Club World Cup Acca Tips: A 7/1 both teams to score multi for the week ahead

Atletico could leave back door open

Benfica tipped to entertain again

Group G also-rans have little to lose

Bono was Al Hilal's hero as they held Real Madrid to a surprise draw in their group opener. The keeper pulled off six saves making it a beautiful day for the Saudis.

Here they are 17/201.85 favourites despite there being every chance of a back-and-to thriller breaking out. Twice last month, the Blue Waves conceded three times yet still triumphed.

Thomas Letsch's Salzburg meanwhile have scored and conceded in each of their last six fixtures.

BTTS in Washington is priced up at 40/851.47

Having pulled off the surprise result of the competition to date, Botafogo are on the brink of qualifying for the knock-outs while Nottingham Forest-bound Igor Jesus is quickly making a name for himself, bagging two in two.

Here the Brazilians face an Atletico side who require a comprehensive victory to have any chance of landing in the top two. With a need to open up and take risks they could be susceptible to transitions from a clinical opponent who has won twice from a combined tally of just 16 attempts on goal.

It's worth noting that while the Mattress-Makers can still eke out 1-0 wins true to stereotype in La Liga they struggle to do so against continental fare.

Seven of their 10 Champions League outings last term finished with both teams scoring.



BTTS in Pasadena is priced up at 20/231.87

If Bayern beat Boca Juniors this evening their path to the knock-outs is secured, meaning they will likely play a weakened side in their third and final contest against the Portuguese giants.

We don't have to rely on that though, not when Benfica are involved, a club that has treated us to any number of multi-goal thrillers when facing European opposition in recent times.

Remember their 4-5 loss to Barcelona? Their 3-3 draw with Monaco? Even their sole contribution to this tournament so far was a four-goal rollercoaster, with plenty of chances additionally going spare at either end.

BTTS in Charlotte is priced up at 13/201.65

Manchester City and Juventus are to be faced before this third round group encounter and very conceivably the European giants could have six points come Thursday and this pair none.

This then could determine who finishes third and who ends up with a duck egg.



Such motivation hardly screams defensive, tight football with both teams intent on showing the world what they're capable of before taking their leave.

To that end, Wydad may have been outclassed by City in their group opener but they carved out several promising situations that with better decision-making could have resulted in a shock outcome.

As for Al Ain, they were the second highest goalscorers in the UAE Pro League last season and will relish not being the underdogs for once.

BTTS in Washington is priced up at 8/111.73

Recommended Bet Back BTTS for all four fixtures SBK 7/1

