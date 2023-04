Millers to build on impressive midweek display

Bristol City 2.021/1 v Rotherham 3.8514/5; The Draw 3.7511/4

Rotherham appeared certainties for the drop back in December as they embarked upon a six-match winless run. Nevertheless, Matt Taylor's men have battled their way through 2023 despite succumbing to a plethora of key injuries.

The Millers have taken points off a number of top sides at the New York Stadium and having avoided defeat in four of their last five Championship games, they will fancy their chances of taking at least a point here.

Rotherham are three points clear of the bottom three and with their re-arranged fixture against Cardiff still to be played, they have given themselves a realistic chance of securing their Championship status.

The visitors tend to be weaker on the road and haven't been victorious on their travels since November, yet they are unbeaten in five of their last seven away games.

Bristol City were second best against Sheffield United in midweek and currently have very little to play for. Nigel Pearson's side are fairly strong at home and have found the net in each of their last nine at Ashton Gate.

Back Rotherham or Draw Double Chance and BTTS @ 2.47

Clarets to hammer another nail in QPR's coffin

Burnley 1.392/5 v QPR 8.415/2; The Draw 5.39/2

Burnley have enjoyed an outstanding season and have returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Having dropped points against Rotherham in midweek, the Clarets cannot surpass Reading's record points total, however, they can secure the title at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancashire club created plenty of chances on Tuesday night and have also been formidable at home. They easily swept aside Sheffield United here a few weeks and have a fantastic record when hosting struggling opposition.

Their five home matches against bottom seven sides have garnered 21 goals and another potentially high-scoring fixture looks likely.

The visitors picked up a point against Norwich, however, they rode their luck at times. Gareth Ainsworth's side have looked defensively naive and this could be a long afternoon for the West Londoners.

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.78

Swashbuckling Swans to notch in East Anglia

Norwich 2.111/10 v Swansea 3.8514/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Norwich failed to capitalise on Coventry, Blackburn and Millwall's failure to pick up maximum points in midweek. The Canaries' play-off hopes are dwindling with just one win in eight and their recent performances have been worrying.

With a muted Teemu Pukki set to depart at the end of the season and Josh Sargent looking a shadow of the player who began the season in prolific form, they appear to have lost their clinical edge.

Swansea are five points shy of the play-offs and are unlikely to gate-crash the top six. However, Russell Martin's side can take plenty of positives into next season.

Swansea to Win or Draw Double Chance and Over 1.5 Goals @ 2.24

Carroll-less Royals to struggle at the CBS

Coventry 1.654/6 v Reading 6.611/2; The Draw 3.9

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson was the unlikely hero on Wednesday night with the Sky Blues stopper netting an injury-time equaliser to secure a point against Blackburn.

The hosts may only have won one of their last five matches, however, they've had some tough assignments against fellow play-off chasers. Having netted six times across their last three outings, Mark Robins' men should be able to find a way past the struggling visitors.

Reading's performances have improved under Noel Hunt, yet the Royals remain on a long winless run which stretches back to late February. They will be without joint-top goalscorer Andy Carroll, who was dismissed in midweek.

Back Coventry Win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.97

Low-scoring affair at the DW

Wigan 4.1 v Millwall 2.0621/20; The Draw 3.45

Although Wigan gave their faint survival hopes a significant boost on Tuesday night, fans would have been disheartened to witness Cardiff picking up maximum points 24 hours later, as well as Reading securing an unlikely point against high-flying Luton.

Those results have left Wigan seven points from safety with just three games remaining and Shaun Maloney's side appear unlikely to make up that deficit.

The Latics have struggled for goals in 2023, yet they've been excellent at the back and have conceded 2+ goals in just two of their last ten outings.

Millwall were somehow defeated by Birmingham in midweek with the Lions passing up several good opportunities throughout the 90 minutes. Despite winning just once since the international break, Gary Rowett's men have somehow climbed up to fifth yet they may struggle to break down the stubborn home resistance.

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.61

Tigers to continue their excellent home form

Hull 2.77/4 v Watford 2.8815/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Hull fell foul of promotion-chasing Middlesbrough, however, Liam Rosenior's mid-table side rarely lose consecutive matches and should be able to bounce back here. They've suffered just a single home defeat since the World Cup break and have kept clean sheets in five of their last six games at the MKM.

Chris Wilder lambasted his squad on Wednesday night as the Hornets slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Cardiff. The Hertfordshire side are unlikely to make the top six and their squad does not suit the manager's preferred system. They've won just a single away game in 2023 and this is likely to be a tough trip to Humberside.

Back Hull Draw No Bet @ 4/5

Buoyant Bluebirds brilliance

Cardiff 2.77/4 v Stoke 2.8815/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Sabri Lamouchi's appointment has proven to be a masterstroke. The Frenchman initially tightened them up and has subsequently found a way to unlock their attacking potential. Cardiff have struggled for firepower this season, yet they've scored nine times across their last five outings and have given themselves a realistic chance of survival.

Sory Kaba has made an immediate impact since signing in January with the former Guinea international having netted seven times so far. He's scored more times than any other Bluebirds player despite only making his Cardiff debut at the beginning of February.

Stoke have very little to play for and their form has completely dropped off. They could struggle to match the hosts' energy.

Back Cardiff to beat Stoke @ 2.58

Tight 90 minutes at St. Andrews

Birmingham 2.166/5 v Blackpool 3.814/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Despite having already guaranteed their Championship status, Birmingham are still fighting. John Eustace's 'no excuses culture' has resulted in a number of spirited performances and despite coming under significant pressure on Tuesday night, they still managed to keep yet another clean sheet.

Across their last six matches, the Blues have been breached on just three occasions and the low-scoring Seasiders could struggle to find a way through.

Blackpool missed several chances to get on scoresheet against West Brom in midweek and look set to drop down to the third tier. The Seasiders have been weak on the road and their lightweight midfield may find it hard to take control.