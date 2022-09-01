</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: West Brom v Burnley: Both sides to oblige at The Hawthorns
Mark O'Haire
01 September 2022
3:00 min read Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/west-brom-v-burnley-tips-both-sides-to-oblige-at-the-hawthorns-310822-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/west-brom-v-burnley-tips-both-sides-to-oblige-at-the-hawthorns-310822-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-01T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-01T09:00:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve Bruce sidelines 2022 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "West Brom welcome Burnley to The Hawthorns for Friday night televised Championship action. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter. West Brom fail to fire at Wigan West Brom were held to a fifth draw in seven Championship outings this season on Tuesday night at Wigan. The Baggies continued their concerning trait of conceding first in games as the newly-promoted hosts led early on following a Semi Ajayi error; the Albion defender then pulled up unopposed and needed to be replaced after only 20 minutes of action. Steve Bruce's side did level proceedings midway through the first-half as Karlan Grant intercepted a careless pass and punished Wigan for the error as he drove forward before finding the bottom corner with a low shot from the edge of the box. But both sides were limited to half chances to win the clash after the break in an uninspiring encounter. Post-match Bruce admitted it was a "frustrating night for us, because we simply didn't play well enough to win the match." He added, "It's arguably as poor as we've played, and that's the way it is. We couldn't find the answers to be able to break through, we didn't pass it well enough, and we didn't have nearly enough penetration." Burnley go back-to-back Vincent Kompany oversaw his first win at home as Burnley head coach, with second-half goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez earning the Clarets a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Millwall in midweek. The Turf Moor team had to wait until after the hour mark to break the deadlock and the home boss was pleased with the patience shown by his players. Kompany said, "We were patient. When you say that, sometimes people think slow, but that wasn't it, we kept a nice tempo. There was consistency, we took our time to build our attacks and eventually we just needed that one chance for the game open up for us. When that happened we still had the right habits, so it was a good football match for us." Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a decisive double save to keep it goalless at the break, keeping out Johann Gudmundsson's free-kick and Charlie Taylor's effort on the rebound. After the interval, Brazilian Vitinho ghosted in unmarked at the far post to head the hosts in front before Rodriguez pounced to double the advantage and secure the points. Clarets preferred at the prices West Brom and Burnley face-off for the first time since 2020/21 when the duo were Premier League teams; that campaign, the duo played out back-to-back goalless draws. It means Albion have suffered a solitary reverse in eight league meetings with the Clarets (W4-D4-L1) since 2007, with the Baggies boasting an W8-D2-L1 home head-to-head record since 1969. West Brom [2.36] have registered just one Championship success thus far (W1-D5-L1) despite dominating the data during the opening exchanges. Albion have won the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle five times, and sit inside the top-six for all major attacking metrics but Steve Bruce's side have only twice scored multiple goals in a match. Burnley [3.30] have secured back-to-back league triumphs coming into this tussle with the Clarets and are proving to be a tough nut to crack under Vincent Kompany's watch (W3-D3-L1). The visitors have notched 10 goals in their most recent three outings, and given little away in terms of opportunities for the opposition during the same sample. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-bromwich-albion-vs-burnley/955947"] Back both sides to oblige Only three of West Brom's first seven showdowns have broken the Over 2.5 Goals [2.10] barrier with The Hawthorns failing to reach the three-goal threshold in two of the three such fixtures in 2021/22. However, Albion have delivered successful Both Teams To Score [1.83] selections in six of their overall seven matches and a repeat holds plenty of appeal. Burnley have fired a solitary blank since returning to the second-tier and their midweek clean sheet at Millwall was only the second occasion the Clarets have shut their opposition out. BTTS has been the right play in four of those seven dates, whilst the two teams on display are each averaging over 1.20 npxG per-game during the early season exchanges. Punters looking for a bit more bang for their buck may wish to consider the [2.55] available via the Bet Builder on Burnley Double Chance and Both Teams To Score.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve%20Bruce%20sidelines%202022%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve Bruce sidelines 2022 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve Bruce sidelines 2022 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve Bruce sidelines 2022 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve Bruce sidelines 2022 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Steve Bruce - West Brom"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">West Brom have recorded just one Championship clean sheet this season</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 2 Sep, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley", "description" : "West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley prediction and betting tips. West Brom welcome Burnley to The Hawthorns for Friday night televised Championship action. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.

West Brom fail to fire at Wigan

West Brom were held to a fifth draw in seven Championship outings this season on Tuesday night at Wigan. The Baggies continued their concerning trait of conceding first in games as the newly-promoted hosts led early on following a Semi Ajayi error; the Albion defender then pulled up unopposed and needed to be replaced after only 20 minutes of action.

Steve Bruce's side did level proceedings midway through the first-half as Karlan Grant intercepted a careless pass and punished Wigan for the error as he drove forward before finding the bottom corner with a low shot from the edge of the box. But both sides were limited to half chances to win the clash after the break in an uninspiring encounter.

Post-match Bruce admitted it was a "frustrating night for us, because we simply didn't play well enough to win the match." He added, "It's arguably as poor as we've played, and that's the way it is. We couldn't find the answers to be able to break through, we didn't pass it well enough, and we didn't have nearly enough penetration."

Burnley go back-to-back

Vincent Kompany oversaw his first win at home as Burnley head coach, with second-half goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez earning the Clarets a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Millwall in midweek. The Turf Moor team had to wait until after the hour mark to break the deadlock and the home boss was pleased with the patience shown by his players.

Kompany said, "We were patient. When you say that, sometimes people think slow, but that wasn't it, we kept a nice tempo. There was consistency, we took our time to build our attacks and eventually we just needed that one chance for the game open up for us. When that happened we still had the right habits, so it was a good football match for us."

Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a decisive double save to keep it goalless at the break, keeping out Johann Gudmundsson's free-kick and Charlie Taylor's effort on the rebound. After the interval, Brazilian Vitinho ghosted in unmarked at the far post to head the hosts in front before Rodriguez pounced to double the advantage and secure the points.

Clarets preferred at the prices

West Brom and Burnley face-off for the first time since 2020/21 when the duo were Premier League teams; that campaign, the duo played out back-to-back goalless draws. It means Albion have suffered a solitary reverse in eight league meetings with the Clarets (W4-D4-L1) since 2007, with the Baggies boasting an W8-D2-L1 home head-to-head record since 1969.

West Brom have registered just one Championship success thus far (W1-D5-L1) despite dominating the data during the opening exchanges. Albion have won the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle five times, and sit inside the top-six for all major attacking metrics but Steve Bruce's side have only twice scored multiple goals in a match.

Burnley have secured back-to-back league triumphs coming into this tussle with the Clarets and are proving to be a tough nut to crack under Vincent Kompany's watch (W3-D3-L1). The visitors have notched 10 goals in their most recent three outings, and given little away in terms of opportunities for the opposition during the same sample.

Back both sides to oblige

Only three of West Brom's first seven showdowns have broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier with The Hawthorns failing to reach the three-goal threshold in two of the three such fixtures in 2021/22. However, Albion have delivered successful Both Teams To Score selections in six of their overall seven matches and a repeat holds plenty of appeal.

Burnley have fired a solitary blank since returning to the second-tier and their midweek clean sheet at Millwall was only the second occasion the Clarets have shut their opposition out. BTTS has been the right play in four of those seven dates, whilst the two teams on display are each averaging over 1.20 npxG per-game during the early season exchanges.

Punters looking for a bit more bang for their buck may wish to consider the available via the Bet Builder on Burnley Double Chance and Both Teams To Score.

Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss
Staked: 13 pts
Returned: 9.18 pts
P/L: -3.82 pts

Recommended bets
Back Both Teams To Score Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>West Brom fail to fire at Wigan</h2><p></p><p><strong>West Brom</strong> were held to a fifth draw in seven Championship outings this season on Tuesday night at Wigan. The Baggies continued their concerning trait of conceding first in games as the newly-promoted hosts led early on following a <strong>Semi Ajayi</strong> error; the Albion defender then pulled up unopposed and needed to be replaced after only 20 minutes of action.</p><p><strong>Steve Bruce</strong>'s side did level proceedings midway through the first-half as <strong>Karlan Grant</strong> intercepted a careless pass and punished Wigan for the error as he drove forward before finding the bottom corner with a low shot from the edge of the box. But both sides were limited to half chances to win the clash after the break in an uninspiring encounter.</p><blockquote> <p>Post-match Bruce admitted it was a "frustrating night for us, because we simply didn't play well enough to win the match." He added, "It's arguably as poor as we've played, and that's the way it is. We couldn't find the answers to be able to break through, we didn't pass it well enough, and we didn't have nearly enough penetration."</p> </blockquote><p></p><h2>Burnley go back-to-back</h2><p></p><p><strong>Vincent Kompany </strong>oversaw his first win at home as <strong>Burnley</strong> head coach, with second-half goals from <strong>Vitinho</strong> and <strong>Jay Rodriguez</strong> earning the Clarets a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Millwall in midweek. The Turf Moor team had to wait until after the hour mark to break the deadlock and the home boss was pleased with the patience shown by his players.</p><blockquote> <p>Kompany said, "We were patient. When you say that, sometimes people think slow, but that wasn't it, we kept a nice tempo. There was consistency, we took our time to build our attacks and eventually we just needed that one chance for the game open up for us. When that happened we still had the right habits, so it was a good football match for us."</p> </blockquote><p>Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a decisive double save to keep it goalless at the break, keeping out <strong>Johann Gudmundsson</strong>'s free-kick and <strong>Charlie Taylor</strong>'s effort on the rebound. After the interval, Brazilian Vitinho ghosted in unmarked at the far post to head the hosts in front before Rodriguez pounced to double the advantage and secure the points.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202641259">Clarets preferred at the prices</a></h2><p></p><p>West Brom and Burnley face-off for the first time since 2020/21 when the duo were Premier League teams; that campaign, the duo played out back-to-back goalless draws. It means Albion have suffered a solitary reverse in eight league meetings with the Clarets (W4-D4-L1) since 2007, with the Baggies boasting an W8-D2-L1 home head-to-head record since 1969.</p><p><strong>West Brom</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> have registered just one Championship success thus far (W1-D5-L1) despite dominating the data during the opening exchanges. Albion have won the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle five times, and sit inside the top-six for all major attacking metrics but Steve Bruce's side have only twice scored multiple goals in a match.</p><p><strong>Burnley</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.30</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> have secured back-to-back league triumphs coming into this tussle with the Clarets and are proving to be a tough nut to crack under Vincent Kompany's watch (W3-D3-L1). The visitors have notched 10 goals in their most recent three outings, and given little away in terms of opportunities for the opposition during the same sample.</p><p></p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#212E5B;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <g> <path id="_x33__00000118372651615851270480000011075331386071977362_" style="fill:#273A65;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000106864008196690255180000015755576194511964569_" style="fill:#273A65;" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4 c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000049185344638308632280000010466939975104971946_" style="fill:#273A65;" d="M55.8,45.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <g> <rect id="Right_3_00000047040771580125902360000017539809869339030716_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_00000031928353051989508660000016790552378843532204_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_00000100380669055372916890000013050384759960318638_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_00000134229662604858241810000014980548574685754302_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#212E5B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Bromwich Albion</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#833237;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#833237;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#833237;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#833237;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="141,120.2 152.7,120.2 152.7,133.4 162.6,133.4 162.6,163.2 158,163.2 158,151.1 151.8,151.1 151.8,145.4 145.9,145.4 145.9,139.6 141,139.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="106.3,118 115.2,118 115.2,126.8 120.1,126.8 120.1,130.1 132.2,130.1 122.2,140.1 113.7,131.6 106.6,138.7 101.1,138.7 101.1,129 106,129 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="142.8,172.5 148.4,172.5 148.4,181.5 144.8,181.5 144.8,185.4 140.9,185.4 140.9,172.5 "></polygon> <rect x="102.9" y="172.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="137.6,70.1 144.6,70.1 144.6,74.6 152.3,74.6 152.3,80.2 163.4,80.2 163.4,97.9 150.5,97.9 150.5,90.4 142.5,90.4 142.5,81.5 129.6,81.5 129.6,75.8 137.3,75.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="131.4,58.3 116.6,58.3 116.6,73.7 123.2,73.7 123.2,63.9 131.4,63.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="99.5,199.6 116.6,199.6 116.6,211.1 111.4,211.1 111.4,216.7 104.2,216.7 104.2,211.1 96,211.1 96,199.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="66.6,80.9 77.7,80.9 77.7,88.4 86.9,88.4 86.9,96.9 76.7,96.9 76.7,109.3 66.6,109.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.2,42.6 91.5,53.2 91.5,40.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.3,172 70.5,172 70.5,158.8 60.7,158.8 60.7,129 65.3,129 65.3,141.1 71.5,141.1 71.5,146.8 77.4,146.8 77.4,152.6 82.3,152.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="147.7,29.7 164.8,29.7 164.8,41.2 159.6,41.2 159.6,46.8 152.4,46.8 152.4,41.2 144.2,41.2 144.2,29.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="140.3,218.3 140.3,207.2 147.8,207.2 147.8,198 156.3,198 156.3,208.2 168.7,208.2 168.7,218.3 "></polygon> <rect x="68.1" y="198.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Derby County</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Bromwich Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Shrewsbury Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley</strong> Friday 02 September, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-bromwich-albion-vs-burnley/955947">Full stats</a> </div> </div><br><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202641258">Back both sides to oblige</a></h2><p></p><p>Only three of West Brom's first seven showdowns have broken the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202641243"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> barrier with The Hawthorns failing to reach the three-goal threshold in two of the three such fixtures in 2021/22. However, Albion have delivered successful <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202641258">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> selections in six of their overall seven matches and a repeat holds plenty of appeal.</p><p>Burnley have fired a solitary blank since returning to the second-tier and their midweek clean sheet at Millwall was only the second occasion the Clarets have shut their opposition out. BTTS has been the right play in four of those seven dates, whilst the two teams on display are each averaging over 1.20 npxG per-game during the early season exchanges.</p><p>Punters looking for a bit more bang for their buck may wish to consider the 2.55 available via the Bet Builder on <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/west-brom-v-burnley/31696750">Burnley Double Chance and Both Teams To Score</a></strong>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 13 pts<p>Returned: 9.18 pts</p><p>P/L: -3.82 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 10 Get 2</h2> <p><span>You can get a </span><b data-stringify-type="bold">£2 Free Bet<span> </span></b><span>when you place a £10 worth of</span><b data-stringify-type="bold"><span> </span>Accas or Bet Builders</b><span> on Football this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2010922FB">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202641258">Back Both Teams To Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" 