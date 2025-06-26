Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

Wide open Group H could still see Real Madrid miss out

Back Al-Hilal to put the pressure on by beating Pachuca

FIFA Club World Cup live updates

Group H brings the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to a close in the early hours of Friday morning with Real Madrid not absolutely certain or making the last-16.

There's all kinds of permutations at stake here, but in short, Al-Hilal need to beat already eliminated Pachuca to have any chance of getting through - which they would if there is a winner between Real Madrid and Salzburg.

Real and Salzburg could orchestrate a carve-up scenario here, but it'd take a high-scoring draw of 2-2 or better for them both to go through...

02:00 Friday

Two draws with the group's big boys so far for Al-Hilal who defensively have been excellent but will need to come out and play as they'll need a win and a few goals to give themselves the best chance of going through.

They're 6/101.60 for victory here, which you'd imagine they'll manage, but Pachuca have scored in both games so far despite losing both, leaving both teams to score at 4/71.57 and an Al-Hilal win and both teams to score sure to be popular at 17/102.70

So much will depend on Pachuca's attitude here in Nashville though, as they've had plenty of shots on target in their opening two games, so if they apply themselves in the same way they could cause problems.

The Mexicans have scored in six of their last eight defeats and will be keen to avoid losing all three games so there's enough evidence to suggest a third straight goal in defeat here.

Recommended Bet Back Al-Hilal to win & both teams to score SBK 17/10

Player props wise, Al-Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looks the best bet to me for a Bet Builder all of his own after being heavily involved in the opening two matches.

He's hit the target in nine of this last 10 and given a foul away in 18 of 19 and in this must-win game that's a solid enough run for us to back him to have two shots on target and give away two fouls

Recommended Bet Back Milinkovic-Savic 2+ shots on target & 2+ fouls SBK 15/2

02:00 Friday

There'll be a few eyes and ears on the Al-Hilal game during this one as both Real Madrid and Red Bul Salzburg know a defeat will leave them open to suffering a first-round exit.

Goal difference has 1/41.25 favourites Real in the driving seat as a draw will do them so Salzburg will have to force the issue if it's goalless here and Al-Hilal are leading in the other game.

Salzburg are 17/29.50 for what would be a surprise win, while the 9/25.50 on the draw is an interesting shout given the circumstances. The 2-2 draw that would see both sides through is 13/114.00 but would attract plenty of attention if that came off.

Madrid won their Champions League meeting 5-1 in January - Salzburg usually score and Real's defence isn't as solid as it should be, and despite a draw being enough the jeopardy of losing and Red Bull needing to go for it could play in the Spaniards' hands here.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to win & over 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

This game could take a turn depending on the other result, so a player props bet could be a good way forward - and top of the list if a Federico Valverde shot on target, which he's managed in both games so far but at 4/51.80 is still a decent price.

Dorgeles Nene is also a 4/51.80 chance for 1+ shot on target for Salzburg - and with three to his name from six efforts in two games he's a prime candidate to add another against Real.

And finally, a good value price is the 23/103.30 on Aurelien Tchouameni to be fouled 2+ times - and with four fouls committed against him in two games so far and at least one in his last four outings it looks a nice shout.

The Frenchman has been fouled multiple times in 10 games this season, and in a game Salzburg must win he'll be a big target.