Newcastle headed into the international break with a seven match unbeaten run intact, and they can make it win number six from eight game against Crystal Palace at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's men have won three of their four at home in the league this term, and that obviously doesn't include that famous victory over PSG.

Palace are enjoying a good campaign under Roy Hodgson, but they are still a level or two below their opponents here, and I can't see them repeating their Old Trafford heroics from the end of September.

All eyes will be on the dugout at the Riverside, as Wayne Rooney takes charge of Birmingham for the first time, but with Middlesbrough back in form, I expect the hosts to take all three points.

The Blues had just won two on the bounce under John Eustace, so it was a bit of strange decision to get rid of him, but clearly there was a bigger picture in play for the owners.

Michael Carrick's men had been having a woeful time of things, but they have now won five on the bounce in all competitions, and they are scoring plenty of goals.

The Baggies saw a five match undefeated streak come to an end at St Andrew's prior to the international break, but for those who saw that match, they will know that West Brom should have been out-of-sight before a contentious penalty was awarded to the Blues.

Plymouth have held their own since their promotion from League One, and they have taken 11 points from 11 outings.

They are yet to win on the road though, and three of their five have ended in defeat. It's also worth noting that those away trips didn't come against the cream of the Championship.

Reading have struggled since their relegation to League One, and they find themselves third from bottom, with just six points from a possible 33.

Rubén Sellés' team have played six and lost six on their travels, and they conceded a total of nine goals across their last three.

Charlton are unbeaten in six in all competitions, and they have won three of their last four at The Valley - the other being a draw.

Carlisle were promoted from League Two via the Play-offs, but things haven't gone to plan at this higher level.

Paul Simpson's side are 20th of 24, and they have played two games more than most of their rivals.

Pompey are top of the table and they are yet to lose this season. They have won eight and drawn four, and their last four here have all been wins.

Acca Wreckers

Luton are still finding their feet in the Premier League, but they picked up their first win at Everton in their last away match, and I just can't trust Nottingham Forest at 8/131.60 to beat them at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten at home this season, but they have only played three times, and the two most recent ones were draws with Burnley and Brentford.

Leicester have burnt me before in the Acca Wreckers section this season, but 4/61.65 for them to win at Swansea just feels too short.

The Swans are in great form - unbeaten in five, with their last four all being victories. If we stretch it back to last season, they have lost just one of their last 10 in front of their own fans, and they can make that 11 against the Foxes.