Saturday Championship Tips: Rovers to disappoint on the road yet again
Jack Critchley
19 January 2023
5:00 min read "2023-01-19T12:08:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There's another set of crucial Championship fixtures taking place this weekend and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets for the 3pm KOs... Bristol City to extend positive sequence High-scoring 90 mins at Loftus Road Managerial departure to inspire Seasiders Robins to clinch consecutive home wins Bristol City [2.3] v Blackburn [3.45]; The Draw [3.55] It's been a productive week for Bristol City and Mark Sykes. The 25-year old midfielder, who swapped the Kassam Stadium for Ashton Gate last summer, scored his first goals for the club last weekend before adding another in midweek. The Robins have generally struggled at home this season, however, last weekend's emphatic 4-2 victory over Birmingham was a step in the right direction, and they will be hoping to extend their four match unbeaten streak this weekend. Although Antoine Semenyo is expected to depart in the coming days, the hosts still have plenty of options going forward and should have more than enough to take three points from this fixture. Across the last five matches, the Robins have produced an xG of 7.0 and are creating plenty of chances. Nigel Pearson remains under pressure, yet it appears unlikely that his side will be dragged into a relegation battle this season. Blackburn remain fifth in the table, yet Rovers' recent form has been hugely disappointing. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have lost six of their last eight matches and some supporters have raised concerns over their side's inability to bounce back from a deficit. The visitors are still yet to take a single point after falling behind and with the potential departure of Ben Brereton-Diaz coupled with a handful of injuries, they appear unlikely to take anything from this fixture. Rovers have lost four of their last five away matches and have failed to find the net in three of those matches. They've averaged just 0.71 goals per game on the road and could struggle to break down an increasingly confident Bristol City outfit. Back Bristol City to beat Blackburn 2.3 Struggling Blues to slip up Birmingham [2.44] v Preston [3.3]; The Draw [3.1] Neither Birmingham nor Preston are playing particularly well and this game offers both sides an opportunity to snap out of their downward spiral. Brum were victorious against Forest Green in the FA Cup in midweek, however, they were forced to come from behind and were second best throughout the first half. They've lost four consecutive Championship matches and have been less than convincing on their own patch. They've lost three of their last four at this stadium and almost threw away a three-goal lead when hosting Reading in mid-December. John Eustace is working with a small squad and has steered the Blues comfortably clear of relegation trouble, however, their current form and xG numbers are concerning. Preston's Deepdale woes continued last weekend. Ryan Lowe has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks and although his side are still performing on the road, the Lilywhites have been hugely underwhelming in front of their own fans. The arrivals of Tom Cannon and Liam Delap should freshen up PNE's squad and it remains to be seen whether the latter can continue where he left off at Stoke. The visitors have won four of their last six away games and have conceded an average of just 0.92 goals per game on their travels. They should have enough about them to take something from this encounter. Back Preston Draw No Bet 2.2 Ample firepower on display in West London QPR [2.8] v Swansea [2.8]; The Draw [3.45] Although QPR's recent results have been a mixed bag, the xG numbers have been fairly impressive, and Neil Critchley's side have been creating plenty of chances. The West London outfit probably should have beaten Reading last weekend and although Chris Willock's form has taken a nosedive, the arrival of Jamal Lowe should add some much-needed pace and firepower to the squad. Across their last five matches, QPR have produced an xG of 6.1 and coupled with an xGA of 6.4, those numbers suggest that this should be yet another entertaining spectacle. Having deserved more than two points from their last two fixtures, you could make a decent case to support the R's at [2.8], however, backing goals appears to be a far more sensible option. Despite carving out numerous chances in midweek, Swansea crashed out of the FA Cup in extra time. Russell Martin has bemoaned the club's lack of investment and has suggested that some recent arrivals haven't been up to scratch. Nevertheless, the Welsh outfit are in decent form and have found the net seven times in their last three away trips. Back Over 2.5 Goals 2.06 Forgettable 90 minutes in Staffordshire Stoke [1.93] v Reading [4.7]; The Draw [3.6] Although they are yet to be touted as potential candidates for relegation this season, Stoke are now hovering precariously close to the bottom three. The Potters are just four points clear of the dreaded dropzone and Alex Neil is beginning to feel the pressure. The Staffordshire side have won just eight matches so far this season and have lost each of their last three. Having also failed to score in each of their last two home matches, it's little wonder that the natives are restless, yet again. They've taken just four points from a possible 21 at the 365 and although Reading are fairly underwhelming on the road, odds of [1.93] for a Stoke victory isn't particularly appealing. The Royals sit comfortably in mid-table and have been largely reliant upon their home form so far this season. Paul Ince's men have failed to find the net in three of their last six away games and have struggled to pick up points away from the Madejski. This is unlikely to be a classic. Back Under 2.5 Goals 1.72 Managerless Seasiders to prevail Blackpool [2.34] v Huddersfield [3.3]; The Draw [3.35] Blackpool sacked Michael Appleton on Wednesday afternoon following a 10-match winless run which extends back to late October. The Seasiders did secure a convincing victory in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the month, yet this was followed by an insipid away display at Vicarage Road last weekend. The Seasiders are embroiled in a relegation battle and the hierarchy will be hoping that a change of manager can give them a much-needed boost. Fans rarely saw eye-to-eye with Appleton and with the former Preston midfielder out of the equation, there should be a decent atmosphere at Bloomfield Road ahead of this crucial six-pointer. The hosts have avoided defeat in two of their last three home matches and with their January signings starting to bed in, fans will be expecting them to take all three points on Saturday afternoon. Although the 'new manager bounce' is unlikely to take hold at this early stage, the Tangerines have been showing some signs of life recently and should be able to take all three points. Despite being unbeaten in three of their last four matches, goals remain a significant issue for Huddersfield. Nevertheless, the Terriers will be seeking revenge having lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium to a controversial goal. Back Blackpool to Win 2.34 Another low-scoring affair in the welsh capital Cardiff [3.3] v Millwall [2.56]; The Draw [3.15] Cardiff sacked Mark Hudson last weekend following a last-gasp concession to relegation rivals Wigan. The Bluebirds are now searching for their third manager of the season with Neil Warnock reportedly in the frame for a return to South Wales. Nevertheless, the Cardiff squad is fairly weak, particularly in forward areas and they have found the net just twice across their last five matches. The hosts were in FA Cup action in midweek, losing to Leeds, and although they netted twice in that contest, they could struggle to break down Millwall's stubborn resistance here. Gary Rowett was criticised for his side's negative approach against Middlesbrough last weekend with the Lions barely able to muster an effort on goal throughout the 90 minutes. Nevertheless, the Bermondsey outfit remain in play-off contention and have suffered just three defeats since the beginning of October. Millwall are weaker on the road, yet they should have enough to take at least a point from this tie. Back Millwall to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals 1.93 Another Hornets home masterclass Watford [1.58] v Rotherham [6]; The Draw [4.4] Despite a crippling injury list, Watford are in decent form. Slaven Bilic's side were victorious last weekend and have managed to keep clean sheets in six of their last eight matches. The January additions have helped to bulk out the squad and the return of Hamza Choudry has provided a significant boost. Bilic has also put his faith in a number of youth players with the likes of Tobi Ademeyo and Jack Grieves looking comfortable at this level. Hornets games tend to be fairly low scoring affairs with just one of their last nine matches featuring three or more goals. Rotherham gave their survival hopes a significant boost courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Blackburn last weekend. Matt Taylor's side were a little fortuitous with a couple of the goals, however, their performance was much improved. They tend to struggle on the road and they are yet to score an away goal since the Championship returned following the World Cup break. Back Watford to Win and Under 3.5 Goals 2.01 BTTS at the DW Wigan [3.05] v Luton [2.62]; The Draw [3.3] Wigan and Luton face one another for the third time this month and it's their second meeting at the DW in the space of five days. In their midweek FA Cup victory, the Hatters netted an injury time winner to secure their progression to the fourth round of the competition, however, the Latics could potentially be motivated by the nature of that agonising defeat. Although Kolo Toure's side haven't picked up maximum points since mid-November, they have been competing admirably and have found the net in each of their last six outings. Luton are far better on the road this season and have scored seven times across their last three Championship outings. They blew a two goal lead against in-form West Brom last weekend, and have managed just a single clean sheet in their last seven fixtures. Back Both Teams to Score 1.86 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jack Critchley" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/dceaea65c1a9302b46da2d4bd06eacf15a381cdc.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Nigel Pearson will be hoping that his side can build on their recent run of positive results...</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498588" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.208498588","entry_title":"Saturday Championship Tips: Rovers to disappoint on the road yet again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498588">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Rovers%20to%20disappoint%20on%20the%20road%20yet%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-rovers-to-disappoint-on-the-road-yet-again-190123-904.html&text=Saturday%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Rovers%20to%20disappoint%20on%20the%20road%20yet%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's another set of crucial Championship fixtures taking place this weekend and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets for the 3pm KOs...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498588">Bristol City to extend positive sequence</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499758">High-scoring 90 mins at Loftus Road</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498804">Managerial departure to inspire Seasiders</a></h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>Robins to clinch consecutive home wins</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498588"><strong>Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Blackburn 3.45; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>It's been a productive week for Bristol City and <strong>Mark Sykes</strong>. The 25-year old midfielder, who swapped the Kassam Stadium for Ashton Gate last summer, scored his first goals for the club last weekend before adding another in midweek.</p><p>The Robins have generally struggled at home this season, however, last weekend's emphatic 4-2 victory over Birmingham was a step in the right direction, and they will be hoping to extend their four match unbeaten streak this weekend. Although Antoine Semenyo is expected to depart in the coming days, the hosts still have plenty of options going forward and should have more than enough to take three points from this fixture.</p><p>Across the last five matches, the Robins have produced an xG of 7.0 and are creating plenty of chances. Nigel Pearson remains under pressure, yet it appears unlikely that his side will be dragged into a relegation battle this season.</p><p>Blackburn remain fifth in the table, yet Rovers' recent form has been hugely disappointing. <strong>Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have lost six of their last eight matches</strong> and some supporters have raised concerns over their side's inability to bounce back from a deficit.</p><p>The visitors are still yet to take a single point after falling behind and with the potential departure of Ben Brereton-Diaz coupled with a handful of injuries, they appear unlikely to take anything from this fixture.</p><p>Rovers have lost four of their last five away matches and have failed to find the net in three of those matches. <strong>They've averaged just 0.71 goals per game on the road</strong> and could struggle to break down an increasingly confident Bristol City outfit.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bristol City to beat Blackburn</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498588" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.3</a></div><h2>Struggling Blues to slip up</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499020"><strong>Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> v Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Neither Birmingham nor Preston are playing particularly well and this game offers both sides an opportunity to snap out of their downward spiral.</p><p>Brum were victorious against Forest Green in the FA Cup in midweek, however, they were forced to come from behind and were second best throughout the first half. <strong>They've lost four consecutive Championship matches</strong> and have been less than convincing on their own patch.</p><p>They've lost three of their last four at this stadium and almost threw away a three-goal lead when hosting Reading in mid-December. John Eustace is working with a small squad and has steered the Blues comfortably clear of relegation trouble, however, their current form and xG numbers are concerning.</p><p>Preston's Deepdale woes continued last weekend. Ryan Lowe has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks and although his side are still performing on the road, the Lilywhites have been hugely underwhelming in front of their own fans.</p><p>The arrivals of <strong>Tom Cannon and Liam Delap</strong> should freshen up PNE's squad and it remains to be seen whether the latter can continue where he left off at Stoke.</p><p><strong>The visitors have won four of their last six away games</strong> and have conceded an average of just 0.92 goals per game on their travels. They should have enough about them to take something from this encounter.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Preston Draw No Bet</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499020" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.2</a></div><h2>Ample firepower on display in West London</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499758"><strong>QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>; The Draw 3.45</strong></a></p><p>Although QPR's recent results have been a mixed bag, the xG numbers have been fairly impressive, and Neil Critchley's side have been creating plenty of chances. The West London outfit probably should have beaten Reading last weekend and although Chris Willock's form has taken a nosedive, the arrival of <strong>Jamal Lowe</strong> should add some much-needed pace and firepower to the squad.</p><p>Across their last five matches, QPR have produced an xG of 6.1 and coupled with an xGA of 6.4, those numbers suggest that this should be yet another entertaining spectacle.</p><p>Having deserved more than two points from their last two fixtures, you could make a decent case to support the R's at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>, however, backing goals appears to be a far more sensible option.</p><p>Despite carving out numerous chances in midweek, Swansea crashed out of the FA Cup in extra time. Russell Martin has bemoaned the club's lack of investment and has suggested that some recent arrivals haven't been up to scratch. Nevertheless, the Welsh outfit are in decent form and <strong>have found the net seven times in their last three away trips</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499758" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.06</a></div><h2>Forgettable 90 minutes in Staffordshire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498696"><strong>Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.93</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> v Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Although they are yet to be touted as potential candidates for relegation this season, Stoke are now hovering precariously close to the bottom three. The Potters are just four points clear of the dreaded dropzone and Alex Neil is beginning to feel the pressure.</p><p>The Staffordshire side have won just eight matches so far this season and have lost each of their last three. <strong>Having also failed to score in each of their last two home matches</strong>, it's little wonder that the natives are restless, yet again.</p><p><strong>They've taken just four points from a possible 21 at the 365</strong> and although Reading are fairly underwhelming on the road, odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.93</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> for a Stoke victory isn't particularly appealing.</p><p>The Royals sit comfortably in mid-table and have been largely reliant upon their home form so far this season. Paul Ince's men have failed to find the net in three of their last six away games and have struggled to pick up points away from the Madejski. This is unlikely to be a classic.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498696" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.72</a></div><h2>Managerless Seasiders to prevail</h2><p></p><p><a href="vhttps://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498804"><strong>Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Blackpool sacked <strong>Michael Appleton</strong> on Wednesday afternoon following a 10-match winless run which extends back to late October. The Seasiders did secure a convincing victory in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the month, yet this was followed by an insipid away display at Vicarage Road last weekend.</p><p>The Seasiders are embroiled in a relegation battle and the hierarchy will be hoping that a change of manager can give them a much-needed boost. Fans rarely saw eye-to-eye with Appleton and with the former Preston midfielder out of the equation, there should be <strong>a decent atmosphere</strong> at Bloomfield Road ahead of this crucial six-pointer.</p><p>The hosts have avoided defeat in two of their last three home matches and with their January signings starting to bed in, fans will be expecting them to take all three points on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Although the 'new manager bounce' is unlikely to take hold at this early stage, the Tangerines have been showing some signs of life recently and should be able to take all three points.</p><p>Despite being unbeaten in three of their last four matches, goals remain a significant issue for Huddersfield. Nevertheless, the Terriers will be seeking revenge having lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium to a controversial goal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blackpool to Win</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208498804" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.34</a></div><h2>Another low-scoring affair in the welsh capital</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499128"><strong>Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Cardiff sacked Mark Hudson last weekend following a last-gasp concession to relegation rivals Wigan. The Bluebirds are now searching for their third manager of the season with Neil Warnock reportedly in the frame for a return to South Wales. Nevertheless, the Cardiff squad is fairly weak, particularly in forward areas and<strong> they have found the net just twice across their last five matches.</strong></p><p>The hosts were in FA Cup action in midweek, losing to Leeds, and although they netted twice in that contest, they could struggle to break down Millwall's stubborn resistance here.</p><p>Gary Rowett was criticised for his side's negative approach against Middlesbrough last weekend with the Lions barely able to muster an effort on goal throughout the 90 minutes. Nevertheless, the Bermondsey outfit remain in play-off contention and <strong>have suffered just three defeats since the beginning of October</strong>.</p><p>Millwall are weaker on the road, yet they should have enough to take at least a point from this tie.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Millwall to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/cardiff-v-millwall/32017698" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.93</a></div><h2>Another Hornets home masterclass</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499236"><strong>Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> v Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Despite a crippling injury list, Watford are in decent form. Slaven Bilic's side were victorious last weekend and <strong>have managed to keep clean sheets in six of their last eight matches</strong>. The January additions have helped to bulk out the squad and the return of Hamza Choudry has provided a significant boost.</p><p>Bilic has also put his faith in a number of youth players with the likes of Tobi Ademeyo and Jack Grieves looking comfortable at this level.</p><p>Hornets games tend to be fairly low scoring affairs with just one of their last nine matches featuring three or more goals.</p><p>Rotherham gave their survival hopes a significant boost courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Blackburn last weekend. Matt Taylor's side were a little fortuitous with a couple of the goals, however, their performance was much improved. They tend to struggle on the road and <strong>they are yet to score an away goal since the Championship returned following the World Cup break</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Watford to Win and Under 3.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499236" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.01</a></div><h2>BTTS at the DW</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208499344"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Wigan and Luton face one another for the third time this month and it's their second meeting at the DW in the space of five days. In their midweek FA Cup victory, the Hatters netted an injury time winner to secure their progression to the fourth round of the competition, however, the Latics could potentially be motivated by the nature of that agonising defeat.</p><p>Although Kolo Toure's side haven't picked up maximum points since mid-November, they have been competing admirably and <strong>have found the net in each of their last six outings</strong>.</p><p>Luton are far better on the road this season and <strong>have scored seven times across their last three Championship outings</strong>. They blew a two goal lead against in-form West Brom last weekend, and have managed just a single clean sheet in their last seven fixtures.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/wigan-v-luton/32017695" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.86</a></div><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 242.00<p>Returned: 238.58</p><p>P/L: -3.42</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs Discover the latest articles Read past articles Archive
View archives 