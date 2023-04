Travelsick Baggies to concede in the Potteries

Swansea 1.715/7 v Huddersfield 5.39/2; The Draw 3.953/1

Swansea have very little to play for and with the pressure having been lifted from their shoulders, they've manaed to find form and are ending the season strongly (again).

The hosts may have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, yet they still have issues defending corners with only one Championship side having conceded more set-piece goals so far this season.

Huddersfield are battling for every point and the appointment of Neil Warnock may save the club from returning to the third tier.

The Terriers have been lethal from set-pieces with defender Matty Pearson having netted four times in his last three appearances.

Despite appearing to be far more potent under the veteran Yorkshireman, they still have issues at the back and have conceded exactly two goals in each of their last three outings. If that pattern continues here, then this promises to be a hugely entertaining 90 minutes.

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.98

West Londoners to show some fight

QPR 32/1 v Coventry 2.68/5; The Draw 3.39/4

QPR ended their losing sequence last weekend as they battled their way to a 2-2 draw at West Brom. R's fans have endured a depressing 2023, however, they will have been heartened by a much-improved display at the Hawthorns.

Gareth Ainsworth has struggled to motivate this squad, however, the return of some creative players, coupled with Lyndon Dykes recovery from Pneumonia should give them enough to just about clinch survival this season.

Coventry were the better side against Watford last weekend, however, they gave themselves an uphill task by falling two goals behind.

The Sky Blues were excellent in the second half and should have been awarded a late penalty.

Mark Robins' side have taken 61 shots across their last four matches, with almost a third of those efforts coming against the Hornets. It would be a surprise if they can't find a way past this QPR defence.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 4/5

Beach-bound hosts to trouble the Baggies

Stoke 2.3811/8 v West Brom 3.412/5; The Draw 3.259/4

Stoke's strong end to the season is slowing down with the Potters having failed to win either of their last two matches.

Nevertheless, they have significantly improved and with another busy summer of transfer activity expected, fans are quietly optimistic about the club's chances of putting together a play-off push next year.

Although it is tempting to back the hosts at 2.3811/8, they have failed to win three of their last four home matches and have a poor record in Staffordshire this season.

They've been victorious on just six occasions here all season and with very little to play, it may be better to explore other options.

WBA are yet to keep a clean sheet away from in 2023 although with their play-off ambitions dwindling, they need to throw bodies forward in this encounter.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 20/23

Millers and Hatters to share the spoils

Rotherham 4.57/2 v Luton 21/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Despite their current predicament at the bottom of the table, Rotherham boast a remarkably impressive record against top six sides at the New York Stadium.

They have avoided defeat when hosting Sheffield United, Blackburn and Millwall and they will be looking to put in a similar performance on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are fighting under Matt Taylor and with just two defeats in their last eight matches, they are unlikely to go down easily here.

The Hatters are unbeaten in nine away games, although they've drawn four of their last six on the road and another stalemate appears likely.

Back Draw @ 3.4

Yet another goalfest in Hertfordshire

Watford 21/1 v Bristol City 4.216/5; The Draw 3.65

Although Watford have an outside chance of making it into the top six, this match is likely to have an end-of-season feel about it.

The Hornets have extended Chris Wilder's tenure at the club and although results have not neccessarily picked up under the Yorkshireman, they have looked a little sharper going forward.

The Hornets have netted nine times across their last five home matches and have registered in seven of their last eight games at this venue.

Bristol City are ending the season strongly and took a point off high-flying Middlesbrough on Easter Monday. Having out-shot the Teessiders, they will fancy their chances of finding a way past Watford's flimsy back-line.

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.12

Edgy and tense relegation battle by the Seaside

Blackpool 2.3411/8 v Wigan 3.3512/5; The Draw 3.259/4

This fixture is likely to take place in League One next season with both sides having endured dreadful campaigns.

There is an outside chance that Blackpool can still secure survival this season, however, they will need to significantly improve in all areas of the pitch.

The Seasiders are lacking cutting edge and with all of their strikers currently sidelined, goals could be at a premium once again. They've netted 2+ goals at home on just six occasions this season and could struggle to find a way past Wigan's defence.

The Latics have averaged just 0.95 goals per game on the road and have failed to find the net in three of their last four away games. They have failed to score more than a single goal in a game since hosting Blackpool on November 12th.

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.75

PNE to take at least a point

Millwall 1.9110/11 v Preston 4.84/1; The Draw 3.45

Millwall's play-off quest is in danger of dissipating following a run of four games without finding the back of the net.

The Lions have struggled to find their usual rhythm in the final third and although they tend to be stronger at home, they have only won one of their last five here and just three of their last eleven.

Preston have put together a tremendous sequence of results and against all odds, Ryan Lowe's side have given themselves a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

They've been excellent on the road this season, keeping clean sheets in 50% of their outings and they've gone unbeaten in four of their last five away games.

Back Preston or Draw Double Chance @ 10/11

Battling Blues to snatch a point

Sunderland 1.9520/21 v Birmingham 4.57/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Despite putting together a four-match unbeaten sequence, Sunderland remain four points adrift of the play-offs and are unlikely to finish in the top six.

Nevertheless, Tony Mowbray has done a decent job and will have been pleased to see his side keep a clean sheet on Easter Monday.

The Wearsiders' home form has been fairly underwhelming and they've failed to win any of their last five here. They've been victorious on just six occasions at this venue and are hard to back at an odds-on price.

Birmingham have become increasingly tough to beat and have kept clean sheets in four of their last six matches.

They've avoided defeat in three of their last four away games and might be able to continue that streak at the Stadium of Light.

Back Birmingham or Draw Double Chance @ 5/6

Clarets to continue to fly

Reading 7.413/2 v Burnley 1.594/7; The Draw 43/1

Reading sacked Paul Ince earlier in the week following a last-gasp defeat to Preston.

The Royals are firmly entrenched in a relegation battle and fans will be hoping that caretaker manager Noel Hunt can get a tune out of the squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Their squad lacks quality, yet they've been pretty impressive at home this season. They've suffered just five defeats at the Madejski this season with each of their last two losses coming by the same scoreline (1-0).

Burnley are unlikely to take their foot off the gas and will be expected to triumph on Saturday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany's side are unlikely to find this straightforward and may have to be patient.