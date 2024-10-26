Saturday's Championship Betting Tips: Seven best bets from the second tier

Plymouth are a completely different beast at Home Park. Wayne Rooney's side have scored just a single goal and have conceded 13 times on the road, yet they have suffered just a single defeat on their own patch and have a positive goal difference of +3. They're xG numbers are far more impressive in Devon and they've won each of their last three here. The only concern surrounding their performances at this venue is the lack of a clean sheet. Unfortunately for the hosts, Ibrahim Cissoko, who is the club's top scorer, is banned for this game. Nevertheless, there is something about this side that means it is incredibly tough to back against them when they are playing hosts.

Preston surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Norwich in midweek, however, PNE remain unbeaten at home since mid-August. Away from home, it's a completely different story with the Lilywhites struggling to find their groove in the final third. With just three goals scored and ten conceded, it feels an unlikely location for them to secure their first away victory of the campaign.

Swansea vs Millwall

A game that feels destined to end all square

Swansea drew yet another blank in midweek with Luke Williams' side having failed to find the net so far in the month of October. The Welsh side aren't a bad outfit and their defensive solidity is admirable. At home, they've conceded an average of 0.4 goals per game and remain unbeaten in front of their own fans. Williams will need to find a way to unlock his side's attacking potential and Saturday's clash with Millwall looks like a winnable game for the hosts.

Millwall got back to winning ways in midweek as they edged past Plymouth at the Den. The Lions have posted decent numbers this season with Neil Harris suggesting that his side 'haven't had the points return we deserve'. That victory for the Bermondsey outfit saw them jump up eight places in the table and it remains incredibly tight in the bottom half. Harris' men need to improve their away form, yet with just four goals scored and six conceded, there is unlikely to be much between these sides.

Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 12/5

Derby vs Hull BTTS at Pride Park Derby took a point home from Tuesday's trip to Oxford with Paul Warne making some alterations at the break. The Rams were much better in the second half and deserved to take something from the contest. The Rams are now unbeaten in three matches and have conceded just twice in that sequence. The East Midlands outfit are far better at Pride Park and have suffered just a single defeat so far. They've found the net in each of their matches here and have netted eight in their last four. Despite the loss of Ryan Nyambe to a long-term injury, Warne's men will be expected to continue their superb home form on Saturday afternoon. Hull took a valuable point from their clash with Burnley on Wednesday night. They've had a day less to prepare for this clash, yet there is every chance that they hit the target in this match. The Tigers are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road with their away matches averaging 3.20 goals per game. Recommended Bet Back Derby Double Chance and BTTS SBK 5/4

West Brom vs Cardiff Corberan's men to snuff out Cardiff's threat Regulars at the Hawthorns have witnessed very little excitement so far. West Brom are perfectly effective here and have suffered just a single defeat, yet, they've drawn blanks in three of their five outings. It's now five matches without victory for the Baggies and have registered just a single goal in the month of October so far. Something isn't quite right with the hosts and this quick turnaround is far from ideal. Cardiff have been much improved under Omer Riza and they thoroughly deserved their victory over Portsmouth in midweek. They are now unbeaten in four games, albeit with three of those matches taking place at the Cardiff City Stadium. They've netted just three times on the road and could struggle to break down WBA's defensive structure. Recommended Bet Back West Brom to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 1/1

Burnley vs QPR Tough assignment for Cifuentes' men Burnley claimed a point in midweek to move back up to second in the table. Scott Parker was relatively pleased with his side's performance, despite watching his team miss the opportunity to take all three points in the dying embers of the contest. Their matches at Turf Moor have been relatively comfortable affairs and they've conceded just twice in front of their own fans. They've kept clean sheets in 60% of their matches at home and Parker's men will look to nullify QPR's threat on Saturday afternoon. The West London outfit continue to struggle, however, Tuesday's point against Coventry may just give them something to build upon. Away from home, they're yet to keep a clean sheet and have lost each of their last two fixtures without scoring. They will battle admirably, yet may just lack the requisite quality to take a point. Recommended Bet Back Burnley to Win and Under 3.5 Goals SBK 6/5