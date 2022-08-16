</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Sheffield United v Sunderland: Back this 12/1 shout at Bramall Lane
Alexander Boyes
16 August 2022
3:00 min read Sheffield United host Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and religion could play is's part says Alex Boyes... Blades twice sliced open Despite taking the lead twice in their weekend match with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United were pegged back on both occasions to end up with a point. Any away point is a decent return in the Championship - if you can back it up at home - but to lose a lead more than once will be upsetting for Paul Heckingbottom and his side. The Yorkshireman also used his post-game conference to stress the club must not sell star man Sander Berge following renewed interest from Club Brugge, though the Belgian side are appearing in the UEFA Champions League come September, which may turn the Norwegian's head. He netted a lovely opener at the Riverside on Sunday. The Blades have taken four points from their three league matches so far (W1 D1 L1) and did keep a clean sheet in their last home game against Millwall. Indeed, Sheffield United conceded fewer league goals on home soil (15) last season than any other Championship side. Billy Sharp however has joined the injury list however, one that includes new signing and centre half Ciaran Clark, and the Blades are yet to start with the same back three/five in their three games so far. It's looking like taking some time for their backline to perform in tandem. Goalkeeping heartache for Sunderland Sunderland boss Alex Neil pulled no punches when asked about his side to the season, despite the Black Cats (W1 D2 L0) sitting in sixth and still one of the seven remaining unbeaten sides in the Championship (at the time of writing). The Black Cats were 2-0 up heading into the 87th minute at home to QPR, though five minutes later they were settling for a point when QPR's goalkeeper - Seny Dieng - scored an injury-time equaliser to crush the faithful around the Stadium of Light. Neil was asked if he was a) happy with his side's performance after controlling the majority of the game and b) if he was satisfied with five points from three games. The Scotsman replied "No. Right now I'm not satisfied. I'm not happy." Value in the away side Even though it is still early days, Sunderland [5.0] do sit one point above their hosts [1.73] coming into this fixture on Wednesday, and their 4/1 price is a decent bit of value after only three games. I suspect the difference in these prices if the fixture were 10 games in might not be so wide. The Black Cats' two strikers - Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have each scored in their last two Championship matches - the latter of which is the joint-top scorer coming into the midweek round of games - and in Alex Pritchard, they have a player who has excelled at this level before and already has two assists to his name this season. I'm not going to recommend you part with your money on the outright away win, but I do think there is some value in their current price. Desmond I think it was Paul Merson who originally coined the phrase "I'm going for a Desmond" when asked his score prediction for a Premier League game on Sky. For those still not following - he meant 2-2. The term now is batted around the industry every weekend and I both like the sentiment behind it and also, looking at this fixture, the idea we could be in for another. Both Sheffield United and Sunderland ended with 2-2 draws just a few days ago, and both did so from winning positions. Coming into the Championship's midweek round, no other team's league matches have produced more goals than Sunderland's 11 (6 score, 5 conceded), whilst six of the Yorkshire side's seven this season have come in their last two games (4 scored, 2 conceded). As mentioned previously, both sides are battling with injuries and a re-jigged starting XI each game so far and my theory is both are yet to settle enough to be reliable. Coupling Sheffield United's impressive form at Bramall Lane under Heckingbottom and Sunderland's appetite for goals (at both ends), I like the look of Both Teams to Score in Both Halves at [13.0]. If you worry on the idea of your bet going down at half-time, you may prefer to back the 2-2 scoreline priced at [15.0] instead. You could also take advantage of Betfair's Bet Builder option to combine those selections, and back both to score in each half &amp; the game to end 2-2 at just under [60.0]. Any away point is a decent return in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/7129730/outright-winner-2022-23/924.309929254">Championship</a> - if you can back it up at home - but to lose a lead more than once will be upsetting for <strong>Paul Heckingbottom</strong> and his side.</p><p>The Yorkshireman also used his post-game conference to stress the club must not sell star man <strong>Sander Berge</strong> following renewed interest from Club Brugge, though the Belgian side are appearing in the <strong>UEFA Champions League</strong> come September, which may turn the Norwegian's head. He netted a lovely opener at the Riverside on Sunday.</p><p>The Blades have taken <strong>four points</strong> from their three league matches so far (W1 D1 L1) and did keep a clean sheet in their last home game against Millwall.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Indeed, Sheffield United conceded fewer league goals on home soil (15) last season than any other Championship side.</strong></p> </blockquote><p><strong>Billy Sharp </strong>however has joined the injury list however, one that includes new signing and centre half Ciaran Clark, and the Blades are yet to start with the <strong>same back three/five</strong> in their three games so far. It's looking like taking some time for their backline to perform in tandem.</p><h2><strong>Goalkeeping heartache for Sunderland</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>Sunderland boss <strong>Alex Neil</strong> pulled no punches when asked about his side to the season, despite the Black Cats (W1 D2 L0) sitting in sixth and still one of the<strong> seven remaining unbeaten sides</strong> in the Championship (at the time of writing).</p><p>The Black Cats were 2-0 up heading into the 87<sup>th</sup> minute at home to QPR, though five minutes later they were settling for a point when QPR's <strong>goalkeeper - Seny Dieng</strong> - scored an injury-time equaliser to crush the faithful around the Stadium of Light.</p><p>Neil was asked if he was a) happy with his side's performance after controlling the majority of the game and b) if he was satisfied with five points from three games. The Scotsman replied <strong>"No. Right now I'm not satisfied. I'm not happy."</strong></p><h2><strong>Value in the away side</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>Even though it is still early days,<strong> Sunderland</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> do sit one point above their hosts <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> coming into this fixture on Wednesday, and their <strong>4/1</strong> price is a decent bit of value after only three games. I suspect the difference in these prices if the fixture were 10 games in might not be so wide.</p><blockquote> <p>The Black Cats' two strikers - <strong>Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms </strong>have each scored in their last two Championship matches - the latter of which is the joint-top scorer coming into the midweek round of games - and in Alex Pritchard, they have a player who has excelled at this level before and already has two assists to his name this season.</p> </blockquote><p>I'm not going to recommend you part with your money on the outright away win, but I do think there is <strong>some value</strong> in their current price.</p><h2><strong>Desmond</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>I think it was <strong>Paul Merson </strong>who originally coined the phrase "I'm going for a Desmond" when asked his score prediction for a Premier League game on Sky. For those still not following - he meant <strong>2-2</strong>. The term now is batted around the industry every weekend and I both like the sentiment behind it and also, looking at this fixture, the idea we could be in for <strong>another.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>Both Sheffield United and Sunderland ended with 2-2 draws just a few days ago, and both did so from winning positions.</p> </blockquote><p>Coming into the Championship's midweek round, no other team's league matches have produced <strong>more goals than Sunderland's 11</strong> (6 score, 5 conceded), whilst six of the Yorkshire side's seven this season have come in their <strong>last two games</strong> (4 scored, 2 conceded).</p><p>As mentioned previously, both sides are battling with injuries and a re-jigged starting XI each game so far and my theory is both are yet to settle enough to be reliable. Coupling Sheffield United's impressive form at <strong>Bramall Lane</strong> under Heckingbottom and Sunderland's appetite for goals (at both ends), I like the look of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sheff-utd-v-sunderland/31647704?gaZone=Main&gaTab=UG9wdWxhcg==&bssId=30246&bsmSt=1660762800000&bsmId=924.319706613&modules=betslip&gaMod=yesnomarkets&bseId=31647704&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=3fa95df8e898379d36cea9ef37831122966be98e&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=42f043a0-f87f-11ec-9ad8-fa163e706ca4&bsGroup=31647704">Both Teams to Score in Both Halves</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>.</p><p>If you worry on the idea of your bet going down at half-time, you may prefer to back the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sheff-utd-v-sunderland/31647704?gaZone=Main&gaTab=UG9wdWxhcg==&bssId=7&bsmSt=1660762800000&bsmId=924.319706583&modules=betslip&gaMod=correct-score-markets&bseId=31647704&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=d112b16617a0357cbc2ec0e6d6ca9ca3b257878c&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=42f043a0-f87f-11ec-9ad8-fa163e706ca4&bsGroup=31647704">2-2 scoreline</a> priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> instead.</p><p>You could also take advantage of <strong>Betfair's Bet Builder</strong> option to combine those selections, and back both to score in each half & the game to end 2-2 at just under <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back both 