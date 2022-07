Both sides to notch in the welsh capital

Cardiff 3.1511/5 v Norwich 2.47/5; The Draw 3.39/4

There has been a significant churn of players at Cardiff this summer with manager Steve Morison overhauling his squad. Although ambitions may remain reasonably modest, the former striker is tasked with improving on last season's 18th place finish. The Bluebirds appear to have recruited smartly and there have been some exciting additions including Jaden Philogene-Bidace, the highly-rated Ollie Tanner and Romaine Sawyers. This influx of personnel is likely to give Morison a few selection headaches ahead of this opener, especially in midfield where the likes of Sawyers, Andy Rinomhota and Ebou Adams will be hoping to usurp Ryan Wintle and newly announced club captain Joe Ralls.

Although the hosts haven't signed a proven goalscorer, they should create plenty of chances from wide areas and fans will be hoping that Max Watters can fulfil his potential this season alongside the energetic Mark Harris.

Norwich have been widely predicted to secure an instant return to the Premier League this season, however, it may not prove to be a simple process. Dean Smith has plenty of experience, however, he must quickly galvanise the squad and rejuvinate previously underperforming players such as Josh Sargent. Nevertheless, the pre-season performances of Todd Cantwell have been encouraging and the addition of Isaac Hayden should add some steel to the midfield.

The Canaries also still possess the services of Teemu Pukki and the Championship nous of Jordan Hugill. With Danel Sinani having benefited from a season in West Yorkshire and Keiran Dowell likely to thrive at this level, its difficult to imagine the East Anglians drawing a blank here.

Millwall and Stoke to share the spoils at the Den

Millwall 2.47/5 v Stoke 3.3512/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Millwall have been remarkably consistent over the last few years, although many Lions fans remain quietly confident that this will be the season that their side can finally break into the top six. Gary Rowett's largely conservative approach isn't to everyone's liking, however, you cannot dispute the effectiveness of his cautious tactics. Benik Afobe returns to Bermondsey, whereas the addition of Zian Flemming should help offset the loss of Jed Wallace. George Honeyman looks a good fit in midfield whereas Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell will more than make up the numbers.

Whilst many Championship outfits will be adapting to a change of direction, it's largely business as usual for Rowett's men. They were beaten just four times at home last season and although Stoke are decent on the road, it's hard to see the hosts slipping up on the opening weekend.

This is a crucial season for Michael O'Neill. The Northern Irishman has undoubtedly steadied the ship, however, he's yet to build on some initial early promise and having been backed in the transfer market, he simply has to deliver a top six push this time around. Dwight Gayle is a headline addition at this level, however the arrivals of Gavin Kilkenny, Will Smallbone and Josh Laurent will significantly bulk out the midfield.

The Potters should be much tougher to beat this season and although they lost five of their last 13 away games last year, 80% of those defeats came by a single goal margin.

Beale's boys to take something from Ewood

Blackburn 2.0811/10 v QPR 3.8514/5; The Draw 3.65

There have been significant changes at both of these clubs over the summer and as a result, it may take a couple of months for this pair to find their feet under new management. However, QPR look better prepared for the upcoming campaign with highly-rated coach Michael Beale expected to have meticulously prepared for this trip to Lancashire.

QPR have the nucleus of a decent squad and Beale will be hoping to get the best out of lofty striker Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair. R's fan Taylor Richards and Tyler Roberts appear to be decent additions and give the new manager additional options in key areas.

Blackburn have lost their most creative outlet from last season with Joe Rothwell having moved to Dorset, however, they still retain the services of Ben Brereton-Diaz, for now. New coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is an interesting appointment and has enjoyed success in Sweden, however, with just one summer signing so far, it may take time for things to gel at Ewood Park this season.

Dodgy defences on display by the seaside

Blackpool 2.0621/20 v Reading 3.8514/5; The Draw 3.65

With Neil Critchley having defected to Aston Villa, Blackpool took several weeks to appoint former manager Michael Appleton and although he inherited a soild core of players, summer recruitment has been slow on the Fylde Coast. Nevertheless, there have been some encouraging moments in pre-season and the addition of Lewis Fiorini will definitely give the Seasiders a little more creativity in the final third. However, they have struggled at the back and with Richard Keogh, Jordan Gabriel and James Husband all likely to miss this one, they look liable to concede in this opening day fixture.

Reading have retained one or two key players this summer and if fit, Lucas Joao can cause problems for the majority of Championship backlines. Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick add some experience, although the former picked up a knock in pre-season. Overall, the squad is weaker than last season and they still look short of options, however, they should have enough to trouble Blackpool's shaky defence here. Paul Ince would love to avenge his side's 4-1 defeat here last season, and another high-scoring and entertaining 90 minutes awaits.

Tigers to edge out the Robins

Hull 2.466/4 v Bristol City 3.185/40; The Draw 3.55/2

Despite the loss of Keane Lewis-Potter, Hull's summer recruitment looks fairly impressive with midfield enforcer Jean Michel-Seri easily the pick of the bunch. Shota Arveladze has clearly been backed and as a result, the Humberside outfit will be expected to start quickly.

The Tigers couldn't buy a win at home throughout February and March, however, they took seven points from a possible nine throughout April and May and should be able to take that momentum into the 2022-23 campaign.

Bristol City have added sensibly this summer with Kal Naismith providing cover across a variety of positions and Kane Wilson adding some dynamism down the flanks. Nigel Pearson's side did improve towards the end of last season and they still possess Championship stalwarts such as Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann, however, they conceded an average 2.09 goals per game on the road last season and may come away from the MKM with very little to show for their efforts.

Entertaining opener at Kenilworth

Luton 1.9520/21 v Birmingham 4.47/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Luton will be pleased to get this fixture out of the way early. The Hatters have an issue with this opposition and always seem to struggle against the Blues. Nathan Jones' side barely put a foot last season, however, they conceded eight times to West Midlands outfit without reply. Although they've lost four of the last six meetings with this weekend's opponents, the hosts appear to be in far better shape heading into this campaign.

Birmingham's off-field troubles have been well-documented and although John Eustace is a highly-regarded coach, they still appear to be light on numbers. Jones' men are always sharp and superbly well-drilled. They are fitter than most Championship sides and should collect three points here. However, their recent record against the Blues is a concern, so backing Over 2.5 Goals at 2.0811/10 makes more sense.

Swans to creep past stoic Millers

Rotherham 2.8415/8 v Swansea 2.568/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Despite leading the way for the majority of the campaign, Rotherham only just crept over the line. Nevertheless, the Millers' early-season performances have deservedly seen them return to the second tier and Paul Warne will be determined to avoid adding yet another Championship relegation to his CV. Although recruitment has been slow, the additions of Peter Kioso, Tom Eaves Connor Washington and Cohen Bramall suggest that the South Yorkshire club will be looking administer plenty of deliveries from wide areas this season.

Russell Martin has enjoyed a full uninterrupted pre-season with his players this time around and although the former defender may lack a Plan B at times, his Plan A is a pretty effective one. Swansea keep possession superbly, thus restricting the opposition getting on the ball. They didn't end the season particularly strongly, but they avoided defeat in five of their last seven away games and should be able kick off this campaign with a narrow victory.

Points shared at the DW

Wigan 2.568/5 v Preston 3.052/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Leam Richardson has done a remarkable job at Wigan and he deserves a crack at managing in the second tier. The Latics have not had an easy ride over the last couple of campaigns, however, they were excellent last year and are hoping to surprise a few bigger clubs this time around. Nevertheless, money is still tight at the club and with just one summer addition, Richardson must find a way of squeezing even more out of his current resources.

Preston have enjoyed a resurgence under Ryan Lowe and PNE's summer transfer business looks pretty good. There will be plenty of interest in Spurs loanee Troy Parrott whereas Man United full-back Alvaro Fernandez is highly-rated. Prior to April, the Lancashire outfit gave away very little on the road and they could also keep this game tight.