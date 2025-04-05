The Traditional 3pm Acca: A 78/1 shot across the 3pm's

Bournemouth to remain out-of-sorts

James Tarkowski may have escaped a red card in the Merseyside derby but he hasn't escaped the eyes of the Betfair traders who have noticed that the Everton defender has committed five fouls in his last three games.

Bournemouth are in the midst of a slump right now, and with some key injuries, I can see them being turned over at West Ham this afternoon.

The Cherries have just lost three home games in a row, and it's just one point from the last 15 available in the Premier League.

The Hammers have struggled for goals of late, but they did beat both Arsenal and Leicester recently, and Graham Potter is definitely slowly improving the team.

The Blades are top of the Championship, and would be four points clear if they hadn't have had a two point deduction. They are a decent enough price to win at Oxford today, and I am backing them for another win.

Chris Wilder's men eased past an in-form Coventry last weekend, and that made it eight victories from their last 10. Away from Bramall Lane it's six straight wins.

The hosts are only two points above the relegation zone, and while they did beat Watford here last time, prior to that they had been turned over by both Portsmouth and Coventry on this ground.

Plymouth are bottom of the Championship, but they have improved enough to give themselves a squeak of survival, and they are capable of beating Norwich at a big price today.

The Canaries are in 10th, with the Play-offs probably out of reach, and since the end of September, it's just two road wins from 15 attempts. They were beaten at Ashton Gate on their last away start, and their motivation could be questioned now.

The selection have beaten both West Brom and Millwall here over the last couple of months, and they are their odds are just too big to refuse here.

This might be eighth versus ninth in the Championship, but I would say that only Bristol City have a realistic chance of making the Play-offs, and I expect them to beat Watford this afternoon.

The Robins need to bounce back from a defeat, but that loss did come at Turf Moor, and in front of their own fans they have taken 10 points from the last 12 available - winning seven of their last nine in the wider picture.

Watford are where they are based on their impressive home form in the early part of the campaign, and it's just four wins in 19 away from Vicarage Road - losing on 10 occasions.

Portsmouth have dragged themselves away from the bottom three, but that has largely been down to their results at Fratton Park, as away from home, it's nine defeats from their last 10.

Millwall are in mid-table with not much to play for, which is always a concern, but they have still won two of their last four, and this should be a relatively straightforward task for them.

It's only one loss from their last five at the Den, and Alex Neil has done quite well as manager since he arrived earlier in the campaign.

Acca Wreckers

Swansea are 10/111.91 to beat Derby today, but with the Rams making a late bid for survival, I wouldn't be including this as a home win in my Acca. John Eustace has won four of his seven since swapping Ewood Park for Pride Park, and while three of those were at home, they did take all three points on their last away outing.

The Swans are winless in three, and even at home it's just two wins from their last seven.

On Sunday Chelsea are around the 1/12.00 mark to win at Brentford, but I wouldn't be trusting them at that price at all.

The Blues did beat Spurs on Thursday, but that was at the Bridge, and it's just two points from their last seven away matches in the league. The Bees have been struggling here of late, but that is unlike them, and they have still been winning on their travels, so it's not like they have been drastically out of form.

