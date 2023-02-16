</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Saturday Championship Tips: In-form Boro to keep the pressure on the top two sides
Jack Critchley
16 February 2023
6:00 min read sides</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack-critchley/">Jack Critchley</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-16">16 February 2023</time></li> <li>6:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Saturday Championship Tips: In-form Boro to keep the pressure on the top two sides", "name": "Saturday Championship Tips: In-form Boro to keep the pressure on the top two sides", "description": "It's an exceptionally quick turnaround in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets on Saturday afternoon's fixture list...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-in-form-boro-to-keep-the-pressure-on-the-top-two-sides-160223-904.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-in-form-boro-to-keep-the-pressure-on-the-top-two-sides-160223-904.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-16T12:09:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-16T13:12:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/carrick.320x180.jpeg", "articleBody": "It's an exceptionally quick turnaround in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets on Saturday afternoon's fixture list... QPR to suffer yet another damaging defeat Canaries to edge past plucky Latics Millers to take at least a point Terrific Teessiders to Triumph Middlesbrough [1.67] v QPR [5.9]; The Draw [4.2] Going into their midweek clash with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough's record against fellow top six sides had been fairly underwhelming. Nevertheless, they produced another masterclass on Wednesday evening and picked up a comfortable success at Bramall Lane. Boro's victory helped to close the gap on the top two with the Teessiders now just seven points shy of the automatic promotion spots, and they will see this fixture as the ideal opportunity to keep the pressure on the Clarets and the Blades. Carrick's side are excelling at the both ends of the pitch and having fired in 19 shots on Wednesday night, they are easily able to create chances and they've netted exactly three goals in each of their last three Championship outings. January signing Cameron Archer is looking sharp and top goalscorer Chuba Akpom continues to exceed all expectations. Defensively, Boro look relatively secure and they've managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets at the Riverside Stadium. Despite rumours of his dismissal, Neil Critchley remains in charge of QPR heading into the weekend. Although the former Blackpool boss has proven an unpopular appointment in West London, the R's dismal run of form extends beyond his arrival. They've picked up just a single victory since October 22nd and have been defeated in three of their last four. They're averaging just 0.94 goals per game on the road and the players look bereft of confidence. QPR are unlikely to slip into a relegation battle, yet it's difficult to see where their next victory is coming from. Back Middlesbrough to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.89 Swans defence to dither once again Blackburn [2.74] v Swansea [2.76]; The Draw [3.55] Having failed to draw any of their first 27 matches this season, Blackburn have subsequently seen each of their last four matches end all-square. Jon Dahl-Tomasson's men are tough to beat and they are particularly effective at Ewood Park. They've kept three clean sheets in their last five at this venue and have managed to keep the opposition off the scoresheet in 50% of their home games overall. Rovers will head into this game full of confidence having plundered a late equaliser against fellow play-off hopefuls West Brom on Wednesday evening and fans will be buoyed by seeing Ben Brereton-Diaz back amongst the goals. Swansea ended a three match winless streak with a much-needed victory over lowly Blackpool. Despite taking three points from that contest, they were less than convincing during the closing stages, despite facing ten men. Russell Martin's side are exceptionally poor on the road and have won just one of their last ten. That sole success came against ten man Sunderland and they will find it tough to break down Rovers' rear-guard. The visitors have been conceding plenty of chances and their small squad may find it tough to take anything from this contest. Back Blackburn Draw No Bet @ 1.85 Maloney to suffer his first defeat Wigan [3.85] v Norwich [2.1]; The Draw [3.6] Wigan are fighting and scrapping for every point under Shaun Maloney and they were good value for their 1-1 draw on Wednesday night. The Latics lack quality in the final third and although Ashley Fletcher is off the mark for his latest club, they are still short of attacking options. As a result, the Latics are forced to dig deep and grind out results. It is a policy which has been effective over the last few weeks and they have conceded just four times across their last five matches. They will aim to frustrate their play-off chasing opponents on Saturday afternoon. Norwich were excellent against Hull in midweek and although David Wagner's decision to drop Teemu Pukki from the XI was deemed potentially controversial by some sections of support, it proved to be the correct call. There have been a few inconsistencies under Wagner's brief tenure so far, however, they've taken 89 shots since his arrival and are likely to create plenty of chances at the DW. Compared to their opponents, the East Anglian side have far more proven quality in the final third and that is likely to make the difference in this tie. Back Norwich to Win @ 2.1 Terrible Terriers to toil Huddersfield [2.72] v Birmingham [2.88]; The Draw [3.3] Neil Warnock's first game in charge didn't go according to plan. The West Yorkshire side were woeful against Stoke and they need to seriously improve their performance levels on Saturday afternoon. The squad is beset by injuries and Will Boyle's suspension isn't likely to help matters. Matty Pearson was forced off with an injury and is the fourth Terriers player to suffer this fate inside the last 14 days. Warnock is extremely effective at turning around the fortunes of ailing clubs, however, this may be his toughest task to date. The players looked lethargic and short of ideas and were undone by fairly average opposition. Birmingham have been incredibly inconsistent over the last couple of weeks and having beaten West Brom a week ago, they followed it up with an underwhelming display against relegation-threatened Cardiff. Nevertheless, Brum possess a smattering of quality and that could be enough to edge this contest. Back Birmingham Draw No Bet @ 1.85 Black Cats to end Robins' unbeaten run Sunderland [2.08] v Bristol City [4]; The Draw [3.55] Sunderland are playing with plenty of confidence and Tony Mowbray's side continued their ascent with a comprehensive victory over QPR in midweek. Despite Ross Stewart's season-ending injury, the Black Cats have been able to continue their excellent goalscoring form. Mowbray's men are technically superb with the likes of Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts are all capable to creating and scoring opportunities and they will be brimming with confidence ahead of this fixture. Although the Wearsiders possess a fantastic away record, they've also been incredibly effective at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks. They've won four of their last six at this venue and have kept clean sheets in each of their last two. Bristol City have put together an eye-catching unbeaten run and although they were only able to take a point from their midweek match, they did rattle the woodwork on a couple of occasions. They're unbeaten in each of their last five away games, however, they've conceded plenty of chances in those contests and may struggle to contain one of the best footballing sides in the division. Back Sunderland to Win @ 2.08 Matt's Millers to put on a decent display Rotherham [3.4] v Coventry [2.24]; The Draw [3.4] Rotherham's survival hopes suffered a blow on Tuesday night as they were undone by two set-piece goals at the Madejski. Nevertheless, the Millers are in decent form and they created a decent number of chances in Berkshire. Matt Taylor's men will be looking to bounce back from that setback on Saturday afternoon and this looks like a decent opportunity to put at least another point on the board. They are unbeaten in each of their last three at the New York Stadium and have also kept clean sheets in each of their last two here. The January signings have added some much needed creativity and with Ollie Rathbone having found his feet at this level, they should be able to cause plenty of issues for the Sky Blues. Coventry picked up a much-needed victory against Millwall in midweek with Viktor Gyokores back amongst the goals. Nevertheless, Mark Robins' men have struggled to find the back of the net on the road and they've failed to score in three of their last four away games. They haven't looked the same side during the second half of the season and although Kasey Palmer has looked excellent in 2023, their squad depth has been tested by a number of key injuries. Back Rotherham Draw No Bet @ 2.4 Hatters to frustrate high-flying Clarets Luton [3.55] v Burnley [2.28]; The Draw [3.4] Luton fans were left frustrated by their side's inability to convert their chances on Wednesday evening with some fans describing their team's finishing as far too leisurely. Nevertheless, Rob Edward's side are still unbeaten in five matches and are firmly entrenched in the play-off spots. Although they weren't able to add to their lead at Deepdale, the Hatters have been defensively strong and they have conceded just twice across their last five matches. Edwards' side are always tough to beat and they possess a decent record when hosting top half opposition. They've taken a point from matches against Sheffield United and Sunderland, whereas Norwich and Blackburn have left this venue with nothing to show for their efforts. They are also just one of five teams to have departed Turf Moor with a point. Burnley were a little laboured in midweek and they were forced to settle for a point against Watford. Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany described it as a 'good point' and he'll be hoping that his side can respond on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets have dropped points in three of their four visits to fellow top six sides and could struggle to break down the dogged hosts. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.7 Stalemate in Humberside Hull [2.24] v Preston [3.85]; The Draw [3.35] Liam Rosenior hasn't suffered too many defeats during his tenure at Hull, however, the Tigers were second best against Norwich in midweek. Nevertheless, the hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their last four and they're unbeaten here since early November. Home fans have been critical of their team's inability to kill off matches at this venue and they've only managed to score 2+ goals on just a single occasion since beating Wigan on October 5th. Preston have been far better on the road this season, yet they've endured a couple of tough away trips in recent weeks. Nevertheless, they possess a terrific record against fellow mid-table sides and have suffered just four away defeats all season. Ryan Lowe is under pressure, however, he will be buoyed by his sides second half performance against Luton in midweek. PNE are hard to beat on their travels, while Hull are tricky opponents on their own patch. This could be close. Back the Draw @ 3.35 Blackpool's winless streak to continue Blackpool [3.15] v Stoke [2.46]; The Draw [3.5] Despite the managerial switch and the arrival of several decent January signings, Blackpool's results are yet to improve. The Seasiders are winless since the end of October and they come off the back of yet another midweek defeat. Despite their position at the bottom of the table, the Fylde Coast club are unbeaten in four of their last five at Bloomfield Road and under Mick McCarthy, they are far more robust. They've managed to score in three of their last four here, however, fans are urging McCarthy to utilise his attacking players from the start. Stoke have put together an improved run of results and their performances at 365 have undoubtedly picked up. Nevertheless, they are still a little inconsistent on the road. Five of their seven away defeats have come against top ten opposition and they possess a decent record when visiting bottom half sides. They should be able to take something from this. Michael Carrick will be hoping that his side can build on their sensational midweek victory href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-in-form-boro-to-keep-the-pressure-on-the-top-two-sides-160223-904.html&text=Saturday%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20In-form%20Boro%20to%20keep%20the%20pressure%20on%20the%20top%20two%20sides" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's an exceptionally quick turnaround in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out the best bets on Saturday afternoon's fixture list...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209956004">QPR to suffer yet another damaging defeat</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209955896">Canaries to edge past plucky Latics </a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209956328">Millers to take at least a point </a></h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>Terrific Teessiders to Triumph</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209956004"><strong>Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Going into their midweek clash with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough's record against fellow top six sides had been fairly underwhelming. Nevertheless, they produced another masterclass on Wednesday evening and picked up a comfortable success at Bramall Lane.</p><p>Boro's victory helped to close the gap on the top two with the Teessiders now just seven points shy of the automatic promotion spots, and they will see this fixture as the ideal opportunity to keep the pressure on the Clarets and the Blades.</p><p>Carrick's side are excelling at the both ends of the pitch and having fired in 19 shots on Wednesday night, they are easily able to create chances and <strong>they've netted exactly three goals in each of their last three Championship outings</strong>. January signing Cameron Archer is looking sharp and top goalscorer Chuba Akpom continues to exceed all expectations.</p><p>Defensively, Boro look relatively secure and <strong>they've managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets at the Riverside Stadium</strong>.</p><p>Despite rumours of his dismissal, <strong>Neil Critchley</strong> remains in charge of QPR heading into the weekend. Although the former Blackpool boss has proven an unpopular appointment in West London, the R's dismal run of form extends beyond his arrival.</p><p><strong>They've picked up just a single victory since October 22nd</strong> and have been defeated in three of their last four. They're averaging just 0.94 goals per game on the road and the players look bereft of confidence.</p><p>QPR are unlikely to slip into a relegation battle, yet it's difficult to see where their next victory is coming from.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Middlesbrough to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-qpr/32103596" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.89</a></div><h2>Swans defence to dither once again</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209956112"><strong>Blackburn <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>Having failed to draw any of their first 27 matches this season, Blackburn have subsequently seen each of their last four matches end all-square. Jon Dahl-Tomasson's men are tough to beat and they are particularly effective at Ewood Park. <strong>They've kept three clean sheets in their last five at this venue</strong> and have managed to keep the opposition off the scoresheet in 50% of their home games overall.</p><p>Rovers will head into this game full of confidence having plundered a late equaliser against fellow play-off hopefuls West Brom on Wednesday evening and fans will be buoyed by seeing Ben Brereton-Diaz back amongst the goals.</p><p>Swansea <strong>ended a three match winless streak</strong> with a much-needed victory over lowly Blackpool. Despite taking three points from that contest, they were less than convincing during the closing stages, despite facing ten men.</p><p>Russell Martin's side are exceptionally poor on the road and have won just one of their last ten. That sole success came against ten man Sunderland and they will find it tough to break down Rovers' rear-guard.</p><p>The visitors have been conceding plenty of chances and their small squad may find it tough to take anything from this contest.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blackburn Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/blackburn-v-swansea/32103594" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><h2>Maloney to suffer his first defeat</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209955896"><strong>Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> v Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Wigan are fighting and scrapping for every point under Shaun Maloney and they were good value for their 1-1 draw on Wednesday night. The Latics lack quality in the final third and although<strong> Ashley Fletcher </strong>is off the mark for his latest club, they are still short of attacking options.</p><p>As a result, the Latics are forced to dig deep and grind out results. It is a policy which has been effective over the last few weeks and <strong>they have conceded just four times across their last five matches</strong>. They will aim to frustrate their play-off chasing opponents on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Norwich were excellent against Hull in midweek and although David Wagner's decision to drop<strong> Teemu Pukki </strong>from the XI was deemed potentially controversial by some sections of support, it proved to be the correct call.</p><p>There have been a few inconsistencies under Wagner's brief tenure so far, however, <strong>they've taken 89 shots since his arrival</strong> and are likely to create plenty of chances at the DW. Compared to their opponents, the East Anglian side have far more proven quality in the final third and that is likely to make the difference in this tie.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Norwich to Win @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209955896" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.1</a></div><h2>Terrible Terriers to toil</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957282"><strong>Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong>Neil Warnock</strong>'s first game in charge didn't go according to plan. The West Yorkshire side were woeful against Stoke and they need to seriously improve their performance levels on Saturday afternoon. The squad is beset by <strong>injuries </strong>and Will Boyle's suspension isn't likely to help matters. Matty Pearson was forced off with an injury and is the fourth Terriers player to suffer this fate inside the last 14 days. <strong></strong></p><p>Warnock is extremely <strong>effective </strong>at turning around the fortunes of ailing clubs, however, this may be his toughest task to date. The players looked lethargic and short of ideas and were undone by fairly average opposition.</p><p>Birmingham have been incredibly <strong>inconsistent </strong>over the last couple of weeks and having beaten West Brom a week ago, they followed it up with an underwhelming display against relegation-threatened Cardiff.</p><p>Nevertheless, Brum possess a smattering of <strong>quality </strong>and that could be enough to edge this contest.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Birmingham Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/huddersfield-v-birmingham/32103629" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><h2>Black Cats to end Robins' unbeaten run</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957534"><strong>Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> v Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p>Sunderland are playing with plenty of confidence and Tony Mowbray's side continued their ascent with a comprehensive victory over QPR in midweek. Despite Ross Stewart's season-ending injury, the Black Cats have been able to continue their excellent goalscoring form.</p><p>Mowbray's men are technically superb with the likes of <strong>Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts</strong> are all capable to creating and scoring opportunities and they will be brimming with confidence ahead of this fixture.</p><p>Although the Wearsiders possess a fantastic away record, they've also been incredibly effective at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks. <strong>They've won four of their last six at this venue</strong> and have kept clean sheets in each of their last two.</p><p>Bristol City have put together an <strong>eye-catching unbeaten run</strong> and although they were only able to take a point from their midweek match, they did rattle the woodwork on a couple of occasions. They're unbeaten in each of their last five away games, however, they've conceded plenty of chances in those contests and may struggle to contain one of the best footballing sides in the division.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sunderland to Win @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957534" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.08</a></div><h2>Matt's Millers to put on a decent display</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209956328"><strong>Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> v Coventry <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Rotherham's survival hopes suffered a blow on Tuesday night as they were undone by two set-piece goals at the Madejski. Nevertheless,<strong> the Millers are in decent form </strong>and they created a decent number of chances in Berkshire.</p><p>Matt Taylor's men will be looking to bounce back from that setback on Saturday afternoon and this looks like a decent opportunity to put at least another point on the board.</p><p><strong>They are unbeaten in each of their last three at the New York Stadium</strong> and have also kept clean sheets in each of their last two here. The January signings have added some much needed creativity and with Ollie Rathbone having found his feet at this level, they should be able to cause plenty of issues for the Sky Blues.</p><p>Coventry picked up a much-needed victory against Millwall in midweek with Viktor Gyokores back amongst the goals. Nevertheless, Mark Robins' men have struggled to find the back of the net on the road and <strong>they've failed to score in three of their last four away games</strong>.</p><p>They haven't looked the same side during the second half of the season and although Kasey Palmer has looked excellent in 2023, their squad depth has been tested by a number of key injuries.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rotherham Draw No Bet @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/rotherham-v-coventry/32103592" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.4</a></div><h2>Hatters to frustrate high-flying Clarets</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209955788"><strong>Luton 3.55 v Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Luton fans were left <strong>frustrated </strong>by their side's inability to convert their chances on Wednesday evening with some fans describing their team's finishing as far too leisurely. Nevertheless, <strong>Rob Edward's side are still unbeaten in five matches</strong> and are firmly entrenched in the play-off spots.</p><p>Although they weren't able to add to their lead at Deepdale, the Hatters have been <strong>defensively strong</strong> and they have conceded just twice across their last five matches. Edwards' side are always tough to beat and they possess a decent record when hosting top half opposition.</p><p>They've taken a point from matches against Sheffield United and Sunderland, whereas Norwich and Blackburn have left this venue with nothing to show for their efforts. They are also just one of five teams to have departed Turf Moor with a point.</p><p>Burnley were a little <strong>laboured </strong>in midweek and they were forced to settle for a point against Watford. Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany described it as a 'good point' and he'll be hoping that his side can respond on Saturday afternoon.</p><p><strong>The Clarets have dropped points in three of their four visits to fellow top six sides </strong>and could struggle to break down the dogged hosts.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209955788" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.7</a></div><h2>Stalemate in Humberside</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957642"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Liam Rosenior hasn't suffered too many defeats during his tenure at Hull, however, the Tigers were second best against Norwich in midweek. Nevertheless, <strong>the hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their last four and they're unbeaten here since early November</strong>.</p><p>Home fans have been critical of their team's inability to kill off matches at this venue and they've only managed to score 2+ goals on just a single occasion since beating Wigan on October 5th.</p><p>Preston have been far better on the road this season, yet they've endured a couple of tough away trips in recent weeks. Nevertheless, they possess a terrific record against fellow mid-table sides and <strong>have suffered just four away defeats all season</strong>.</p><p>Ryan Lowe is <strong>under pressure</strong>, however, he will be buoyed by his sides second half performance against Luton in midweek. PNE are hard to beat on their travels, while Hull are tricky opponents on their own patch. This could be close.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the Draw @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957642" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.35</a></div><h2>Blackpool's winless streak to continue</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209956220"><strong>Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Despite the managerial switch and the arrival of several decent January signings, Blackpool's results are yet to improve. <strong>The Seasiders are winless since the end of October</strong> and they come off the back of yet another midweek defeat.</p><p>Despite their position at the bottom of the table, the Fylde Coast club are unbeaten in four of their last five at Bloomfield Road and under Mick McCarthy, they are far more robust.</p><p>They've managed to score in three of their last four here, however, fans are urging McCarthy to utilise his attacking players from the start.</p><p>Stoke have put together an improved run of results and their performances at 365 have undoubtedly picked up. Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:

Staked: 271.00

Returned: 277.52

P/L: +6.52

Bet 10 Get 2 on footy accas

You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or multiples with Betfair. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Middlesbrough to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.89

Back Norwich to beat Wigan @ 2.1

Back Rotherham Draw No Bet (vs Coventry) @ 2.4 You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2090223FB">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-qpr/32103596">Back Middlesbrough to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209955896">Back Norwich to beat Wigan @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/rotherham-v-coventry/32103592">Back Rotherham Draw No Bet (vs Coventry) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr 