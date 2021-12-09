Saturday Championship Tips: Very little seasonal joy for the Robins at the MKM Stadium

Tigers to extend their unbeaten run

Hull 2.1411/10 v Bristol City 3.8514/5; The Draw 3.45

Hull's relegation worries have been eased in recent weeks with the Tigers having put together a five match unbeaten run. The Humberside outfit head into the festive period having picked up 13 points from a possible 15 with only high-flying duo QPR and Blackburn able to match that superb record since the beginning of November. With tough-looking fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United on the horizon, Grant McCann's men aren't expected to sustain this run of form, however, they will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points against Bristol City this weekend.

Although there have been improved performances all over the pitch, the impact of George Honeyman cannot be underestimated. Having been nominated for Championship Player of the Month award for November, the midfielder's boundless energy helps to knit everything together with the Tigers averaging 1.44 PPG with him in the XI.

Bristol City may have won back-to-back home matches, however, their away form is exceptionally poor and they've won just once on the road since mid-September. They've also shipped 13 goals in their last five away outings with only struggling Peterborough having leaked more often on their travels. The Robins' vulnerable back-line could crumble against their in-form hosts and it's worth backing Hull at 2.1411/10 this weekend.

Both sides to notch at St. Andrews

Birmingham 2.285/4 v Cardiff 3.55/2; The Draw 3.39/4

Birmingham have been plagued by inconsistencies this season and they've won just one of their last five Championship matches. Lee Bowyer's side have been badly affected by injuries, and although both Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner remain suspended for this tie, the emergence of Jordan James has helped to reassure Blues fans that they have plenty of talented young players who can step in at short notice. Having won three of their last five home matches, they have understandably been priced up as the favourites this weekend, however, they looked vulnerable at the back against Millwall last weekend and could struggle to deal with Cardiff's significant aerial presence.

Steve Morison's Cardiff may have won three of their last five matches, however, they have looked shaky at the back and will be without Sean Morrison for this tie. The Bluebirds haven't kept a clean sheet since mid-August and only Peterborough and Bristol City have conceded more goals on the road than the Welsh outfit. Their last three away trips have amassed 12 goals and this could be another entertaining spectacle.

Cherries and Rovers to trade blows at the Vitality

Bournemouth 1.758/11 v Blackburn 4.94/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Bournemouth will have been disappointed to concede a late goal to promotion rivals Fulham last weekend, however, Scott Parker will have been delighted with the application of his side. Despite their lofty position, the Cherries are now winless in four and have managed to keep just a single clean sheet in their last six. They've been far better defensively on the road this season and only three teams have drawn a blank at the Vitality so far.

Blackburn have lost back-to-back visits to this stadium with both matches ending in a 3-2 victory to the Cherries. With three of the last five meetings between these sides containing exactly five goals, it wouldn't be a surprise if this contest followed suit. Rovers have been excellent in recent weeks and have collected seven points from their last three away trips. Tony Mowbray's men have also secured three consecutive clean sheets, however, they could easily have given away a penalty at the weekend and their newly-discovered defensive solidity is unlikely to extend beyond this weekend.

Rams and Seasiders to play out a stalemate

Derby 2.486/4 v Blackpool 32/1; The Draw 3.1511/5

Derby were have won just one of their last 11 Championship matches and curiously, 50% of their victories this season have come against sides who currently occupy the top six. The Rams are still plagued by off-the-field issues and their small squad is likely to take a hammering over the hectic festive period. However, Wayne Rooney has fostered a never-say-die attitude within his squad and they've lost just twice at Pride Park so far this season. Goals have been hard to come by this year, although Tom Lawrence's recent contributions has seen him nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award.

Despite their poor run of form, Neil Critchley doesn't appear to be overly worried by Blackpool's mid-season slump. With the exception of their 1-0 defeat to Birmingham, the Seasiders have been playing well and creating chances, however, they've been unable to stick the ball in the back of the net. Last weekend, they came up against a determined James Shea and couldn't find a way past the Luton goalkeeper. The Fylde Coast club have enough quality in their squad to maintain their mid-table position this season, however, they may have to settle for a point at Pride Park.

Cottager to sneak past determined Hatters

Luton 4.216/5 v Fulham 1.9210/11; The Draw 3.814/5

Luton fans will have been relieved to see their side get back to winning ways last weekend following a barren run which saw them lose four of their previous six outings. Under Nathan Jones, the Hatters are unlikely to challenge for a top six spot, however, they will always compete and pick enough points to avoid being sucked into a relegation scrap. The Welshman is 'excited' by the challenges of the festive period, and he will also have been delighted to see Jordan Clark find the back of the net in Lancashire seven days ago. Described as the 'best free transfer in history' by his boss, the midfield schemer offers something different and could ask questions of the Fulham defence this weekend.

Fulham have picked up three consecutive draws and although they will have been disappointed to have dropped points against both Derby and Preston, they should have enough quality to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon. Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn't been firing on all cylinders, however, the lack of midweek action will surely have helped the Serbian to work on his fitness. With Fabio Carvalho also back in the XI, the Cottagers should be able to secure their position at the summit.

Peterborough and Millwall to cancel one another out

Peterborough 3.3512/5 v Millwall 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.259/4

Despite their problems on the road, Peterborough's home form has been largely solid and Darren Ferguson's men have lost just three times on their own patch. Each of those defeats have been by just a single goal with high-flying duo Fulham and West Brom both escaping this ground with a narrow 1-0 victory. Posh have struggled to score goals in recent weeks, however, they are creating chances and Siriki Dembele should have done better against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Millwall were highly impressive against Birmingham and Gary Rowett's side continue to be one of the more consistent Championship outfits. Despite only winning two of their last 13 away games at this level, the Lions have only suffered three defeats on the road so far this season and are exceptionally tough to beat. A lack of goals on the road appears to be holding them back and they've netted 2+ goals on just a single occasion so far.

Two new managers to meet at Deepdale

Preston 1.910/11 v Barnsley 4.77/2; The Draw 3.65

Preston announced the appointment of Ryan Lowe this week and fans are understandably excited about the arrival of the former Bury and Plymouth boss. Lowe's sides tend to play easy-on-the-eye attacking football and although he has very little time to prepare his side for this fixture, he will fancy his chances of getting off to a winning start. The hosts have won just one of their last five matches, although their home form is strong and they've suffered just two defeats at Deepdale so far this term.

Poya Asbarghi has had a little longer to get on top of things at Oakwell and fans are slowly beginning to witness small improvements in the Tykes' performances. The Swede has made his side tougher to beat and they've now secured back-to-back draws, however, a chronic of quality in the final third is likely to hold them back this season. The South Yorkshire outfit need some reinforcements in January, however, in the meantime, they could continue to frustrate the opposition and this game could be another tight and tense affair for the travelling fans.

Wilder to edge past O'Neill in the Potteries

Stoke 2.47/5 v Middlesbrough 3.45; The Draw 3.1511/5

Stoke's matches have been fairly low-scoring affairs in recent weeks with Michael O'Neill having to negotiate an injury crisis at the 365. However, the Potters got back to winning ways last weekend as they saw off QPR at Loftus Road. Despite conceding just nine times at home, their form in the Potteries has been far from exemplary and they have won just one of their last four at this venue. Sam Surridge comes back into the fold and the return of Tyrese Campbell is a sizeable boost for the hosts.

Middlesbrough have undoubtedly improved under Chris Wilder and although they weren't getting the results that they wanted to begin with, there has been a signifcant uplift in the level of performance. Boro have looked far more assured at the back and they've won their last two matches under the former Sheffield United boss. Boro could have too much momentum for their hosts and the 'new manager bounce' still appears to be having a positive effect on the Teessiders.

Forest to take something back to the City Ground

Swansea 2.285/4 v Nottingham Forest 3.65; The Draw 3.259/4

Despite some promising performances throughout October and November, Swansea appear to have hit a bump in the road and Russell Martin must find a way of galvanising his side ahead of this tough-looking fixture. Although they have a decent record against this opposition, they have now lost three of their last five outings and have been a little sloppy in possession lately. Having dropped points against both Blackpool and Reading, they could struggle against one of the division's better away sides.

Nottingham Forest were comfortable against Peterborough last weekend and although Steve Cooper's men have drawn too many games this season, they rarely look like losing. They possess a 4-4-2 record on the road and haven't lost an away game since mid-August. They've conceded just five times on their travels since September 18th and look very comfortable both in and out of possession. Cooper will be determined to take three points from his former employers and his side look well-equipped to extend their unbeaten away run.

Baggies to sneak past the Royals

West Brom 1.511/2 v Reading 7.613/2; The Draw 4.57/2

West Brom finally got back to winning ways last weekend and although that victory is unlikely to ease too much of the pressure on Valerien Ismael, they will fancy their chances of securing back-to-back wins for the first time since the August Bank Holiday. Despite their stuttering, WBA have the best home defence in the division and have been breached on just five occasions so far. Middlesbrough are the only team to have scored here since the end of September and they should have enough about them to keep yet another clean sheet on Saturday.

Reading's away form has actually been fairly impressive and their 3-2 victory over Swansea showcased Vejlko Paunovic's ability to conjure up a specific game-plan in order to stifle the opposition. The arrival of Andy Carroll has certainly given them more thrust in the final third and the Berkshire side are likely to ask questions of the hosts' back-line. However, they may just fall short this weekend.

You can follow Jack Critchley on Twitter @jcritch7