West Brom v Leeds

Friday, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Football

We should be treated to a cracker under the Friday night lights at The Hawthorns, with Leeds travelling to West Brom hoping that they can keep The Baggies at arm's length in the Championship promotion race.

Danel Farke's side were chasing down the automatic spots after the resounding 4-0 win over Ipswich last Saturday but, as has often been the case this season, it was a case of two steps back on the road when then losing to out of form Preston.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies bounced back to winning ways with a dominant performance against ten-man Norwich, where the 1-0 scoreline didn't do them justice. They'd won just one in five before that, which came against lowly Rotherham, so it was an essential three points to keep them in a play-off berth, and within touching distance of the top four.

Great Scott

Leeds were punished for their indiscipline at Preston when Ilan Meslier was sent off for shoving Milutin Osmajić in the face, and will have to be careful here with card-happy Graham Scott on the whistle.

He's given 17 yellow cards and two reds in his last three Championship games, and averages six per game this season. No second tier referee who has officiated more than one game has a higher average, meaning there could be some late Christmas cards on show here in a game with plenty at stake.

Leg 1: Back Okay Yokuslu to be carded

Okay Yokuslu is maybe the likeliest recipient of a yellow card in this game having already been shown six this season.

The combative midfielder averages 0.8 fouls per game and will have the unenviable task of stopping the third most fouled player in the league in Georgino Rutter, when he drops into midfield to drive Leeds forward.

Leg 2: Back Ethan Ampadu to be carded

For the away side it's the ever-present Ethan Ampadu who looks most likely to find a foe in referee Scott. The former Chelsea man has also been booked six times this season, but his foul count is even higher than Yokuslu with 1.3 per 90.

There are loads of elements to this game that suggest it could be a feisty affair given the importance to both sides and with little to separate the two.

With the most liberal referee when it comes to bookings in charge, getting nearly 10/1 in a bet builder for both Yokuslu and Ampadu being shown a card looks the way to play this clash.

