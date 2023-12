Cherries to remain in ripe form

Sky Blues to continue their move up the table

Cardiff to see-off Plymouth

Fulham were turned over at home by Burnley at the weekend, while Bournemouth were making it three wins on the bounce in a 2-3 victory at the City Ground.

The Cottagers won their opening away game of the season, but since then it's no wins from eight, and four of their last five have ended in defeat.

The Cherries are in red-hot form - unbeaten in six, five of which were wins. They are surely overpriced at even money.

The Sky Blues made a slow start to their campaign, but they are now only six points off the Play-offs, and picked up a superb 0-3 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

That victory extended their unbeaten run to four, and they had to face Southampton and Leeds during that period.

The Owls are the visitors to the CBS Arena, and while they had been in better form, a 1-2 home loss to Cardiff was their second defeat in three games.

Cardiff's results have been a bit patchy recently, but they came from behind to win at Hillsborough at the weekend, and they will fancy their chances on home soil against Plymouth.

The Pilgrims have enjoyed plenty of success in front of their own fans, but they have been poor on the road, and have now lost manager, Steven Schumacher, to Stoke.

They are winless in 11 away matches since their promotion from League One, with the sole bright spots being draws at QPR, West Brom, Hull and Watford.

The Baggies are fifth in the Championship, and while they were beaten at Middlesbrough on Saturday, they are back at the Hawthorns this afternoon, and they have won three of their last five here.

Norwich won't be pushovers, and they take a five match unbeaten streak to the Midlands, but they have been conceding a fair number of goals, and it's just two victories from nine away from home.

Reading remain a club in disarray, and it's hard to believe that they have enough about them to avoid defeat at Peterborough this afternoon.

Posh are currently second in League One, and they have taken 16 points from the last 18 available. Their record at London Road this term is played 10, won seven, drawn two and lost one, while the Royals are down in 21st, with eight defeats from 10 on the road.

Back Bournemouth, Coventry, Cardiff, West Brom & Peterborough all to Win @ around 15.014/1 Bet now

Acca Wreckers

The first of my two teams to avoid in your Accas are Blackburn, who are 1/12.00 to win at Huddersfield.

The hosts lost their opening two home matches of the campaign, but it's just two more losses in their next nine since, and three of their last five here have ended all square.

Rovers have been beaten in four of their last five Championship fixtures, and they are too short at even money.

Into League One now for Derby's visit to Wigan, and I can't include the Rams in any bet this weekend at odds of 8/111.73.

The Latics are down in 18th place, but without their eight point deduction, they would be up in 10th. Only three teams have beaten them at the DW since their relegation from the Championship, and Derby have failed to win in three of their last five away from home.