EFL Championship Tips: Nine bets for nine 3pm matches on Saturday
Jack Critchley
14 April 2023
5:00 min read "2023-04-14T08:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-13T12:07:00+01:00", "articleBody": "With just a few weeks left of the 2022-23 campaign, it's yet another crucial weekend in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out his best bets from Saturday's 3pm matches... Terriers to test talented Swans Travelsick Baggies to concede in the Potteries Another entertaining afternoon at Vicarage Road Absorbing contest at the Swansea City Stadium Swansea [1.71] v Huddersfield [5.3]; The Draw [3.95] Swansea have very little to play for and with the pressure having been lifted from their shoulders, they've manaed to find form and are ending the season strongly (again). The hosts may have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, yet they still have issues defending corners with only one Championship side having conceded more set-piece goals so far this season. Huddersfield are battling for every point and the appointment of Neil Warnock may save the club from returning to the third tier. The Terriers have been lethal from set-pieces with defender Matty Pearson having netted four times in his last three appearances. Despite appearing to be far more potent under the veteran Yorkshireman, they still have issues at the back and have conceded exactly two goals in each of their last three outings. If that pattern continues here, then this promises to be a hugely entertaining 90 minutes. Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.98 West Londoners to show some fight QPR [3] v Coventry [2.6]; The Draw [3.3] QPR ended their losing sequence last weekend as they battled their way to a 2-2 draw at West Brom. R's fans have endured a depressing 2023, however, they will have been heartened by a much-improved display at the Hawthorns. Gareth Ainsworth has struggled to motivate this squad, however, the return of some creative players, coupled with Lyndon Dykes recovery from Pneumonia should give them enough to just about clinch survival this season. Coventry were the better side against Watford last weekend, however, they gave themselves an uphill task by falling two goals behind. The Sky Blues were excellent in the second half and should have been awarded a late penalty. Mark Robins' side have taken 61 shots across their last four matches, with almost a third of those efforts coming against the Hornets. It would be a surprise if they can't find a way past this QPR defence. Back Both Teams to Score @ 4/5 Beach-bound hosts to trouble the Baggies Stoke [2.38] v West Brom [3.4]; The Draw [3.25] Stoke's strong end to the season is slowing down with the Potters having failed to win either of their last two matches. Nevertheless, they have significantly improved and with another busy summer of transfer activity expected, fans are quietly optimistic about the club's chances of putting together a play-off push next year. Although it is tempting to back the hosts at [2.38], they have failed to win three of their last four home matches and have a poor record in Staffordshire this season. They've been victorious on just six occasions here all season and with very little to play, it may be better to explore other options. WBA are yet to keep a clean sheet away from in 2023 although with their play-off ambitions dwindling, they need to throw bodies forward in this encounter. Back Both Teams to Score @ 20/23 Millers and Hatters to share the spoils Rotherham [4.5] v Luton [2]; The Draw [3.4] Despite their current predicament at the bottom of the table, Rotherham boast a remarkably impressive record against top six sides at the New York Stadium. They have avoided defeat when hosting Sheffield United, Blackburn and Millwall and they will be looking to put in a similar performance on Saturday afternoon. The hosts are fighting under Matt Taylor and with just two defeats in their last eight matches, they are unlikely to go down easily here. The Hatters are unbeaten in nine away games, although they've drawn four of their last six on the road and another stalemate appears likely. Back Draw @ 3.4 Yet another goalfest in Hertfordshire Watford [2] v Bristol City [4.2]; The Draw [3.65] Although Watford have an outside chance of making it into the top six, this match is likely to have an end-of-season feel about it. The Hornets have extended Chris Wilder's tenure at the club and although results have not neccessarily picked up under the Yorkshireman, they have looked a little sharper going forward. The Hornets have netted nine times across their last five home matches and have registered in seven of their last eight games at this venue. Bristol City are ending the season strongly and took a point off high-flying Middlesbrough on Easter Monday. Having out-shot the Teessiders, they will fancy their chances of finding a way past Watford's flimsy back-line. Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.12 Edgy and tense relegation battle by the Seaside Blackpool [2.34] v Wigan [3.35]; The Draw [3.25] This fixture is likely to take place in League One next season with both sides having endured dreadful campaigns. There is an outside chance that Blackpool can still secure survival this season, however, they will need to significantly improve in all areas of the pitch. The Seasiders are lacking cutting edge and with all of their strikers currently sidelined, goals could be at a premium once again. They've netted 2+ goals at home on just six occasions this season and could struggle to find a way past Wigan's defence. The Latics have averaged just 0.95 goals per game on the road and have failed to find the net in three of their last four away games. They have failed to score more than a single goal in a game since hosting Blackpool on November 12th. Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.75 PNE to take at least a point Millwall [1.91] v Preston [4.8]; The Draw [3.45] Millwall's play-off quest is in danger of dissipating following a run of four games without finding the back of the net. The Lions have struggled to find their usual rhythm in the final third and although they tend to be stronger at home, they have only won one of their last five here and just three of their last eleven. Preston have put together a tremendous sequence of results and against all odds, Ryan Lowe's side have given themselves a chance of finishing in the play-offs. They've been excellent on the road this season, keeping clean sheets in 50% of their outings and they've gone unbeaten in four of their last five away games. Back Preston or Draw Double Chance @ 10/11 Battling Blues to snatch a point Sunderland [1.95] v Birmingham [4.5]; The Draw [3.6] Despite putting together a four-match unbeaten sequence, Sunderland remain four points adrift of the play-offs and are unlikely to finish in the top six. Nevertheless, Tony Mowbray has done a decent job and will have been pleased to see his side keep a clean sheet on Easter Monday. The Wearsiders' home form has been fairly underwhelming and they've failed to win any of their last five here. They've been victorious on just six occasions at this venue and are hard to back at an odds-on price. Birmingham have become increasingly tough to beat and have kept clean sheets in four of their last six matches. They've avoided defeat in three of their last four away games and might be able to continue that streak at the Stadium of Light. Back Birmingham or Draw Double Chance @ 5/6 Clarets to continue to fly Reading [7.4] v Burnley [1.59]; The Draw [4] Reading sacked Paul Ince earlier in the week following a last-gasp defeat to Preston. The Royals are firmly entrenched in a relegation battle and fans will be hoping that caretaker manager Noel Hunt can get a tune out of the squad for the remainder of the campaign. Their squad lacks quality, yet they've been pretty impressive at home this season. They've suffered just five defeats at the Madejski this season with each of their last two losses coming by the same scoreline (1-0). Burnley are unlikely to take their foot off the gas and will be expected to triumph on Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany's side are unlikely to find this straightforward and may have to be patient. Back Burnley to Win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.92 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Jack Critchley", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jack_critchley" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/WarnockSmile1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Neil Warnock will be hoping that his side can continue their excellent goalscoring form</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664556" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664556">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=EFL%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Nine%20bets%20for%20nine%203pm%20matches%20on%20Saturday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-eventful-and-entertaining-90-minutes-in-south-wales-130423-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-eventful-and-entertaining-90-minutes-in-south-wales-130423-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-eventful-and-entertaining-90-minutes-in-south-wales-130423-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-eventful-and-entertaining-90-minutes-in-south-wales-130423-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fsaturday-championship-tips-eventful-and-entertaining-90-minutes-in-south-wales-130423-904.html&text=EFL%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Nine%20bets%20for%20nine%203pm%20matches%20on%20Saturday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With just a few weeks left of the 2022-23 campaign, it's yet another crucial weekend in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out his best bets from Saturday's 3pm matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664556">Terriers to test talented Swans</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Travelsick Baggies to concede in the Potteries</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Another entertaining afternoon at Vicarage Road</h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>Absorbing contest at the Swansea City Stadium</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664556"><strong>Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.71</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> v Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Swansea have very little to play for and with the pressure having been lifted from their shoulders, they've manaed to find form and are ending the season strongly (again).</p><p>The hosts may have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, yet they still have issues defending corners with <strong>only one Championship side having conceded more set-piece goals so far this season.</strong></p><p>Huddersfield are battling for every point and the appointment of Neil Warnock may save the club from returning to the third tier.</p><p>The Terriers have been lethal from set-pieces with defender <strong>Matty Pearson</strong> having netted four times in his last three appearances.</p><p>Despite appearing to be far more potent under the veteran Yorkshireman, they still have issues at the back and <strong>have conceded exactly two goals in each of their last three outings</strong>. If that pattern continues here, then this promises to be a hugely entertaining 90 minutes.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664556" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.98</a></div><h2>West Londoners to show some fight</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664664"><strong>QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Coventry <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>QPR ended their losing sequence last weekend as they battled their way to a 2-2 draw at West Brom. R's fans have endured a depressing 2023, however, they will have been heartened by a much-improved display at the Hawthorns.</p><p>Gareth Ainsworth has struggled to motivate this squad, however, the return of some creative players, coupled with <strong>Lyndon Dykes</strong> recovery from Pneumonia should give them enough to just about clinch survival this season.</p><p>Coventry were the better side against Watford last weekend, however, they gave themselves an uphill task by falling two goals behind.</p><p>The Sky Blues were excellent in the second half and should have been awarded a late penalty.</p><p>Mark Robins' side have taken 61 shots across their last four matches, with almost a third of those efforts coming against the Hornets. It would be a surprise if they can't find a way past this QPR defence.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/qpr-v-coventry/32256996" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/5</a></div><h2>Beach-bound hosts to trouble the Baggies</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664448"><strong>Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Stoke's strong end to the season is slowing down with the Potters having failed to win either of their last two matches.</p><p>Nevertheless, they have significantly improved and with another busy summer of transfer activity expected, fans are quietly optimistic about the club's chances of putting together a play-off push next year.</p><p>Although it is tempting to back the hosts at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>, <strong>they have failed to win three of their last four home matches</strong> and have a poor record in Staffordshire this season.</p><p>They've been victorious on just six occasions here all season and with very little to play, it may be better to explore other options.</p><p>WBA are yet to keep a clean sheet away from in 2023 although with their play-off ambitions dwindling, they need to throw bodies forward in this encounter.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/stoke-v-west-brom/32257013" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20/23</a></div><h2>Millers and Hatters to share the spoils</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664232"><strong>Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> v Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Despite their current predicament at the bottom of the table, Rotherham boast a remarkably impressive record against top six sides at the New York Stadium.</p><p><strong>They have avoided defeat when hosting Sheffield United, Blackburn and Millwall</strong> and they will be looking to put in a similar performance on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>The hosts are fighting under Matt Taylor and with just two defeats in their last eight matches, they are unlikely to go down easily here.</p><p>The Hatters are unbeaten in nine away games, <strong>although they've drawn four of their last six on the road</strong> and another stalemate appears likely.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664232" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.4</a></div><h2>Yet another goalfest in Hertfordshire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212659946"><strong>Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b>; The Draw 3.65</strong></a></p><p>Although Watford have an outside chance of making it into the top six, this match is likely to have an end-of-season feel about it.</p><p>The Hornets have extended Chris Wilder's tenure at the club and although results have not neccessarily picked up under the Yorkshireman, they have looked a little sharper going forward.</p><p><strong>The Hornets have netted nine times across their last five home matches</strong> and have registered in seven of their last eight games at this venue.</p><p>Bristol City are ending the season strongly and took a point off high-flying Middlesbrough on Easter Monday. Having out-shot the Teessiders, they will fancy their chances of finding a way past Watford's flimsy back-line.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212659946" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.12</a></div><h2>Edgy and tense relegation battle by the Seaside</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212659693"><strong>Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>This fixture is likely to take place in League One next season with both sides having endured dreadful campaigns.</p><p>There is an outside chance that Blackpool can still secure survival this season, however, they will need to significantly improve in all areas of the pitch.</p><p>The Seasiders are lacking cutting edge and with all of their strikers currently sidelined, goals could be at a premium once again. They've netted 2+ goals at home on just six occasions this season and could struggle to find a way past Wigan's defence.</p><p>The Latics have averaged just 0.95 goals per game on the road and <strong>have failed to find the net in three of their last four away games</strong>. They have failed to score more than a single goal in a game since hosting Blackpool on November 12th.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212659693" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.75</a></div><h2>PNE to take at least a point</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664772"><strong>Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> v Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw 3.45</strong></a></p><p>Millwall's play-off quest is in danger of dissipating following a run of four games without finding the back of the net.</p><p>The Lions have struggled to find their usual rhythm in the final third and although they tend to be stronger at home, <strong>they have only won one of their last five here</strong> and just three of their last eleven.</p><p>Preston have put together a tremendous sequence of results and against all odds, Ryan Lowe's side have given themselves a chance of finishing in the play-offs.</p><p>They've been excellent on the road this season, keeping clean sheets in 50% of their outings and <strong>they've gone unbeaten in four of their last five away games</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Preston or Draw Double Chance @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/millwall-v-preston/32256995" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/11</a></div><h2>Battling Blues to snatch a point</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212664340"><strong>Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> v Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Despite putting together a four-match unbeaten sequence, Sunderland remain four points adrift of the play-offs and are unlikely to finish in the top six.</p><p>Nevertheless, Tony Mowbray has done a decent job and will have been pleased to see his side keep a clean sheet on Easter Monday.</p><p>The Wearsiders' home form has been fairly underwhelming and <strong>they've failed to win any of their last five here</strong>. They've been victorious on just six occasions at this venue and are hard to back at an odds-on price.</p><p>Birmingham have become increasingly tough to beat and <strong>have kept clean sheets in four of their last six matches</strong>.</p><p>They've avoided defeat in three of their last four away games and might be able to continue that streak at the Stadium of Light.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Birmingham or Draw Double Chance @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sunderland-v-birmingham/32257016" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/6</a></div><h2>Clarets to continue to fly</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212659810"><strong>Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> v Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.59</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Reading sacked Paul Ince earlier in the week following a last-gasp defeat to Preston.</p><p>The Royals are firmly entrenched in a relegation battle and fans will be hoping that caretaker manager Noel Hunt can get a tune out of the squad for the remainder of the campaign.</p><p>Their squad lacks quality, yet they've been pretty impressive at home this season. They've suffered just five defeats at the Madejski this season with each of their last two losses coming by the same scoreline (1-0).</p><p>Burnley are unlikely to take their foot off the gas and will be expected to triumph on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany's side are unlikely to find this straightforward and may have to be patient.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Burnley to Win and Under 3.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/reading-v-burnley/32256864" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.92</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 354.00<p>Returned: 361.09</p><p>P/L: +7.09</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you spend £10 on<strong> football accas or Bet Builders </strong>this week. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2120423FB">You must opt-in</a>. Back Over 2.5 Goals in Swansea vs Huddersfield @ 1.98
Back Both Teams to Score in Stoke vs West Brom @ [20/23]
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Watford vs Bristol City @ 2.12 