Watford v Plymouth Argyle: Time for Georgian Giorgi to step up

Watford v Plymouth Argyle

Saturday 29th March, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Can Argyle go back-to-back on the road?

Before the international break, Plymouth Argyle played sides currently sat in 9th, 12th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd. They collected five points.

It leaves them with eight games left to turn around a six-point deficit, which is arguably seven if you consider their heavy goal difference. And they've just lost centre-back Maksym Talovierov for the rest of the season.

The ray of sunshine is their one victory in that period was also their first away win of the EFL Championship campaign, a 2-1 win at Portsmouth.

Repeating the trick at 10th place Watford won't be easy - they have collected a single point and scored three goals on the road in 11 matches against the current top 13.

TomTom directing Watford back into form

Tom Cleverley's Watford have found things tough since Boxing Day, swapping 6th place and an unbeaten home record for nine defeats in 16.

However, nobody in the Championship is nailing down those final play-off positions and it means the Hornets come into this game with feint hopes, sitting five points behind West Bromwich Albion and having picked up 10 points from their last six matches.

Tightening the margins has been important. Just eight goals have been scored in their last six matches and they have conceded 1xG or less in all six, keeping four clean sheets.

They are beginning to create chances again and face a Plymouth side not only struggling for results but to create chances - they have created 0.3xG or less in four of their last six outings.

We're backing Watford to win and on account of how few goals are being scored in Watford matches, combined with Plymouth's struggles on the road and early kick-offs generally seeing fewer goals, we're backing them to win with unders.

Recommended Bet Back Watford to win and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

Can Giorgi Chak one in?

One thing I've noticed with Plymouth Argyle is that they appear to concede an awful lot to second strikers, attacking midfielders or wingers that step into pockets on the edge of the box.

In Giorgi Chakvetadze, Watford have a player who loves to pick up pockets of spaces and get shots away. Especially against a side that concedes more chances than any other in the league.

The big surprise with the Georgian is that he only has eight goal contributions this term despite racking up a combined 11.6xAG.

It's nearly the end of the season, he has big suitors, Watford are finding a bit of form and it's time for Chakvetadze, who has one assist to his name since New Year's Day, to produce.

Recommended Bet Back Giorgi Chakvetadze to score or assist anytime SBK 13/10

