The Daily Acca: Check out this 31/1 Saturday Acca

Another stinging loss for Wolves

Foxes to pick up their first win

Sky Blues to go back-to-back

Wolves are struggling this season with just one point from their opening six outings, and the head to Brentford having lost four on the bounce in all competitions.

They were beaten 1-2 at home by Liverpool last weekend, and while we can forgive that, it's going to be hard for Gary O'Neil's side to avoid another defeat this afternoon.

The Bees are unbeaten at home this term - winning two and drawing one of their three league outings here - and they have seemingly coped okay with the loss of Ivan Toney.

The Foxes were written off as relegation fodder for this season, but they have escaped what appeared to be a near certain points deduction, and they have shown enough on the pitch to make me think that they have a chance of survival.

Steve Cooper's men held their own at the Emirates last Saturday, and despite not having won a league match since their promotion, they have only lost three of the six, and have scored in every game.

They are a generous price to beat Bournemouth at the King Power today, in what should be a high-scoring affair.

The Sky Blues returned to form with a much-needed victory during the week, and they can now build on their 3-0 thrashing of Blackburn.

Mark Robins' men have now won two of their four league outings at the CBS Arena this season, and they were mightily unlucky not to beat Spurs here in the Carabao Cup too.

The Owls head to the Midlands having drawn at Bristol City on Wednesday, but a second away trip in four days is a tough ask, and prior to that point at Ashton Gate, it had been three defeats from three on the road.

The Baggies were top of the league this time last week, but losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have seen them drop to fifth, but I expect them to bounce back at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Millwall were beaten at Cardiff on Tuesday, and that took their away record to two points from four matches this season.

Prior to the 0-1 loss to the Boro during the week, West Brom hadn't even conceded a goal on their own patch, and they had won two out of three.

Birmingham have been dominating in League One this season, and they even managed to win against Peterborough last Saturday despite gifting them a 0-2 lead.

They followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield during the week to make it seven straight league victories, and today they face a Charlton side that have lost their last three.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford, Leicester, Coventry, West Brom & Birmingham all to Win SBK 31/1

Acca Wreckers

West Ham are 8/111.73 to beat Ipswich this afternoon, but that is too short for me, and I won't be including them in any of my bets.

Julen Lopetegui's team are winless in five in all competitions, and the Tractor Boys head to London having drawn their last four league outings - two of which came away from home.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are odds-on at 5/61.84 to win at Vicarage Road today, and while Watford's good start to the campaign has tailed off, I still think the visitors are a bit short in the betting.

Winning 0-1 at the Hawthorns will have taken a lot out of them, and they have already lost at Sunderland and Derby this term. The hosts, meanwhile, are unbeaten in front of their own fans with three wins and a draw from their four matches here.

