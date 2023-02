Swansea's season in danger of petering out...

Improving Rotherham still leaky away from home

Unhappy Swans

After defeat at home to Stoke in midweek, the atmosphere at Swansea City is downbeat, frustrated, and lacking in positive energy. The season is somewhat petering out.

The fans' main ire is aimed at the board and their lack of financial outlay, which has undermined Russell Martin and the recruitment team. But Martin is under pressure, too - Swansea have consistently had the same defensive issues for 18 months and they don't appear to be being solved.

Rotherham Feeling United

Every single team in the Championship's bottom 10 that played on Saturday suffered defeat, so Rotherham will be buoyed heading to South Wales. Their form has improved recently, and their win vs Sunderland midweek very impressive. They have a five point cushion to the bottom three, and a chance to extend it here.

A number of January signings have made a positive impact, with Fosu and Hugill offering a new dimension in attack, Leo Hjelde settling in brilliantly, as well as the welcome emergence of previously-marginalised Hakim Odoffin.

Anti Swans or Pro Goals Approach?

With the potential for unhappiness from the stands to negatively impact the team's performance, there could be value in taking on the home side. The market has Swansea strong favourites, likely powered by their excellent xG numbers, which they have consistently underperformed this season.

There are a few ways to take on Swansea, whose win price is a skinny 4/7. Rotherham Draw No Bet appeals at 7/2, or perhaps Tariq Fosu anytime at 6/1 - Fosu is a high volume shooter who also offers a threat on the counter attack, which is a likely avenue of attack for Rotherham.

However, the Millers' away form this season makes pro-Rotherham bets feel risky. The rhythm of the game is almost set in stone. Swansea will have over 70% possession.

Rotherham will be more than happy with this. They will have to perform defensively for long periods, and will look to spring on the counter attack and take every opportunity to test out Swansea's weak set piece defending.

Swansea will most likely have a lot of territory, and take a lot of shots. Their Championship games have seen 96 goals scored this season, more than any other side (F46 A50). 69% of their home games have gone over 2.5 goals, and that could be the safest way to play this.