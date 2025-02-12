Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Oppose Boro at Bramall Lane

Sheff Utd W11-D2-L2 on home soil

Boro W3-D5-L4 across their last 12

Oppose a high-scoring shootout

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

Wednesday February 12, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Wilder critical of Sheff Utd performance

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted his side had dodged dropped points after edging past strugglers Portsmouth 2-1 with an unconvincing performance at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Gus Hamer opened the scoring for the Blades, only for Pompey to deservedly equalise with substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi pocketing the points for Wider's outfit.

With both of the Championship's top two involved in FA Cup action, Sheff Utd took advantage to move back into the automatic promotion places, although Wilder was unimpressed with his team's efforts. He said, "We weren't very good and it's as simple as that. It was one we escaped with. They were better than us in all departments."

Wilder had made two changes to his side with Hamer back from a ban and replacing Callum O'Hare in the starting XI. Tyrese Campbell also returned for Rhian Brewster, whilst Tom Cannon was included from the off. Hamza Choudhury kept his place with new signing Rob Holding named on the bench as Alfie Gilchrist missed out as the sixth loanee in the squad.

Carrick laments cruel Middlesbrough loss

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick admitted that Ryan Giles' 87th minute own-goal was a 'horrible way' to lose the Tees-Wear derby. Boro had led 1-0 through Delano Burgzorg and pulled it back to 2-2 through Hayden Hackney's fine strike, but Giles' unfortunate contribution settled the match in Sunderland's favour, leaving the Teessiders flagging.

The reverse means Boro start the midweek card a point outside of the play-offs having now lost four of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Speaking post-match, Carrick said: "It's a horrible way to lose a game, especially a game of this significance and stature. To lose the game and concede those goals, an own goal and a deflection is difficult to accept."

Carrick confirmed winger Ben Doak will be out for a number of weeks because of a thigh injury, whilst the Middlesbrough boss oversaw a busy January transfer window that saw the likes of Morgan Whitaker and George Edmundson arriving on permanent deals while Mark Travers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ryan Giles and Samuel Iling-Junior signed loan agreements.

Sheffield United have tabled a solitary success in five recent meetings with Middlesbrough (W1-D1-L3) and have posted W5-D2-L8 in head-to-head league encounters over the past decade. However, the Blades do boast a more impressive W8-D1-L2 return when welcoming the Teessiders to Bramall Lane, a record that dates back as far as 1988.

Sheff Utd 2.305/4 have built their promotion push upon a rock-solid home record - the Blades have bagged W11-D2-L2 in front of their own supporters and have posted W4-D1-L1 when welcoming fellow top-half teams to Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder's side are conceding just 0.82 Expected Goals (xG) as hosts, keeping clean sheets in 11/16 (69%) home showdowns.

Only three league wins in 12 (W3-D5-L4) has stalled Middlesbrough's 3.1511/5 top-six challenge with Michael Carrick's men struggling to pick up the results on the road. Boro have won once in six away days (W1-D2-L3) and have managed one clean sheet on their travels since October. Overall, the Teessiders are W3-D-L4-L7 against top-half opposition.

Matches involving Sheffield United this season have rarely escalated into high-scoring shootouts. The Blades have seen an average of only 2.10 goals per-game with a massive 28 (90%) of their 31 league fixtures featuring Under 3.5 Goals - that includes 14 of their 15 Bramall Lane games producing a maximum of three goals. A repeat looks likely here.

Middlesbrough's second-tier outings have proven far from fluent, though it's noticeable that seven of Boro's nine encounters with the fellow top-seven teams have banked for Under 2.5 Goals backers and so I'm happy to partner Under 3.5 Goals with Sheffield United Double Chance here for a 1.804/5 shot. We have the 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 3-0, 0-0 and 1-1 all onside.

With Chris Wilder's weekend criticism ringing in their ears and an atmospheric Bramall Lane crowd behind them, the Blades should be well-capable of picking up a positive result against a Middlesbrough side that's looked vulnerable through the winter, particularly on their travels and when facing elite Championship opposition.