Stoke have won two of their three home games

Campbell is averaging a shot every 13 minutes

Twine had seven shots against Coventry

Sunday's early kick-off sees Hull travel to Stoke with Liam Rosenior's side looking to continue an impressive start to the season. The Tigers haven't lost in the league since since an opening day 2-1 defeat at Norwich and their fans' pre-season optimism looks well founded at this early stage of the season.

Their opponents' start to the season has almost been a mirror-image, failing to follow-up an impressive 4-1 home win over Rotherham in their curtain raiser with a similar level of performance. Their only other victory came was a 1-0 win over Watford, although Alex Neil can take some heart ahead of this clash that both of their wins so far have come on home soil.

The underlying numbers tell a slightly different story though, with OPTA having Stoke scoring just four open play goals so far from 8.43. Again, with Hull it's the other side of the coin with just 5 goals conceded from 8.78.

Leg 1: Stoke or Draw

As such, we can side with Stoke for the first leg of this bet-builder. There was a massive churn of players under Alex Neil this summer and, despite that fast start, if feels like it might take a bit of time to come to the boil.

Having won two of three home games, the other was a 2-0 defeat against table-toppers Preston who went ahead thanks to a Will Keane penalty. Discounting the spot-kick, Stoke outshot their opposition that day 20-6 that day and could feel somewhat aggrieved not to have come away with something from the game.

They were also unlucky not to beat Huddersfield on the road in midweek, and everything points to Stoke putting the pieces together for three points soon enough. If they maintain that standard, it's hard to see them beaten here.

Leg 2: Tyrese Campbell to score

I've already mentioned Stoke's massive xG under-performance, and much of this is down to Tyrese Campbell. He's only started 3 of Stoke's games so far this season, playing just over 300 minutes in total, but has already 23 shots in this time, so averaging a shot every 13 minutes.

These aren't necessarily all pot-shots either, as Campbell ranks 10th in the whole of the Championship for xG per 90 at 0.53. He's yet to score a single goal, but this will surely change soon if he continues to get into these kind of positions.

Alex Neil played him through the middle in midweek, where had seven shots in 77 minutes at Huddersfield, and if Stoke are to come away from this one with three points Campbell will surely have a part to play.

Leg 3: Scott Twine to have 3 or more shots

Finally we can go to Hull's Scott Twine, who is generally the man to turn to when hoping for shots. He averaged 3.6 per 90 when bursting onto the scene at Newport in 20/21, and has followed that up with 3.1 at Swindon and then 3.3 at MK Dons.

A set-piece specialist, Twine will have a go with any free-kick within range and often lets fly from open play. He had seven shots against Coventry two games ago and five on debut for Hull against Blackburn.

Twine will be desperate to get his first goal for the club so, even if Stoke look the value here, we can add the Burnley loanee to have 3 or more shots in the game to round off the bet-builder.