Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United: Blades backed to avoid defeat

Wednesday unimpressive against leading lights

Blades have won five on the spin away

Low-scoring contest could be on the cards

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

Sunday March 16, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday produce remarkable turnaround

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a remarkable midweek comeback win at Carrow Road to keep their play-off hopes alive at the expense of Norwich. The Owls looked like a beaten outfit at half-time, trailing the Canaries 2-0. However, second-half strikes from Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama completed an incredible turnaround.

Post-match, Rohl hailed his team's mentality. He said, "We played a strong Norwich who showed their quality in the first half, but I thought even at 2-0 there were moments we were in the game. At half-time we brought two players in, changed the shape, changed the pressing line a little bit higher up. To have this mentality to come back is outstanding."

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan is considered a doubt for Sunday after being withdrawn before full-time in midweek, however there's hope the Scotsman will be able to feature from the off. Elsewhere, the Owls will again be without Stuart Armstrong, Di'Shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba, Yan Valery and Akin Famewo as all five continue their recoveries.

Wilder bemoans Blades fatigue

Sheffield United dropped two valuable points in midweek as the Blades were denied top honours by a last-minute Bristol City equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane. Tyrese Campbell's 10th goal of the campaign had looked set to Chris Wilder's side all three points, only for the visitors to level late on, allowing Leeds to take a two-point lead at the top.

Blades boss Wilder felt his side "looked a tired team". He said, "The control of the game was theirs, the best chances were ours. We were okay but not good enough to go two or three (ahead), we should have been better. We weren't good enough in possession and mostly for me, lacking energy out of possession, and they've come and got a well and deserved result."

Campbell picked up a knock on Tuesday night but is expected to be fine to feature, whilst fellow forward Tom Cannon is due back into the fold. Vini Souza, Harry Clarke and Alfie Gilchrist are all considered doubts, whilst Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster and Rhys Norrington-Davies will definitely be absent as they continue their recoveries from injury.

Sheffield United are looking to register a first Steel City double over Sheffield Wednesday since 2005-06 having edged the Owls out 1-0 in the reverse encounter back in November. Wednesday have now failed to score in four successive Championship fixtures against the Blades with three of those four encounters concluding goalless. The draw is 3.309/4.

Sheff Wed 2.6613/8 have bagged back-to-back away league victories over the past week yet come into this contest having been beaten in consecutive Hillsborough outings. Danny Rohl's troops have tabled just five home Championship triumphs this term and have posted a concerning W1-D1-L6 when welcoming top-10 opposition, conceding 2+ goals in 7/8.

Sheff Utd 2.9215/8 are W9-D1-L2 since New Year's Day to keep their promotion push on track. The Blades have proven especially effective on the road recently, winning each of their last five away days - the visitors haven't managed six successive away league wins since 1892-93. Exclude the top-eight and United have returned an impressive W23-D3-L1 this season.

Sheffield Wednesday's unimpressive Hillsborough results are matched by the underlying data with the Owls ranked as low as 19th when viewing home Expected Points (xP). No side has won the shot count less often in front of their own supporters and with the hosts regularly struggling for victories against the league's elite, I'm happy to oppose the Owls.

Backing Sheffield United Double Chance alongside Under 3.5 Goals holds plenty of appeal at 4/51.80. The high-flying Blades have proven a tough nut to crack since returning to the second-tier, whilst 32 of their 37 Championship fixtures have featured a maximum of three strikes - it's easy to foresee a repeat here given the high-stakes of a Steel City derby.