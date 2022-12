Kolo Tour é takes charge of first Wigan home game

Paul Heckingbottom boasts a strong, fit squad

Sheff Utd tipped to make it four away wins in a row

Wigan v Sheffield United

Monday 19th December 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Latic's Acid Test

This is Kolo Touré's first home game in charge of Wigan. Live on Sky Sports, under the lights on Monday night, there's no doubt the home fans will provide a positive, supportive atmosphere. Unfortunately for Touré and Wigan, this fixture is about as tough as they come in the Championship.

Underrated Blades

Despite being second in the table, Sheff Utd are potentially being underrated, due to the focus on Vincent Kompany's league-leading Burnley. The Blades have been just as good. The majority of points dropped came in one stretch of six games where their injury list was immense - there were games where they had 11/12 first team players missing, and any Championship team would struggle in those circumstances.

They started the season with seven wins from their first 10, and are currently on a run of five wins in six, including their last three away and including that 5-2 win against Burnley. That is their true level of performance.

And Heckingbottom now has the reverse issue, a selection headache, with an array of players returning from injury. On the bench last week for the win vs Huddersfield were Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie, and with Max Lowe & Jayden Bogle both back, they have two good wing backs on either side. The squad is strong and healthy.

Tour é 's Tactical Teething Issues?

Touré's reign started with a 1-1 draw away at Millwall - undoubtedly a good point. It wasn't a perfect performance from Wigan, but showed character and a clear desire from Toure to change the style. There may be some teething issues with Toure's new style as he clearly wants to be more ambitious in possession. I'm sure there will be good moments but I predict some hairy ones too, with a few of Wigan's players unsuited to the style.

While Wigan fans will be hopeful of survival under Toure, this is a brutal first home game for the Ivorian. Sheffield United are so much stronger individually all over the pitch and I expect them to win this. Their game plan away from home has been excellent this season, conceding only 8 goals in 13 away games, and that should continue here - back Sheffield United to win at 2.01/1.