Sunderland v Ipswich

Sunday 06 August, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports

Sunderland settled into the second-tier superbly last season, exceeded ante-post expectations to pinch a play-off place in their first Championship campaign since 2018. Despite a mid-season managerial change and a crippling injury crisis that afflicted both boxes, the Black Cats' burgeoning young squad gained plenty of admirers.

The Wearsiders have shown admirable ambition in the transfer market this summer to strengthen their squad and Tony Mowbray will feel another top-six tilt is within reach. However, Sunderland, 2.546/4 to win this game on the Betfair Exchange, will be keen to improve their Stadium of Light record in 2023/24 having claimed top honours here on only seven occasions last time out (W7-D9-L7).

After four seasons in League One, Ipswich 3.052/1 are back in the Championship and eager to emulate Sunderland's achievements. A major top-half challenge is expected from a side that earned an enormous 99 Expected Points (xP) and a huge +66 goal difference, making the Tractor Boys the highest-rated side to win promotion from the third-tier this century.

Ipswich appear box-ready to continue year-on-year progress under the impressive leadership of Kieran McKenna and the Suffolk squad look well capable of causing an opening weekend surprise on Sunday. With that in-mind, I'm happy to support Ipswich with a +0 & +0.5 Asian Handicap start at 1.814/5, a wager that makes money should Town avoid defeat.

Punters will pick-up a half-stakes profit should the match end all-square, whilst a full pay-out will be secured if Ipswich take top honours at the Stadium of Light. The Tractor Boys were beaten just four times in league action last term, and on every occasion the margin of defeat was by a solitary strike.

Both Teams To Score is available to support at 1.794/5 with Over 2.5 Goals trading at 1.9420/21. In 40 fixtures under Tony Mowbray's tutorship, Sunderland saw the former market bank in 60% of showdowns, with Overs copping in 55% - both hit-rates encouraging enough to assume another entertaining encounter could be on the cards.

The Black Cats' battles were particularly enjoyable at the Stadium of Light, where the Wearsiders fired only three blanks in 20 for Mowbray, whilst also recording only six clean sheets. Eight of 11 home tussles with fellow top-half finishers saw both sides oblige.

Meanwhile, Ipswich were only stopped from scoring three times en-route to the Championship. The Tractor Boys scored in all seven trips to the top-eight, and even struck twice or more in six of those seven match-ups, again highlighting their potential threat.

The EFL are looking to follow FIFA's lead at the 2022 World Cup by clamping down on time-wasting, and while an incremental increase in goals and cards are anticipated in August, the appointment of Samuel Barrott on Sunday suggests bookings may be in short supply.

The official averaged only 3.17 cards per-game across 29 league assignments in 2022/23. Interestingly, Barrott delivered Under 4.5 Cards in 76% of those outings and gave both teams multiple cautions in just 31% of dates.

Sportsbook customers can package Under 4.5 Cards alongside the aforementioned Both Teams To Score via the Bet Builder for an interesting 11/82.32 option.