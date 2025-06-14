FIFA Club World Cup Day One Tipsheet: Pick 13/5 PSG to kick-off with Atletico win

Back 13/5 3.60 PSG to kick-off with a victory

It's a new era in club football as FIFA launches the Club World Cup 25 in the United States with a vastly expanded competition getting under way on Sunday with four games.

Lionel Messi kicks us off with Inter Miami while the big game of the day sees Champions League winners Paris St Germain taking on Atletico Madrid in California.

Sunday 01:00 BST

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosts Lionel Messi's Inter as they kick-off the tournament against Egyptian champions and 12-time African Champions League winners Al Ahly - who are 2/13.00 outsiders here with the MLS side full of Barcelona old boys the 1/12.00 favourites.

Al Ahly beat American opposition in the former of the Seattle Sounders at the 2022 Club World Cup - where they finished third - and the club are well used to playing in this competition with a decent W11 L14 record, while they arrive here after a six-game winning run domestically.

Messi will be all the rage at 5/61.84 to score anytime, while Luis Suarez is 6/42.50 after scoring three in his last two - but Inter's real problem here will be keeping the Egyptians out at the other end, with Javier Mascherano's side conceding 16 in their past six games.

So both teams to score here at 6/101.60 looks nailed on to me, and while I'm not convinced over the match result I think Suarez will find the net with the form he's in, and at a better price than Messi.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score & Luis Suarez anytime goalscorer SBK 2/1

Sunday 17:00 BST

Auckland City have won the Oceana Champions League four years running but as the only amateur team in the Club World Cup they're right up against it - as their laughable odds of 75/176.00 show to beat Germany giants Bayern Munich, who are 1/1001.01.

So it's tough betting heat with Bayern such hefty favourites, they're just 4/91.44 to win by four or more goals but that's kind of the result you'd expect here from the side fielding Harry Kane - the Bundesliga's back-to-back top scorer who is 8/19.00 to win the Club World Cup golden boot.

Bayern won 13 games by 3+ goals this season so know how to put their foot down when ahead - and Michael Olise is a man to side with as he had an astonishing finish to the season when he scored and assisted in his last four games in a row.

Overall though we'll back Bayern to make a fast start against the Kiwi part-timers.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern over 2.5 first-half goals SBK 8/5

Sunday 20:00 BST

The big game of the day takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as newly crowned European champions PSG face Atletico Madrid. Both sides are making their competition debut in what is the first ever all-European game in the event.

Atletico won three of their last four games to cement third place in La Liga, while they also secured a 2-1 victory in Paris when the sides met in the Champions League group phase back in November - but are 3/14.00 outsiders to win here given how much Luis Enrique's side evolved in the second half of the season.

PSG finished the season with two clean sheets in those big finals but nine of the previous 10 saw both teams score and that's an avenue I'll be going down here, as Atletico have plenty in attack to trouble them - and team selections will be interesting.

Scoring-wise, outside of the obvious, Ateltico's Alexander Sorloth is worth a look at 12/53.40 anytime scorer after four goals in three games for club and country, while Achraf Hakimi at 11/102.11 for a shot on target is a great Bet Builder addition.

Recommended Bet Back PSG to win & both teams to score SBK 13/5

Sunday 23:00 BST

Porto finished third in the league, 11 points off Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon, but are still in this star-studded competition taking on Brazilian side Palmeiras in the first ever competitive meeting between the sides.

We should see a few goals here hopefully as last season's Brazilian Serie A runners-up saw their last five games produce over 2.5 goals, while Porto scored at least twice in four of the last five.

The bookies have them pretty even with Porto 13/82.63 and Palmeiras priced up at 17/102.70 for the victory - and that's the way I'd lean with the Brazilian's holding a competitive advantage due to being midway through their current season while the Portuguese side finished their campaign a few weeks ago.