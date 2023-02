Sheffield United's gap to third could hit 13 points

Boro take 34 points from Carrick's 15 league matches

Defining game for Hecky's Blades

Sheffield United come into this game in a very strong position, having lost just one of their last 18 games in all competitions and sitting in the automatic promotion places on a 10-point cushion.

The catalyst for any potential jeopardy would surely have to occur at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, as they welcome Middlesbrough, the team sitting in third and maybe the only side left who could chase them down.

A win though would see Paul Heckingbottom's side reclaim an almost unassailable gap between them and the chasing pack, and they rightly go into the game as favourites.

A team littered with quality, the return of full-backs Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe has come at an opportune time, with Blades unable to strengthen in January due to a transfer embargo.

Sheffield United fans will argue that keeping Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye at the club usurps and possible business they could have done, and a win here could turn the rest of the season into a promotion procession.

Akpom and Archer a Forss to be reckoned with

There aren't many managers who have made a more impressive start to life in management as Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough have picked up 34 points from his 15 games in charge, rapidly climbing the table from a point outside the drop zone to top play-off spot.

Chuba Akpom has been the main beneficiary of Carrick's managerial methods, having struggled for fitness earlier in the campaign he is now the top scorer in the Championship.

With Marcus Forss and Cameron Archer among the other Boro attackers who can cause their hosts troubles here, we can be sure that Carrick will send his side out with an attacking mindset here, rather than looking to play for a point from the outset.

Recent form suggests fortress Bramall to stand firm

Sheffield United have won six of their last seven home league matches against Middlesbrough (L1), winning 4-1 last season, meaning Boro have only collected just four points in their last 10 league visits to Bramall Lane.

Things are looking up for Boro on the road under Carrick though, having won seven away league games so far this season, with six of those coming under Michael Carrick (L3); they last won more on the road in a single league campaign in 2018-19 (10).

Boro bubble to burst

Despite Middlesbrough's rampant form, there is some evidence in the underlying numbers to suggest that their form might be hard to maintain unless defensive performances improve.

Despite conceding just one goal in their last five league games, according to Infogol this has come from 5.8xG. The trend is worsening game by game too, with the xG against figure rising with each passing game ending with Cardiff's figure of 1.89.

Sheffield United have scored the second most goals in the Championship so far and, given Boro's inability to prevent opposition teams creating shooting opportunities, it would be a surprise to see Ndiaye, Mcburnie and Sharp so profligate in front of goal.

As mentioned, Middlesbrough are a very capable attacking side and will come into this looking to take the game to their hosts and as such it should be a game with plenty of goals.

Sheffield United to win and both teams to score @ 3.93 should give us a good run for our money.