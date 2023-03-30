</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: EFL Championship Tips: Nine bets to back this Saturday
Jack Critchley
30 March 2023
5:00 min read "The Championship returns following the international break and Jack Critchley has picked out his best bets from Saturday's fixtures... Lions to fall short at the Hawthorns Blades to edge out Canaries In-form Rovers to take something back to Ewood WBA to clinch fourth consecutive home victory West Brom [1.92] v Millwall [4.7]; The Draw [3.5] West Brom come into this match five points adrift of the play-offs. Carlos Corberan's side dropped points at Cardiff last time out, however, they've had plenty of time to prepare for this fixture. The Baggies have been sensational on their own patch under the Spaniard, dropping just two points at this venue since the end of October. Having also kept nine clean sheets in their last ten home matches, they will be fancied to keep things tight on Saturday afternoon. Across the last four fixtures, only Middlesbrough have a better Net xG than the Baggies and although five players, including striker Daryl Dike, have been away on international duty, Corberan will have had ample time to work with his squad on the training ground. Although Millwall have won three of their last six matches, the Lions haven't been at their defensive best recently. They've failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five and went into the international break off the back of a disappointing defeat to Huddersfield. The visitors aren't easy to beat and they will make life tough for WBA. Another narrow home victory appears likely. Back West Brom to beat Cardiff @ 1.92 Lamouchi to oversee a tactical masterclass Cardiff [2.56] v Swansea [3.2]; The Draw [3.25] Cardiff remain just three points above the drop zone, yet fans were left deeply frustrated by the abandonment of their match against Rotherham a fortnight ago. Nevertheless, under Sabri Lamouchi, the Bluebirds have given themselves a decent chance of survival and have been defeated in just two of their last six outings. The hosts are also unbeaten in each of their last three at this stadium and although they have an exceptionally poor record in this fixture, the home support will be feeling quietly confident of getting one over their rivals on Saturday. Swansea picked up just their third victory of 2023 against Bristol City two weeks ago and that should have alleviated any lingering relegation concerns. Despite this, the visitors have a terrible away record and have found the net in just one of their last four matches on the road. Russell Martin may struggle to outsmart his opposite number and although they've won each of the last three derby encounters, they aren't likely to take three points here. Back Cardiff or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals 1.99 Entertaining spectacle at the CBS Coventry [2.48] v Stoke [3.15]; The Draw [3.35] Remarkably, Coventry are just three points shy of the top six and although he continues to go somewhat under the radar, Mark Robins has done a superb job at the CBS Arena. The Sky Blues are also presiding over a magnificant unbeaten run and having avoided defeat since the beginning of February. The hosts have found the net in 15 of their last 16 home matches and have produced an xG of 6.8 across their last four matches. Stoke have found form under Alex Neil, albeit far too late in the campaign. Potters fans can already look forward to next season and although there isn't a lot to play for, the squad is unlikely to ease off over the coming weeks. They've scored nine times across their last three away matches and had the better chances against Norwich a fortnight ago. Back BTTS in Coventry vs Stoke @ 1.72 Out-of-form Canaries to slip up Norwich [2.64] v Sheffield United [2.88]; The Draw [3.4] Although they are still firmly in play-off contention, Norwich's recent form has been incredibly disappointing. Life under Wagner started brightly, yet the German coach is struggling to find the right balance and there are some fairly glaring gaps within the squad. Having found the net just once across the last three matches and an xG of just 3.5 across their last four outings, they could struggle to break down the Blades defence on Saturday afternoon. Although they haven't quite been firing on all cylinders, Sheffield United are still in the driving seat when it comes to automatic promotion. Paul Heckingbottom's side have won each of their last two away matches and have conceded just three goals across their last five outings. Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet @ 19/20 Struggling duo to share the spoils Wigan [2.5] v QPR [3.3]; The Draw [3.25] There has been plenty of off-field drama at the DW Stadium throughout the international break, however, Shaun Maloney must focus his players on their survival bid ahead of this crucial contest. The Latics are eight points adrift and with this weekend's opponents sat just three points above the dotted line, they cannot afford to drop points in this one. Under Maloney, the hosts have become a lot tougher to beat. They've been defeated in just three of their last ten outings and are unbeaten at home since mid-January. QPR have picked up just a single victory under Gareth Ainsworth and will have been exceptionally disappointed to have lost tamely to Birmingham. Nevertheless, with several key player having turned out for the U21s in midweek, their recent injury crisis appears to be easing. This is a crucial fixture for both sides and neither will be willing to give much away. Back Draw in Wigan vs QPR 3.25 Riproaring Rovers to be rewarded Birmingham [2.76] v Blackburn [2.92]; The Draw [3.2] Blackburn's unexpected play-off ambitions remain firmly on course and they will come into this fixture with plenty of confidence. They have been defeated in just one of their ten outings and are unbeaten in four of their last five away games. Jon Dahl-Tomasson's side have been accused of being fairly stodgy going forward this season, yet a few tactical tweaks have resulted in some much-improved performances in the final third. They've conceded just six times across their last nine outings and have now found the net eight times in their last four matches. Birmingham's victory over QPR gave the Blues some much-needed breathing space and although they cannot afford to relax just yet, the pressure has been relieved somewhat. Nevertheless, they are yet to pick up maximum points against any of the current top eight sides and that seems unlikely to change here. Back Blackburn Draw No Bet @ 19/20 Wily Warnock aiming to frustrate Boro Huddersfield [5.4] v Middlesbrough [1.74]; The Draw [3.75] Neil Warnock has plenty of former clubs in the Championship, however, the current Huddersfield boss comes up against his previous employers on Saturday afternoon. Despite getting off to a sticky start, Warnock has slowly turned the tide in West Yorkshire and will be looking to keep the momentum going here. The Terriers have conceded just twice across their last four matches and although they are unlikely to halt the Middlesbrough juggernaut, they may be able to delay it temporarily. The visitors aren't infallible on the their travels and have conceded the first goal in each of their last three away games. They should be able to take three points from this encounter, yet they are unlikely to ease to victory. Back Middlesbrough to Win by a 1 Goal Margin 5/2 Robins to edge out the Royals Bristol City [1.82] v Reading [5.3]; The Draw [3.6] This is the only match in the Championship this weekend in which neither side has anything to play for. Bristol City have suffered back-to-back losses on the road and their injury-hit squad will have benefitted from the international break. Nevertheless, they are strong at Ashton Gate and have won three of their last four here, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories. Reading have produced an xG of just 1.9 across their last four matches and have lost five consecutive away games. Back Bristol City to beat Reading @ 1.82 Tentative tussle in East Yorkshire Hull [1.99] v Rotherham [4.4]; The Draw [3.65] Liam Rosenior will already be planning for next season with the former defender having guided the Tigers to safety with a couple of months to spare. Hull have become much tougher to beat under his stewardship and have suffered just three defeats since mid-January. Scoring goals remains an issue for the Humberside outfit and they've managed to net 2+ goals in a game just once in their last nine games. Rotherham have been fairly inconsistent over the last few weeks, however, their small squad has been beset by injuries. They are without a victory on the road since the beginning of November and have found the net in just three of their last eight away trips. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.71", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Jack Critchley", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack_critchley" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="West Brom boss Carlos Corberan "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Carlos Corberan will be hoping that his side can extend their fantastic home record </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211606903" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211606903">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=EFL%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Nine%20bets%20to%20back%20this%20Saturday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-nine-bets-to-back-in-the-efl-this-weekend-300323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-nine-bets-to-back-in-the-efl-this-weekend-300323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-nine-bets-to-back-in-the-efl-this-weekend-300323-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-nine-bets-to-back-in-the-efl-this-weekend-300323-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-nine-bets-to-back-in-the-efl-this-weekend-300323-904.html&text=EFL%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Nine%20bets%20to%20back%20this%20Saturday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The Championship returns following the international break and Jack Critchley has picked out his best bets from Saturday's fixtures...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Lions to fall short at the Hawthorns</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Blades to edge out Canaries</h3> </li> <li> <h3>In-form Rovers to take something back to Ewood</h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>WBA to clinch fourth consecutive home victory</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211606903"><strong>West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> v Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a></p><p>West Brom come into this match five points adrift of the play-offs. Carlos Corberan's side dropped points at Cardiff last time out, however, they've had plenty of time to prepare for this fixture.</p><p>The Baggies have been sensational on their own patch under the Spaniard, dropping just two points at this venue since the end of October.</p><p><strong>Having also kept nine clean sheets in their last ten home matches</strong>, they will be fancied to keep things tight on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Across the last four fixtures, only Middlesbrough have a better Net xG than the Baggies and although five players, including striker Daryl Dike, have been away on international duty, Corberan will have had ample time to work with his squad on the training ground.</p><p>Although Millwall have won three of their last six matches, the Lions haven't been at their defensive best recently.</p><p><strong>They've failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five</strong> and went into the international break off the back of a disappointing defeat to Huddersfield.</p><p>The visitors aren't easy to beat and they will make life tough for WBA. Another narrow home victory appears likely.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back West Brom to beat Cardiff @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211606903" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.92</a></div><h2>Lamouchi to oversee a tactical masterclass</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607443"><strong>Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Cardiff remain just three points above the drop zone, yet fans were left deeply frustrated by the abandonment of their match against Rotherham a fortnight ago.</p><p>Nevertheless, under Sabri Lamouchi, the Bluebirds have given themselves a decent chance of survival and <strong>have been defeated in just two of their last six outings</strong>.</p><p>The hosts are also unbeaten in each of their last three at this stadium and although they have an exceptionally poor record in this fixture, the home support will be feeling quietly confident of getting one over their rivals on Saturday. <strong></strong></p><p>Swansea picked up just their third victory of 2023 against Bristol City two weeks ago and that should have alleviated any lingering relegation concerns.</p><p>Despite this, the visitors have a terrible away record and <strong>have found the net in just one of their last four matches on the road</strong>.</p><p>Russell Martin may struggle to outsmart his opposite number and although they've won each of the last three derby encounters, they aren't likely to take three points here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cardiff or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/cardiff-v-swansea/32199469" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.99</a></div><h2>Entertaining spectacle at the CBS</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607119"><strong>Coventry <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Remarkably, Coventry are just three points shy of the top six and although he continues to go somewhat under the radar, Mark Robins has done a superb job at the CBS Arena.</p><p>The Sky Blues are also presiding over a magnificant unbeaten run and having avoided defeat since the beginning of February.</p><p>The hosts have found the net in 15 of their last 16 home matches and <strong>have produced an xG of 6.8 across their last four matches</strong>.</p><p>Stoke have found form under Alex Neil, albeit far too late in the campaign. Potters fans can already look forward to next season and although there isn't a lot to play for, the squad is unlikely to ease off over the coming weeks.</p><p><strong>They've scored nine times across their last three away matches</strong> and had the better chances against Norwich a fortnight ago.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS in Coventry vs Stoke @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607119" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.72</a></div><h2>Out-of-form Canaries to slip up</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607227"><strong>Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.64</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Sheffield United <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Although they are still firmly in play-off contention, Norwich's recent form has been incredibly disappointing.</p><p>Life under Wagner started brightly, yet the German coach is struggling to find the right balance and there are some fairly glaring gaps within the squad.</p><p>Having found the net just once across the last three matches and an xG of just 3.5 across their last four outings, they could struggle to break down the Blades defence on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Although they haven't quite been firing on all cylinders, Sheffield United are still in the driving seat when it comes to automatic promotion.</p><p>Paul Heckingbottom's side have won each of their last two away matches and <strong>have conceded just three goals across their last five outings</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sheffield United Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/norwich-v-sheff-utd/32199482" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">19/20</a></div><h2>Struggling duo to share the spoils</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607335"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>There has been plenty of off-field drama at the DW Stadium throughout the international break, however, Shaun Maloney must focus his players on their survival bid ahead of this crucial contest.</p><p>The Latics are eight points adrift and with this weekend's opponents sat just three points above the dotted line, they cannot afford to drop points in this one.</p><p>Under Maloney, the hosts have become a lot tougher to beat. They've been defeated in just three of their last ten outings and <strong>are unbeaten at home since mid-January</strong>.</p><p>QPR have picked up just a single victory under Gareth Ainsworth and will have been exceptionally disappointed to have lost tamely to Birmingham.</p><p>Nevertheless, with several key player having turned out for the U21s in midweek, their recent injury crisis appears to be easing.</p><p>This is a crucial fixture for both sides and neither will be willing to give much away.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw in Wigan vs QPR</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607335" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.25</a></div><h2>Riproaring Rovers to be rewarded</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607857"><strong>Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v Blackburn <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Blackburn's unexpected play-off ambitions remain firmly on course and they will come into this fixture with plenty of confidence. They have been defeated in just one of their ten outings and are <strong>unbeaten in four of their last five away games</strong>.</p><p>Jon Dahl-Tomasson's side have been accused of being fairly stodgy going forward this season, yet a few tactical tweaks have resulted in some much-improved performances in the final third.</p><p>They've conceded just six times across their last nine outings and <strong>have now found the net eight times in their last four matches</strong>.</p><p>Birmingham's victory over QPR gave the Blues some much-needed breathing space and although they cannot afford to relax just yet, the pressure has been relieved somewhat.</p><p>Nevertheless, <strong>they are yet to pick up maximum points against any of the current top eight sides</strong> and that seems unlikely to change here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blackburn Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/birmingham-v-blackburn/32199468" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">19/20</a></div><h2>Wily Warnock aiming to frustrate Boro</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211607011"><strong>Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> v Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Neil Warnock has plenty of former clubs in the Championship, however, the current Huddersfield boss comes up against his previous employers on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Despite getting off to a sticky start, Warnock has slowly turned the tide in West Yorkshire and will be looking to keep the momentum going here.</p><p><strong>The Terriers have conceded just twice across their last four matches</strong> and although they are unlikely to halt the Middlesbrough juggernaut, they may be able to delay it temporarily.</p><p>The visitors aren't infallible on the their travels and have conceded the first goal in each of their last three away games. They should be able to take three points from this encounter, yet they are unlikely to ease to victory.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Middlesbrough to Win by a 1 Goal Margin</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/huddersfield-v-middlesbrough/32199484" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/2</a></div><h2>Robins to edge out the Royals</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211594269"><strong>Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>This is the only match in the Championship this weekend in which neither side has anything to play for.</p><p>Bristol City have suffered back-to-back losses on the road and their injury-hit squad will have benefitted from the international break.</p><p>Nevertheless, they are strong at Ashton Gate and <strong>have won three of their last four here</strong>, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories.</p><p>Reading have produced an xG of just 1.9 across their last four matches and have lost five consecutive away games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bristol City to beat Reading @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211594269" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.82</a></div><h2>Tentative tussle in East Yorkshire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211585839"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.99</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw 3.65</strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Liam Rosenior will already be planning for next season with the former defender having guided the Tigers to safety with a couple of months to spare.</p><p>Hull have become much tougher to beat under his stewardship and have suffered just three defeats since mid-January.</p><p>Scoring goals remains an issue for the Humberside outfit and <strong>they've managed to net 2+ goals in a game just once in their last nine games</strong>.</p><p>Rotherham have been fairly inconsistent over the last few weeks, however, their small squad has been beset by injuries. They are without a victory on the road since the beginning of November and <strong>have found the net in just three of their last eight away trips</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211585839" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.71</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 328.00<p>Returned: 335.35</p><p>P/L: +7.35</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you spend £10 or more on football<strong> accas or Bet Builders </strong>this season.<strong> You must opt-in. </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2240323FB">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> 