could end up being a dress-rehearsal for May.

It's hard to pick holes in Régis Le Bris's team, but only Leeds have won here since November 6th, and it's been seven victories out of 11 for the Sky Blues since.

Luton are looking to avoid the double drop, and after being bottom of the table at the end of last month, they are at least now up to 23rd, and just two points from safety.

It took Matt Bloomfield an age to lead the Hatters to their first win with him in the dugout, but he didn't have to wait too long for a second, as they put their loss at Burnley behind them to win at Cardiff during the week.

Middlesbrough made it three wins from four when they beat QPR at the Riverside on Tuesday, but it's five defeats from six on the road, and the hosts are fighting for their lives.

Oxford have been sucked into a relegation fight following a run of results that has seen them go nine without a victory - losing four of the last five.

They have home advantage this weekend, but Portsmouth and Coventry have just won at the Kasam, and Watford have hit their stride again in the last four weeks.

Tom Cleverley's visitors have now won three of their last five, and away from home it's just one defeat in six - recording victories at both Derby and Middlesbrough.

Recommended Bet Back Everton, Nottingham Forest, Coventry, Luton & Watford all to Win SBK 54/1

Man City at 4/71.57 is just a price I want to get involved in, especially when they are up against a Brighton side that is absolutely flying.

It's six wins on the bounce in all competitions for the Seagulls, and just two defeats in 15. Since a loss at Fulham on December 5th, only Nottingham Forest have beaten them away from the Amex, and Pep Guardiola's hosts are very fragile right now.

Fulham have been really good this season, but it's worth noting that they have won more times on their travels than they have at Craven Cottage, so at 5/61.84 to beat Spurs at home, I can't include them in my Accas this weekend.

Tottenham received a boost when beating AZ in the Europa League on Thursday, and they have been much better since some of their players have started to return from injury. They have also won their last two away league games, and can build on that on Sunday.

