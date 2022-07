Sunderland v Coventry

Sunday July 31, 12:00

Sky Sports

Sunderland want to make a splash

Perennial League One favourites Sunderland eventually secured their return back to the Championship at the fourth attempt, with canny operator Alex Neil arriving mid-season to inspire the Black Cats promotion via the play-offs.

The Black Cats were beaten just once from early February and showcased spades of organisation, purpose and poise during the run-in.

The demanding Scot is determined to make a splash with Sunderland this season. Despite enjoying a positive pre-season, Neil suggested he's still not satisfied and is hoping to see more players arrive at the north-east outfit, improved performances, a better goal output and improvements in defence.

Still, no major departures has to be considered a positive.

Star centre-forward Ross Stewart leads the Mackems line following a fantastic 2021/22 with talented winger Jack Clarke joining permanently following a successful loan spell.

Elsewhere, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton will hope to handed creative freedom with Northern Ireland international Dan Ballard coming into the squad to bolster the defensive options.

Coventry keen to continue progress

Coventry were one of the Championship's surprise packages last time out. The Sky Blues were in the promotion picture following a fantastic opening stanza before slipping into mid-table.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins' men provided neutrals with plenty of entertainment, particularly with City operating under one of the lowest budgets in the league.

Five successive years of progress under Robins suggests Coventry are capable of challenging for the top-six this time around and the Sky Blues have so far been able to ward of predators for their standout stars.

Callum O'Hare, Gus Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden are all set to start on Sunday and should give City a strong platform to work from.

Seven pre-season wins from seven - bagging a whopping 22 goals in the process - has injected plenty of confidence into the Coventry camp coming into the weekend with the visitors not reporting any major injury concerns bar skipper Liam Kelly's long-term absence.

Sunderland and Coventry have met twice before in season curtain-raisers at this level with Coventry picking up top honours on both previous occasions in 2004 and 2006.

The Sky Blues also triumphed in the duos most recent match-up in 2020, although the visitors have pocketed a solitary success across their last 15 trips to the Black Cats since 1977.

Sunderland 2.747/4 kick-off their campaign protecting a 16-game unbeaten streak - the club's longest unbeaten run since 2019, which curiously was ended by a home defeat to Coventry.

The Black Cats have suffered a sole reverse under the stewardship of Alex Neil and the hosts have conceded just seven goals in their most recent 15 fixtures across all competitions.

Coventry 2.727/4 came flying out of the traps last term. Mark Robin's troops picked up 22 points from their first 11 Championship encounters, however, the Sky Blues were far more trustworthy on home soil.

Six of City's seven away victories arrived against bottom-nine sides and the guests managed to keep their sheets clean on only four away occasions.

Over 2.5 Goals is trading at 2.021/1 for Sunday's early start, and whilst the price is tempting considering Coventry's effervescent style and lack of solidity when playing away from their East Midlands base, Sunderland's defensive fortitude under Alex Neil has to considered, even at this early stage of the season. Under 2.5 Goals is available at 1.845/6.

A more appealing play can be found in the Bet Builder via the Sportsbook, where Sunderland Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals is 1.804/5. The selection pays-out should the Black Cats win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or 2-1, as well as the potential 0-0 or 1-1 stalemate. The hosts will be backed by a vociferous Stadium Of Light crowd and should prove obdurate opposition.