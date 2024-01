Robins has Coventry flying

Schumacher to drive Stoke on to victory

Watford's fantastic away form to continue

The Sky Blues are one of the form teams in the Championship, and in their current run of nine unbeaten they have won 3-0 at Sunderland, 3-1 at Middlesbrough and just last weekend they saw-off Leicester by three goals to one.

Also during that period, today's opponents, Sheffield Wednesday travelled to the CBS Arena and lost 2-0. The fact that we can get even money for a repeat at Hillsborough is just too big to refuse.

Clearly the Owls have improved under Danny Röhl, but they have still lost nine of the 17 he has been in charge of, and they were comfortably beaten 4-0 at Southampton last Saturday.

It's a battle of two relatively new managers in the Potteries this afternoon, and I am backing Steven Schumacher's hosts to come out on top.

The former Plymouth boss already holds a victory over Birmingham, but that was when Wayne Rooney was in the opposite dugout. That being said, they won 1-0 at Rotherham last weekend, and his only defeat was against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Tony Mowbray is unbeaten as Blues boss, but they were both home matches, as they drew 2-2 with Swansea and then beat Hull 2-1 in the Cup. This will be a much tougher test.

The Hornets still hold hopes of making the top six this season, and it's actually their away form that is keeping them in touch with the Play-offs at present.

It is 13 points from the last 15 available on the road for Valérien Ismaël's men, and they racked up an incredible 14 goals during that run.

Bristol City are their hosts this afternoon, and while they knocked West Ham out of the cup during the week, that will have taken something out of the players, and prior to that they were winless in four.

It's now just one win in six and back to back defeats for Pompey, but they are still one point clear at the top of League One, and they couldn't have asked for much of a better opportunity to get back on track today.

They head north to a Fleetwood Town side that are rock bottom of the division, with just 18 points from 26 outings this term.

They haven't won since November 11th, and it's just one point from their last five home fixtures.

The Rams are one of the teams looking to take advantage of the aforementioned, Portsmouth's, slide, and they start the day in third place - just a single point behind them.

They too are away from home, but again, their opponents are in shocking form.

Lincoln are in mid-table, but they are winless in seven - five defeats - and their last home victory was pre-Halloween. Derby should be able to make it six straight away victories.

Acca Wreckers

Huddersfield are one of the poorer teams in the Championship, but I wouldn't be trusting Blackburn to beat them at skinny odds of 8/131.61.

Rovers have won just one of their last nine in the league - losing on seven occasions. The Terriers have at least avoided defeat in three of their last five away from home.

Brentford backers at 4/61.67 must be pinning their hopes on Ivan Toney's return, but one player - who hasn't played for months - is far from certain to make a huge difference.

The Bees host Nottingham Forest in today's tea-time game, but Forest are back in form under Nuno Espírito Santo, and they are unbeaten in four in all competitions.