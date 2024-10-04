Sunderland v Leeds Tips: Black Cats backed to avoid defeat

Sunderland W4-D0-L0 at Stadium of Light without conceding

Sunderland v Leeds

Friday October 4, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Sunderland go top of the Championship table

Jobe Bellingham's stunning first goal of the season helped send Sunderland top of the Championship with a 2-0 triumph over Derby in midweek. The 19-year-old punished the Rams for sloppily relinquishing possession in their half, collecting the loose ball and unleashing a fierce effort from 25 yards that put the Black Cats ahead before the break.

Wilson Isidor tapped home following excellent work from Romaine Mundle in the second-half to secure top honours at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats bagging their fourth successive home league win without conceding this season. Manager Regis Le Bris was pleased with the result but believes there's still more to come from his side in possession.

Speaking post-match, Le Bris said: "It was another tough game and I think our first half was good even if we can have more control of the game, especially in possession. We had a good level of discipline but I would like to be more dominant in possession because we have the quality to do that, so we will work on it." The hosts will be without Ian Poveda here.

Injuries hampering Leeds' promotion prospects

Leeds played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday night. Josh Sargent's 15th-minute penalty put the Canaries in front at half-time but Whites' winger Largie Ramazani's levelled on the hour following good work from Willy Gnonto as the visitors earned a deserved share of the spoils following an improved second-half effort.

Head coach Daniel Farke felt his side edged a competitive contest, saying: "Definitely a good point on the road. We were really close to all three but they are always dangerous on the counter. It was a bit like a basketball game, both could have claimed all three, I think we were a bit closer. Both can live with one point, especially in such a busy week."

Leeds lost Ethan Ampadu last weekend and fellow centre midfielder Ilia Gruev was forced off with a knee injury in midweek. Ao Tanaka started in-place of Ampdau with Joe Rothwell coming off the bench, in an area Farke will be looking for improvements. Meanwhile, Max Wober, Manor Solomon, Dan James and Isaac Schmidt are all also sidelined for the Whites.

Sunderland have a strong recent record against Leeds, posting W3-D2-L1 in the duos last six league meetings since 2006. The Black Cats were 1-0 winners here when the teams crossed swords last season with the Wearsiders also keeping the Whites scoreless in the reverse match - it means Leeds have fired four blanks in their past six meetings with Sunderland.

Sunderland 3.1511/5 are W6-D0-L2 after eight rounds of action with the Black Cats boasting a formidable 100% home record without conceding a goal under Regis Le Bris' tutorship. The hosts are ranked fifth on Expected Points (xP) and have allowed the third-fewest Expected Goals (npxG) when excluding penalties, whilst getting on the scoresheet in every encounter.

Leeds 2.3811/8 top the performance data charts - the Whites lead the xP standings, with the visitors allowing a minuscule 0.44 npxG figure - comfortably a divisional best. Unsurprisingly, five clean sheets in eight have followed, although Daniel Farke's men have still failed to take top honours in three of four matches against top-half teams this term.

Sunderland command respect following their eye-catching start, particularly at the Stadium of Light. Both Burnley and Middlesbrough have already been turned over here with neither pre-match favourite able to get on the scoresheet and the Friday night atmosphere on Wearside should also aid the Black Cats. They're very interesting outsiders.

Leeds have failed to win over half of their away days since the start of last season and I'm happy to oppose the Whites at the prices by backing Sunderland Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at 10/111.91. We'll get the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, or 2-1 home victories onside, as well as the potential 0-0 or 1-1 stalemate - this selection has won in 5/8 combined home/away outings.

