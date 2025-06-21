Football Accumulator Tips: Back 3/1 Match Odds 90 acca on Saturday

Portugal can book place in Euro U21 semis

Plus wins for Dortmund and Inter at Club World Cup

Read the ultimate guide to FIFA Club World Cup 25

Leg 1 - Back Portugal U21 to beat Netherland U21

The first of the Euro U21 quarter-final matchups sees Portugal take on the Netherlands, with the winner of this tie setting up a clash against either Germany or Italy in the semi-final for a spot in the final. Portugal come into the game as the stronger side, winning two of their three group games without even conceding a goal, scoring nine goals across these fixtures. Geovany Quenda has been a standout player for the Portuguese so far, registering five goal contributions in the competition already.

The Netherlands took the long way around to qualify for the knockout stages, winning just one of their three games in the group stages and finishing runners-up in the group to Denmark. The Netherlands showed real defensive vulnerability in the group stages, which is something that Portugal can exploit with their strong record in front of goal at this tournament, scoring nine goals across their three games.

Portugal have more momentum than the Dutch coming into the knockout stages of the competition, and also have the tournament's most effective player so far in Quenda within their ranks. The lack of defensive organisation for the Netherlands could end up being their downfall here as they will be more severely punished by this Portugal side for any lapses at the back than they would have been in the group stages.

Leg 2 - Back Dortmund to beat Mamelodi Sundowns



Dortmund were left frustrated in their opening match of the tournament as Fluminense held them to a goalless draw. The German side were fortunate to escape with a point, as the Brazilian team created the more threatening chances on the night. Niko Kovac's men appeared sluggish at times, lacking the sharpness needed to break down a disciplined Fluminense defence.

This lack of intensity will need to improve when Dortmund face Mamelodi Sundowns, who began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ulsan. The South African side are known for their energy and quick transitions, which could cause problems if Dortmund repeat their slow start. On paper, this may seem like a straightforward fixture, but just like the Germans' first game, it could prove trickier than expected.

Despite their underwhelming opener, Dortmund should still be favourites to secure their first three points of the tournament. They ended last season strongly, finishing in the top four of the Bundesliga and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. That experience in high-pressure matches should serve them well here in a group they are still expected to top.

With the backing of their passionate supporters, the famous Yellow Wall, Dortmund have the quality to overcome Sundowns. Their superior technical ability and big game pedigree should see them control possession and create enough chances to win. While Sundowns will pose a threat on the counter, Dortmund's defensive resilience and attacking firepower will likely prove decisive in the end. Expect Kovac's side to bounce back with a hard-fought but deserved victory.

Leg 3 - Back Fluminense to beat Ulsan

Fluminense may feel they missed an opportunity after being held to a goalless draw against Dortmund in their tournament opener. The Brazilian side created the better chances and will rue not converting them, as a win would have put them in a strong position to control the group.

Meanwhile, Ulsan suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their first match, though the Korean team put in a respectable performance that arguably deserved at least a point. Their organised display suggests they could still play a role in how this group unfolds.

Based on Fluminense's composed showing against Dortmund, they appear well placed to challenge for top spot in the group. The German giants struggled to impose themselves in that match, and if they continue to underperform relative to expectations, the South American champions could capitalise.

Fluminense's tactical discipline and creative flair make them genuine contenders to finish as group winners. Their ability to contain Dortmund's attack while creating dangerous opportunities of their own demonstrates they have the quality to progress deep into the tournament. While Ulsan will provide stubborn opposition, Fluminense's superior technical ability and tournament experience should see them claim a vital three points in this encounter.

The Brazilians' performance levels suggest they are adapting well to the competition, and another strong showing here could establish them as the team to beat in this group. With Dortmund looking vulnerable, Fluminense have a real chance to stake their claim as potential group winners.

Leg 4 - Back Inter Milan to beat Urawa Red Diamonds

Inter appear to be a team in transition after the departure of long-serving manager Simone Inzaghi, who recently left to take charge of Al Hilal. The Italian giants showed signs of struggling to adapt in their Club World Cup opener, being held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in a match where they lacked their usual cohesion.

Their next opponents, Urawa Red Diamonds, present a not too dissimilar picture, having lost their opening game against River Plate 3-1. While this fixture represents Inter's most favourable group stage encounter on paper, it comes at a crucial moment for the Nerazzurri as they seek to rebuild momentum.

A positive result here could prove vital for Inter's confidence ahead of their decisive final group match against the in-form River Plate - a fixture that may well determine their progression to the knockout stages. Though still finding their feet under new management, Inter's superior individual quality and European pedigree should see them through this test.

The Nerazzurri finished last season strongly in Serie A and reached the latter stages of the Champions League, an experience that could prove invaluable in this competition. Inter have the defensive organisation and attacking firepower to secure what would be a morale-boosting victory. Expect them to grind out a result that keeps their tournament hopes alive while they continue adapting to life after Inzaghi.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal U21, Dortmund, Fluminense, Inter SBK 3/1

You can find a wide range of Football Betting Predictions for this weekend's fixtures from the FIFA Club World Cup at Andy's Bet Club. As well as expert football tips, you can take advantage of free-to-use betting tools, including my Bet Builder Tool, the perfect resource for bet builder crafting.