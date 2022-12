Blades to make class tell

Trends point to low-scoring away win

3/1 shot has landed in 6 of last 8 United away games

So, how do you follow that?

Well, the answer is with a proper northern battle in the Championship, of course!

The Sky Sports cameras will be at DW Stadium on Monday night and looking ahead to the game some statistical trends stand out.

Let's first start by looking at the two teams' contrasting league positions - the hosts sit second from bottom, the visitors second from the top.

Filtering things down to home and away records doesn't make things look any better for Wigan.

They have the worst home record in the division, picking up just nine points from 11 games. They've scored just eight home goals (a league low) and have conceded 18 (only Hull have let in more on their own patch).

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have the second-best away record, winning six of their 11 games, conceding a league-low eight times.

Such stats immediately make around even money about an away win look appealing - but there's more on the trends front.

All six of those away victories have come in the Blades' last eight on the road and, of particular note to punters is the fact they've won each of those matches 'to nil'.

Under 2.5 goals has also landed in all six and if you add those two legs to a Bet Builder, alongside the away win, the price is bumped up close to 3/1.

With Wigan having failed to score in three of their last six - as well as three of their last six at the DW - it's a bet I'm happy to take.

The obvious concern is the fact that this is the first home game for new Wigan boss Kolo Toure so the crowd will doubtless get behind their side early on and the players will be determined to make an impact after an encouraging 1-1 draw at Millwall last weekend.

Yet if United are able to weather the early storm then I'd expect their superior class to come to the fore and earn the result they crave ahead of the busy festive period.

