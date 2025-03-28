Sheffield United v Coventry: Back the Blades at odds-against

Sheff Utd appeal at odds-against

Sheffield United v Coventry

Friday March 28, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Wilder eyeing promotion

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said "there's still work to be done" as the Blades took a step closer to potential Premier League promotion by securing a league double over rivals Sheffield Wednesday before the international break. Rhian Brewster's goal pushed United level on points with table-toppers Leeds as we enter the final furlong.

With Burnley just two points behind the Blades, Wilder added: "There's a promotion on the horizon. It's going to be an absolutely titanic tussle. To do the double over our rivals was always going to be a good day. Now we get a chance to reset over the international break and go again for a massive final eight games - we'll make sure we're ready for it."

Wilder is hoping to have midfield pair Tom Davies and Vini Souza back available for Friday night's fixture, whilst Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke could also bolster United's promotion push having had extra time to recover from their own injuries over the break. Sydie Peck, Hamza Choudhury, Kieffer Moore and Adam Davies were away with their nations.

Coventry steam into top-six

Haji Wright scored a hat-trick to send Coventry back into the play-off places with a comfortable 3-0 win over fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland before the international break. The United States international's two goals in nine first-half minutes put the Sky Blues in control of the contest before the decisive third arrived in the 73rd minute.

Victory lifted Frank Lampard's troops back up to fifth in the Championship table and the Coventry chief was full of praise for his players' post-match. He said, "From the first minute the players were really at it in every sense, both on and off the ball. We were fast, really fast today. And we got the goals that we deserved. It was a very complete performance."

Lampard is hoping to have three players back in contention following the international break, including key man Jack Rudoni - he suffered a dislocated shoulder earlier this year but could be available again on Friday night. Meanwhile, Brandon Thomas-Asante is close to a return, along with Ben Sheaf, whilst Ephron Mason-Clark is also considered doubtful.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a slight head-to-head supremacy over Coventry this century, boasting a W13-D8-L10 record over their most recent 31 fixtures during that sample. That includes a solid W4-D2-L0 return when the Blades welcome the Sky Blues to Bramall Lane in their last six renewals here - last term, United ran out 3-1 home winners against Coventry.

No Championship side has won more league matches this season than Sheffield United 2.1411/10. Chris Wilder's troops have taken top honours in 25 of 38 dates and picked up 13 victories in 19 home encounters thus far, returning W13-D3-L1 when facing sides outside of the runaway top-three. Expected Points (xP) has the Blades ranked fourth at Bramall Lane.

Coventry 3.9029/10 are the top performing Championship side over the past 12 matches (W10-D0-L2) to surge into the top-six. That eye-catching run includes four triumphs from five on their travels, though Frank Lampard's side fell short when facing league leaders Leeds. The Sky Blues have managed a solitary success against top-six teams (W1-D2-L4) this term.

Sheffield United's games have tended to be low-scoring this season, though meetings with fellow high-flyers have often produced goals. A repeat could well be in the offing on Friday night, though the more attractive offering is to back the Blades on the nose considering the appealing price. Despite their outstanding record, Sheff Utd to win is available at 2.1411/10.

Chris Wilder's side don't necessarily stand out when viewing the underlying metrics across the Championship campaign, yet United remain a really tough nut to crack, possessing the quality in forward areas to pinch the points in tight tussles, as well as enjoying the game management required to be competitive when not at their best.

Coventry have already suffered eight away defeats this season, including in their most recent road trip to struggling Derby, and Sheffield United just cannot be ignored at odds-against quotes to enhance their already impressive win record this season.