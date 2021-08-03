The Championship Preview: The 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 prediction

Select Team Fulham West-Brom Sheff Utd Bournemouth Middlesbrough QPR Millwall Luton Stoke Cardiff Nottingham Forest Barnsley Birmingham Hull City Blackburn Swansea Coventry Peterborough Blackpool Bristol City Preston Reading Huddersfield Derby





1) Fulham Last season: 18th in the Premier League Swapping Marco Silva for Bournemouth bound Scott Parker in the dugout looks an upgrade and, despite losing plenty of loanees from last season, this is a squad littered with quality for the level, with 19 having won promotion out of the Championship before. Exchange

2) West Brom Last season: 19th in the Premier League The football at The Hawthorns promises to be high-intensity and attritional after the arrival of Valerian Ismael over the summer. As we saw at Barnsley, it is also likely to be effective, with the shrewd acquision of the Tykes' midfield supremo Alex Mowatt ensuring the transition is smooth. Exchange

3) Sheff Utd Last season: 20th in the Premier League Slavisa Jokanovic has won promotion out of this league twice before with Watford and Fulham, and he looks to have a great chance of repeating the trick with a Blades side retaining many of the players who fired them to the Premier League in 18/19. Keep an eye on Rhian Brewster, who has all the talent and plenty to prove. Exchange

4) Bournemouth Last season: Sixth in the Championship If Scott Parker was working with the squad that Bournemouth had 12 months ago, you would be looking at a title challenger, but having lost a few key players and likely soon Arnaut Danjuma, one of the best players in the league, this looks a tougher task without some key additions. Exchange

5) Middlesbrough Last season: 10th in the Championship This doesn't look a great renewal of the Championship in terms of depth, but Middlesbrough are one side who can build on a mid-table finish last season. Neil Warnock is a master at the level and Boro will be typically dogged in defence, but it's the addition of Target Man Uche Ikpeazu that could transform their potency going forward. Exchange

6) QPR Last season: Ninth in the Championship Mark Warburton's side finished last season spectacularly, and have done well to secure the permenant signings of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin who were so key to that run. Keeping hold of defender Rob Dickie past August might be the best bit of business they could do. Exchange

7) Millwall Last season: 11th in the Championship Millwall continue to be a team who consistently punch above their weight, and under Gary Rowett there seems little reason why this can't be the case again, especially with fans back at The Den. Have they finally found a goalscorer in Benik Afobe? Exchange

8) Luton Last season: 12th in the Championship Nathan Jones and Luton Town are a formidable team and many have them down as The Championship dark horses after a 12th placed finish and some eyecatching signings. Keep an eye out for exciting young forward Carlos Mendes Gomes signed from Morecambe. Exchange

9) Stoke Last season: 14th in the Championship Michael O'Neil remains popular in the Potteries despite overseeing another underwhelming Stoke season with a 14th placed finish. Marko Vrancic will add some much needed attacking guile, and expect improvement when Tyrese Campbell returns from a long term absence. Exchange

10) Cardiff Last season: Eighth in the Championship Mick McCarthy was given the full-time job after a remarkable run as Interim boss, only for results to then tail off. There is lots to like about the transfer dealings though, with the squad given a needed injection of youth. Exchange

11) Nottingham Forest Last season: 17th in the Championship Does Chris Hughton guarantee a promotion push? We'll soon see. The early success under Sabri Lamouchi never looked sustainable, but Forest look to be building something this time around, as shown by the smart hire of Barsnley CEO Dane Murphy. This might be one season too soon. Exchange

12) Barnsley Last season: Fifth in the Championship Normally the loss of a manager like Valerian Ismael would be a huge blow to a club, but with Daniel Stendel and Gerhard Struber Barnsley have proven themselves to be experts in managerial recruitment. Expect Markus Schopp to be another tactician who can keep them clear of the danger area. Exchange

13) Birmingham Last season: 18th in the Championship After season-on-season of poor performances, it finally feels like things migh be improving at St. Andrews. Lee Bowyer is a promising manager who already has an affinity with the fans from his playing days and the incoming players look like low-key savvy signings. Exchange

14) Hull City Last season: First in the League One If we ignore the horror run at the back end of 19/20 season which saw Hull drop from play-off challengers to a relegated one, Grant McCann has done as good a job as any EFL manager in the last couple of seasons. He had excuses for that, with the late sales of Bowen and Grosicki derailing their season, and there seems little reason why the League One Champions won't progress again. Exchange

15) Blackburn Last season: 15th in the Championship This is a prediction that assumes last season's data darlings Blackburn will eventually do some business this summer. The club that brought some of the brightest prospects in English football to the club in Harvey Elliott and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are yet to bring a single player in to replace the many who have left. Exchange

16) Swansea Last season: Fourth in the Championship Russell Martin's late appointment is an exciting one for a club that has been a breeding ground for young managerial talent and for playing a possession system. Martin ticks all the boxes but has a pressing need to build a squad that has lost some key players from last season, with a fairly thrifty board not prone to splashing cash. Mid to long term success is more than possible, but Swansea and Martin must hit the ground running. Exchange

17) Coventry Last season: 16th in the Championship It's hard to see why Coventry will struggle so long as Mark Robins is in charge at the club. Normally the impeding return to The Ricoh would be a positive, but their 'home' form was remarkably good last season when ground-sharing with Birmingham at St. Andrews. Exchange

18) Peterborough Last season: Second in League One Posh's return to The Championship was always a matter of "if" rather than "when" and the club who have made so much money over the years selling strikers have done well to keep hold of Siriki Dembele and Jonson Clarke-Harris after promotion. One of those who they cashed-in on is back in Jack Marriott, which could be a masterstroke if he retains fitness. Exchange

19) Blackpool Last season: Third in League One Neil Crithley's first season could scarceley have been more impressive as he lead Blackpool to promotion through the play-offs despite a torrid start to the season. With a resolute defensive shape and ruthless efficiency in front og goal, they have what it takes to consolidate their place in the division. Exchange

20) Bristol City Last season: 19th in the Championship There is a fair argument to be made that Bristol City were the worst team in the Championship last season from November onwards. Nigel Pearson in the dugout brings optimism, but it's been a while since he has achieved real success as a manager. Solid additions of Matty James and Andy King should help keep them clear of the drop. Exchange

21) Preston Last season: 13th in the Championship The decision to sack Alex Neil without a replacement lined up looked bizarre at the time, but on the eve of the season and with Frankie McEvoy it looks like North End have it all to do to stay in the division. Fans' prayers for a new striker have not been answered, and many wonder where the goals are going to come from. Exchange

22) Reading Last season: Seventh in the Championship It's a story seen all too often at this level, as Reading's over-spending and failure to reach the promised land of the Premier League catches up with them. Michael Olise and Omar Richards' quality will be missed, but with teh transfer embago hanging over them and a thin squad as it is, things may get worse before they get better for The Royals. Exchange

23) Huddersfield Last season: 20th in the Championship Huddersfield fans were promised attacking, attractive football when they appointed Bielsa disciple Carlos Corberan last season, but stylistically the recrtuitment this summer therefore looks puzzling. Josh Koroma's form will be decisive in their bid for survival. Exchange

24) Derby Last season: 21st in the Championship Derby managing to avoid a posthumous relegation in 20/21 is the only positive in a bleak summer. A threadbare squad was hamered even further when manager Wayne Rooney managed to sideline Jason Knight in training. Embargoed and desperate, it's impossible to make a case for anything other than a whimpering farewell to the second tier. Exchange

