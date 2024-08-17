Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls the Asian Handicap angle

Sunderland in transition

Wednesday a force under Rohl

Owls appeal as underdogs

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Sunday August 18, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports

Sunderland a work in progress under Le Bris

Regis Le Bris made a winning start to life as Sunderland manager as the Black Cats earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Welsh capital last weekend. A close-range header from Luke O'Nien on 18 minutes put the visitors ahead with their first effort on target before Jack Clarke made the points safe with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Speaking post-match, Le Bris admitted the opening-day success didn't quite go to plan with Cardiff dominating possession and territory for large periods. He said, "The game was tough. Sometimes we had some good sequences but for the whole game, it wasn't dominant. The satisfaction is the team spirit. Even when we were not dominant, we kept the organisation."

The Black Cats returned to action in midweek, suffering a 2-0 EFL Cup reverse against fellow Championship side Preston. However, Le Bris made 11 changes to his starting XI and is expected to again overhaul his team ahead of Sunday's return to the Stadium of Light.

Wednesday make a strong start

Sheffield Wednesday started the new season where they left off in 2023/24. The Owls thrashed Plymouth 4-0 at Hillsborough in a thoroughly one-sided showdown - Danny Rohl's side racked up an enormous 4.68 Expected Goals (xG), firing in 31 attempts as goals from debutant Jamal Lowe, an own goal, Josh Windass and Michael Smith completed the rout.

Rohl was delighted by his team's efforts and has promised more, saying: "For me the big outcome from the last six weeks was to see we are fit, we can run, we played good football with the ball and were very strong against the ball. It was an outstanding performance, but I think this is just the first step - after six weeks you never know where you are really."

The Owls made it two-from-two in midweek despite making 11 changes as Charlie McNeill had a Wednesday debut to remember with his quick-fire double seeing off Hull 2-1 in the EFL Cup. The 20-year-old forward, a summer signing from Manchester United, scored his first inside the opening minute and added the second just 10 mintues later.

Sunderland have enjoyed a slight edge over Sheffield Wednesday in regular season league meetings this century, posting a positive W6-D2-L4 in head-to-head encounters. However, the two teams have returned an equal W2-D0-L2 in fixtures at the Stadium of Light since 2006 with the Owls earning a 2-0 success here as recently as May last season.

Only six non-relegated Championship clubs picked up fewer home points than Sunderland 2.245/4 in 2023/24 with the Black Cats managed an inauspicious W10-D2-L11. Regis Le Bris is targeting improvement in that area for this term, but it might take time for the Wearsiders to adapt to the Frenchman's demands and I'm happy to oppose Sunderland at the prices.

Sheff Wed 3.45 produced an extraordinary escape from relegation and have commanded huge respect since Danny Rohl's arrival. The Owls have now posted W15-D4-L10 from their past 29 second-tier showdowns with nine of those triumphs arriving in their most recent 16 Championship dates. Wednesday have won five of their previous seven away days.

Sheff Wed were ranked 10th on Expected Points (xP) over the final 16 games of last season's Championship and the Owls have retooled over the summer. The opening day shellacking of Plymouth has highlighted the team's potential and the Wednesday hold plenty of appeal as underdogs on Sunday afternoon with 1.768/11 available on the +0.5 Asian Handicap.

With Sunderland still in transition under Regis Le Bris, I'm keen to support the visitors here knowing we'll be paid-out should the Owls avoid defeat at the Stadium of Light.