Saturday Championship Tips: Rams to take a significant step towards survival

Posh to slip closer to League One

Derby 1.9520/21 v Peterborough 4.57/2; The Draw 3.45

Despite winning just one of their last five matches, Derby's great escape still remains a possibility and the Rams will have been buoyed by the midweek stalemate between fellow strugglers Reading and this weekend's opponents Peterborough. Wayne Rooney has done an incredible job of steering the rudderless ship towards survival and although they've been fairly ropey on the road in recent months, their home form has been sensational.

The hosts have won five of their last seven matches at this venue and have netted nine times in their last five outings. The Rams had far too much energy for Hull ten days ago and if they can make a similarly fast start here, they have every chance of claiming a vitally important three points in this basement battle.

Although Peterborough managed to keep a clean sheet in midweek, Darren Ferguson's men have struggled at both ends of the pitch. They've scored just three times in 2022 and have failed to net in each of their last four outings. At home, they've been able to keep things relatively tight, however, it's been a completely different story on the road. It's been over three decades since any second tier side conceded 40+ goals in their first 15 away games, however, Posh have managed to match Hull's previous record of 42 and they are showing very signs of tightening up on their travels.

Derby have a handful of match-winners in their squad and they are also likely to play with far more desire and determination. They can potentially move within two points of safety with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Robins to ask questions of in-form Teessiders

Bristol City 3.9 v Middlesbrough 2.1211/10; The Draw 3.412/5

Bristol City have conceded 11 times in their last five matches and although both chairman Jon Lansdown and manager Nigel Pearson continue to label this campaign as a 'transitional season', they need to add a little more consistency to their game. Admittedly, the Robins have been away from home in five of their last seven fixtures, and have incurred plenty of injuries along the way, however, they need to improve significantly to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle next season.

At home, they've been far more efficient and will be looking to clinch a fourth consecutive home victory this weekend. They've scored 11 times in their last five matches at Ashton Gate, although they've been unable to keep a clean sheet here for over two months.

Middlesbrough are flying high and Chris Wilder's men will be hoping to build on last weekend's victory against Derby. However, their recent away form has been a mixed bag, and they've won just one of their last four on the road. Although they remain difficult to breach, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six away games and are unlikely to keep the hosts off the scoresheet this weekend.

Millwall to frustrate out-of-form Rovers

Blackburn Rovers 2.021/1 v Millwall 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.39/4

Blackburn's form has significantly dropped off and Tony Mowbray's side have struggled to find the back of the net in recent weeks. They've scored just two goals in 2022 and have drawn a blank in five of their last six. Nevertheless, Rovers fans will be pleased to hear that defender Darragh Lenihan is back from suspension for this weekend's game and the injuries sustained by both Daniel Ayala and prolific striker Ben Brereton-Diaz aren't believed to be serious.

Millwall have hit form in recent weeks and although the Lions' upturn has been helped by a run of home games, they are unlikely to give the hosts an easy ride on Saturday afternoon. Gary Rowett's side may only have won one of their last eight matches on the road, however, they've already taken at least a point back home from visits to the Riverside Stadium, the Kiyan Prince, the City Ground and Bramall Lane so far this season.

Entertaining 90 minutes in the welsh capital

Cardiff 2.285/4 v Blackpool 3.65; The Draw 3.3512/5

Cardiff's recent revival has arrived at the perfect time with Steve Morison able to steer his side clear of the relegation zone. Although the job is far from complete, the Bluebirds have given themselves the perfect opportunity to start planning for next season.

Their young exciting squad may have been bolstered by loanees, however, the number of talented prospects emerging from their academy points to a bright future. They've won four of their last five outings and have netted 11 times in their last six games. They've also netted eight times in their last three matches at this stadium.

Blackpool have been in decent form and the Seasiders were desperately unlucky not to take at least a point off Bournemouth last weekend. However, Neil Critchley's men look a little short at the back with both Richard Keogh and Marvin Ekpitata having picked up injuries. Although Oliver Casey and Jordan Thorniley are perfectly capable deputies, the stand-in duo could struggle to keep the hosts off the scoresheet. However, at other end of the field, the Lancastrians have managed to net in each of their last nine.

Confident Tykes to battle their way to a point

Coventry 1.664/6 v Barnsley 65/1; The Draw 43/1

Barnsley ended their six match losing streak last weekend by beating QPR and although Poya Asbarghi's side still appear destined for League One, they are playing with a little more confidence and will fancy their chances of taking something from this tie. Even in defeat, the Tykes been losing by single goal margins and their lack of quality and precision in the final third has been holding them back. Having added to their squad in the January transfer window, the South Yorkshire outfit have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

Coventry have won just three of their last 13 Championship games, with two of those victories coming against lowly Peterborough and Reading. Mark Robins admitted that his side weren't particularly impressive against the Royals last weekend and having also been defeated on Tuesday evening, the Sky Blues are starting to look a little jaded.

Hatters to extend the Baggies' winless streak

Luton 32/1 v West Brom 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.1511/5

Luton have been fairly unpredictable this season, however, you can always guarantee that Nathan Jones' side will always be competitive against promotion chasers at Kenilworth Road. The Bedfordshire outfit have beaten Bournemouth and Middlesbrough at this venue and they've also taken a point from games against Fulham, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Sheffield United. Although they are capable of throwing in the occasional stinker (last weeks 3-0 defeat to Birmingham), Jones will ensure that his side are ready for this clash and the home fans will push their side forward at every opportunity.

West Brom haven't found the back of the net since January 22nd and they are yet to register under new boss Steve Bruce. The Baggies have struggled for goals all season and although they kept a clean sheet against Blackburn on Monday night, they still look short of ideas in the final third. Luton have conceded just nine times in 11 home matches and they should be able to frustrate the WBA attack.

PNE to heap more misery on luckless Royals

Preston 1.738/11 v Reading 5.79/2; The Draw 3.814/5

At the time of writing, Veljko Paunovic still remains in charge of Reading. The under-fire Royals boss has overseen a miserable run of form which has seen them lose eight of their last ten matches and the fans made their feelings perfectly clear at the end of the midweek stalemate with Peterborough. There is a huge disconnect between fans and supporters and this could be yet another tough afternoon for the strugglers. Although they've managed to find the net in four of their last seven outings, their defending leaves a lot to be desired and they could struggle to contain the lively hosts.

Preston have lost six of their last eight games against Reading, however, the two clubs now appear to be heading in opposite directions. Under Ryan Lowe, PNE have been brilliant and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last four matches. The former Plymouth boss has overseen just a single defeat and there is clearly plenty of confidence within the camp. This should be a fairly routine three points for the hosts.

Low-scoring affair in West London

QPR 1.9210/11 v Hull 4.47/2; The Draw 3.65

Although promotion still remains a real possibility, QPR's recent form has seen them drop points in four of their last five outings. They have failed to score in consecutive outings and Mark Warburton needs to give his players a lift ahead of this weekend's clash with Hull. Although their home form has been fairly strong in 2022, this is unlikely to be a straightforward task. Although Warburton has vowed to end his side's mini-slump, there are one or two players who have looked a little tired in recent weeks and this quick turnaround is far from ideal.

Hull's goalscoring woes continued in midweek, however, they took a valuable point back from Bramall Lane. Shota Arveladze's men were hammered on the xG, however, they showed a real resilience and managed to put an end to their three-match losing streak. They've now failed to find the net in three of their last four and could struggle to create clearcut chances once again on Saturday afternoon. This may not be a high-quality 90 minutes.

In-form Blades to edge past Swansea

Sheffield United 1.758/11 v Swansea 5.59/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Tuesday's goalless draw with Hull is unlikely to have dented Sheffield United's confidence. The Blades were the better side throughout the 90 minutes and clocked up an xG of 2.58. Paul Heckingbottom was frustrated by his side's inability to stick the ball in the back of the net, however, they've been handed another opportunity to cement their place in the play-off race here. The South Yorkshire outfit have conceded just a single goal in their last six outings and Swansea could find it tough to find a way past Wes Foderingham.

Swansea didn't play in midweek and Russell Martin will have used that time to get his players back on the training ground. The Swans' home form has been relatively solid, however, they've struggled to pick up points on their travels. They've failed to score in four of their last five away games and haven't picked up an away win since beating Barnsley in November.

Entertaining 90 minutes in the Potteries

Stoke 1.814/5 v Birmingham 4.57/2; The Draw 3.65

Stoke have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Championship in recent weeks and the Potters have benefitted from some savvy January additions. Michael O'Neill's men have scored six in their last three, with all of those goals coming after the break. The arrivals of Josh Maja and Lewis Baker have given them far more impetus in the final third whereas Jaden Philogene-Bidace is the kind of player who will get the fans on their feet.

Birmingham fans have been grumbling about their side's performances in recent weeks, however, Lee Bowyer answered his critics last weekend with a convincing 3-0 victory over Luton. There have been 29 goals across Brum's last seven matches and although very few of these games have ended in success, the West Midlands outfit are certainly capable of finding the back of the net.

