Swansea v Cardiff: Both Teams failing to score backed in South Wales derby

Swansea a little short at odds-on

Injuries could hammer Cardiff's claims

BTTS No has won in 13/14 head-to-head meetings.

Swansea v Cardiff

Sunday August 25, 15:00

Swansea impress in Preston victory

A vibrant attacking display saw Swansea complete a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Preston in their opening home league game of the season. The Swans made a flying start, and, after missing a handful of chances, took a well-earned first-half lead thanks to Matt Grimes' penalty. Substitutes Azeem Abdulai and Zan Vipotnik also bagged in the second-half.

Swansea had opened their campaign with an uninspiring defeat at Middlesbrough, but were a team transformed against North End with head coach Luke Williams admitting, "I'm really pleased because I think we performed in a way that was value for the result. I want the fans to turn up expecting to see that, and I want them to see it more often than not."

Williams had made two changes to his XI - Ronald, fresh from his dazzling EFL Cup performance was handed his first league start of the season and wasted little time in impressing again. Oli Cooper also came into the team and impressed along with winger Eom Ji-sung and the Swansea boss isn't expected to make many changes now for Sunday.

Cardiff suffer big Burnley defeat

Cardiff were destroyed 5-0 by rampant Burnley as the Bluebirds' difficult start to the new Championship season continued. Erol Bulut's men were completely outclassed against the now title favourites, with a series of calamitous mistakes costing them dearly at Turf Moor - Evan Horvath's shocking own goal gifted the Clarets an early lead and setting the tone.

Bulut remained bullish about the Bluebirds' efforts, saying: "When you see the result, I feel bad, but I don't see it like this because when you see the first 35 minutes, we dominated the game. We had a lot of chances to score goals, but we had a mistake with our goalkeeper - that happens. But in the first half we didn't give up and we dominated the game."

Cardiff's difficult afternoon extended to the treatment table as Joe Ralls and Aaron Ramsey both picked up injuries, whilst Callum O'Dowda and Calum Chambers were also taken off in the second half after picking up knocks. Meanwhile, key centre-back Mark McGuinness didn't travel with the squad and has this week completed a move to Burnley.

Swansea have won five of the last six South Wales derbies (W5-D0-L1), doing the double over their capital city rivals in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns. The Swans have also taken top honours in five of the most recent six showdowns at their Landore base (W5-D0-L1), keeping clean sheets in each of those five home triumphs.

Swansea's 1.9420/21 impressive head-to-head record alongside last week's eye-catching effort against Preston should give the hosts confidence coming into the clash, yet the Swans haven't been consistent enough at home under Luke Williams to warrant support at odds-on quotes (W5-D0-L6). I'm therefore happy to ignore the home side here at the prices.

Cardiff 3.953/1 have been a consistent overperformer based on underlying Championship data during Erol Bulut's tenure. The Bluebirds have also displayed a penchant for picking up unexpected results on the road, posting W9-D2-L13 in away days with eight of those league losses incurred at top-eight teams. However, injuries may harm Cardiff's claims on Sunday.

South Wales derbies tend to be feisty affairs and rarely escalate into high-scoring shootouts. Only four of the last 14 head-to-head meetings produced Over 2.5 Goals 17/20 profits - but it's the frequency with which clean sheets have been kept that catches the eye most.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score 'No' SBK 11/10

Incredibly, 13 of the 14 aforementioned encounters have seen Both Teams To Score 'No' pay and so the 11/102.11 available on a repeat this weekend looks well worthy of support having also banked in each of Swansea and Cardiff's opening two clashes this season. Meanwhile, seven of Swans' first 11 home dates under Luke Williams delivered BTTS No winners.