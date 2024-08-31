Sheffield United v Watford: Back the Blades despite Hornets 'perfect' start

Blades unbeaten and giving little away

Sheffield United v Watford

Sunday September 1, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports

Wilder pleased with Sheff Utd character

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes his side passed a big test of character in last weekend's draw at Norwich as the Blades preserved their unbeaten start to the new season. Having fallen behind in the first-half in poor conditions, United fought back to earn a deserved share of the spoils with skipper Oliver Arblaster scoring his second of the season.

Debutant goalkeeper Michael Cooper was not severely tested after being beaten in the first period and Wilder said, "A big thing for us in the back off last season is what our attitude is to adversity and disappointment. You have to deal with that, and what's your response? And I thought our response was first-class. This is a good group we have right here."

Blades were then beaten 1-0 at Barnsley in midweek EFL Cup action. Wilder made several changes for the short trip to Oakwell, although Anel Ahmedhodzic returned to the starting XI after missing out though illness last weekend. Vinicius Souza, Harrison Burrows, Gustavo Hamer, Kieffer Moore, Arblaster and Cooper are expected to return to the fold here.

Watford extend winning start

Watford's excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign continued on Tuesday night as the Hornets progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup for the first time in three years with a 2-0 success against Plymouth. Head coach Tom Cleverley opted to rest and rotate his squad and two from goals from Mileta Rajovic secured a comfortable victory at Vicarage Road.

It wasn't all good news for the Hornets, however. The early departure of Imran Louza with injury means Watford's requirements before the transfer window closes on Friday are now greater than before, yet Cleverley is understandably delighted with his team's efforts in August having already reeled off three successive Championship wins, scoring eight goals.

Talking about his team's eye-catching opening stanza, Cleverley said, "There are more than one way to win in this league. I think we have shown three different types already. The game is all about what you do in both boxes and we're doing the basics right, we're fit and we're getting a touch of luck too. We're now looking to build on that momentum."

Sheffield United have a reasonable recent record when hosting Watford in league action, posting W3-D1-L1 in the duos past five Bramall Lane battles. Go back further and the Blades have bagged W4-D4-L2 when welcoming the Hornets here across 10 encounters since 2002, with a 1-0 triumph delivered in their last match-up in February 2023.

Sheffield United 1.824/5 started their season with a 2-0 victory at Preston before coughing up a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw with QPR, as well as recording a 1-1 stalemate with Norwich last time out. The unbeaten Blades rank sixth on Expected Points (xP) and have conceded the third-fewest Expected Goals (xG) at this stage when excluding penalties.

Watford 4.507/2 are three from three having overcome Millwall (3-2), Stoke (3-0) and Derby (2-1). The Hornets won the Expected Goals (xG) battle in two of those three tussles, though Expected Points (xP) rankings has Tom Cleverley's team down in ninth as only six Championship sides have allowed more shots from inside the penalty area than the visitors.

Sheffield United were as short as 1.705/7 favourites when hosting QPR here a fortnight ago, and despite Watford making a better-than-expected start to the season, the Blades command big respect at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder's team are attractive 1.824/5 shots to pocket maximum points against a Hornets side that's yet to be truly tested this term.

Watford have surprised seasoned Championship watchers with their 100% return yet the Hertfordshire club have yet to face a team in 14th or above in the early season standings. With the Blades continuing to invest and strengthen their squad, the hosts look well-capable of clinching top honours and extending their own unbeaten league start on Sunday.