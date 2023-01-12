</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Saturday Championship Tips: A bet for all 11 3pm KOs
Jack Critchley
12 January 2023
5:00 min read Saturday Championship Tips: A bet for all 11 3pm KOs
Jack Critchley
12 January 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Russell Martin Swansea.320x180.jpeg", "articleBody": "The Championship returns following an FA Cup break and Jack Critchley is expecting plenty of goals at the Stadium of Light this weekend... Sunderland &amp; Swansea to play out a classic In-form Tigers to continue their good run Blades to exact revenge on the Potters Mowbray and Martin's men to deliver magic Sunderland [2.66] v Swansea [2.84]; The Draw [3.4] Sunderland have embarked upon on an excellent run of form and their xG numbers back up their recent performances. Despite producing a fairly lacklustre first half display against Blackpool, they upped the ante in the second period and the introduction of Abdoullah Ba almost turned the tie in their favour. The Black Cats are now unbeaten in their last four matches and have produced an accumulative xG of 6.4 across those matches. They may have lost the services of Ellis Simms, however, they still have plenty of firepower within their squad with Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo both looking sharp. Jack Clarke has also looked dangerous going forward and isn't afraid to run at the opposition defence. Curiously, Tony Mowbray's side have been better on the road this season, although they've now won three of their last five, scoring eight times during that period. Swansea's away results have been fairly underwhelming recently, however, their performances have been pretty good. They were brilliant at the CBS Arena as they came from 3-0 down to snatch a point and they weren't bad at the Madjeski, despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat. Russell Martin would have been disappointed that his side couldn't take anything off leaders Burnley last time out, however, they were the better side throughout the majority of the contest and that should give them plenty of confidence heading into this contest. They are unbeaten in their last five visits to this stadium, however, with just one win in their last ten Championship matches overall, they may struggle to continue that sequence. This could be a fantastic 90 minutes of football and with both sides likely to play attractive football, it should be a watchable contest with plenty of chances at both ends. Back Over 2.5 Goals 2.04 Boro's freescoring form to continue Middlesbrough [2.66] v Millwall [2.84]; The Draw [3.4] Middlesbrough have been rejuvenated by the arrival of Michael Carrick and the former Manchester United midfielder has also managed to do what several other coaches have failed to achieve, getting Chuba Akpom to score on a regular basis. The Teessiders are certainly not short of firepower and have been scoring plenty of goals. They've also added Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa this week and he is likely to be involved in this contest. Boro have netted 17 times at the Riverside Stadium this season with seven of those goals arriving in their last three appearances here. The hosts have also netted 2+ goals in six of their last seven games and they'll fancy their chances of putting at least a couple past Millwall. The Lions have been on a good run of form and they've been creating plenty of chances. However, three of their last four fixtures have been at the Den where they've come up against sides currently occupying the bottom six. This is likely to be much tougher. They've conceded 2+ goals in six of their seven away trips to top half opposition and are unlikely to find today's opponents as accommodating as an injury-hit Watford outfit. Back Over 1.5 Middlesbrough Goals 2.1 Hull to ease past relegation rivals Hull [2] v Huddersfield [4.4]; The Draw [3.5] Having already spoken about the impact of Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, we also have to praise the appointment of Liam Rosenior at Hull. The former defender has steadily improved the Humberside outfit and has turned a disorganised rabble into a well-drilled XI. The Tigers have now lost just one of their last eight matches and although their home form remains fractionally below par, they come here off the back of consecutive away wins. Having conceded just three times across their last five matches, Rosenior's men are increasingly tough to breach and they will be full of confidence coming into this fixture. Across the last five games, Hull have a positive net xG of +5.2 and having torn apart Wigan at the beginning of the month, they should have enough about them to take all three points here. Huddersfield remain in grave danger of slipping into League One. Mark Fotheringham has managed to get a tune out of his squad, although goals remain an issue. They've scored just five times across their last six matches and have failed to find the net in three of their last five away outings. Back Hull to beat Huddersfield 2.00 Bluebirds and Latics to serve up a dour 90 mins Cardiff [2.08] v Wigan [4.2]; The Draw [3.3] Both Cardiff and Wigan find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle. Neither side has been able to find any consistency so far this campaign, although the Bluebirds are fairly tough to crack on their own patch. Mark Hudson's side have struggled for goals all season, however, Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leeds in the FA Cup did give fans hope that their side may have finally clicked in the final third. The Welsh side's four home victories so far this season have come by the same score-line (1-0) and although they've failed to win any of their last three matches here, they've conceded just twice across their last 270 minutes at Cardiff City Stadium. Having been the better side in each of their last two matches at this venue, they will be confident of taking something from this contest. Kolo Toure has struggled to get a grip on his undercooked Latics squad over the last few weeks and although there have been some interesting additions, including a short-term deal for Steven Caulker, they still look bereft of quality. Each of their four away victories were masterminded by former boss Leam Richardson and having conceded 12 times across their last three games, it looks set to be a tough 90 minutes for the visitors. Back Cardiff to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals 1.84 Stoke to leave Bramall Lane empty handed Sheffield United [1.78] v Stoke [5.2]; The Draw [3.8] At the beginning of October, Stoke ended Sheffield United's winning streak on the road with a convincing victory which included a goal by former Blades hero Phil Jagielka. Paul Heckingbottom's side have suffered just two defeats since that day, whereas the inconsistent Potters have lost seven times subsequently. Consequentially, the hosts will be looking to exact revenge on Alex Neil's side when they meet on Saturday afternoon. Some of the Blades' recent performances have been muted, however, they are still managing to pick up points and they've already booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Their xG numbers at this venue are strong and although Oli McBurnie remains a doubt for this fixture, they should still have too much for the inconsistent visitors. Stoke kept things relatively solid against Preston and Burnley recently, yet they failed to create many meaningful efforts on goal and without the recalled Liam Delap, they could struggle to break down the Blades' rugged rear-guard. Back Sheffield United to beat Stoke 1.78 Royals to continue home dominance Reading [2.78] v QPR [2.84]; The Draw [3.3] Paul Ince's work at Reading continues to go under the radar with the Royals sitting comfortably in mid-table, despite facing transfer restrictions and possessing one of the smallest squads in the division. The Berkshire side have been significantly propped up by their home form and they've still suffered just three defeats at the Madejski so far this campaign. They've won three of their last four Championship matches at this ground and they were also victorious against Watford in the FA Cup seven days ago. They aren't doing anything particularly special, however, they graft throughout the 90 minutes and are extremely well-organised. Only Sunderland, Preston and WBA have left this ground with maximum points and they will make it tough for out-of-form QPR. Neil Critchley's side were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Fleetwood last weekend with fans bemoaning their side's lack of creativity. The arrival of Jamal Lowe is likely to improve their output in the final third, however, they've netted just twice across their last six games and are likely to fall short here. Back Reading to Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals 1.73 Seasiders to take something back to Lancashire Watford [1.83] v Blackpool [4.7]; The Draw [3.8] Watford's injury crisis shows very few signs of abating, yet the Hornets have been able to strengthen in the transfer window with the additions of Matheus Martins and Ismael Kone. The latter will be expected to hit the ground running and with the Hornets struggling for bodies in central midfield, the Canadian could be thrust into the XI this weekend. Slaven Bilic has done a decent job at Vicarage and with five clean sheets in seven outings, he's made them harder to beat. Nevertheless, they've won just three of their last eight, but somehow they remain in the play-off spots. Blackpool bossed the first half against Sunderland at the beginning of the month before blitzing Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last weekend. They've been busy in the transfer market with the additions of Tom Trybull and Morgan Rodgers, alongside the returning Josh Bowler, who could give them a much-needed new lease of life. The Seasiders have been playing reasonably well and will look to capitalise on Watford's injury issues. Back Blackpool to Win or Draw Double Chance 2 PNE and Canaries to share the points Preston [3] v Norwich [2.62]; The Draw [3.4] Preston progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend with a rare victory at Deepdale. Ryan Lowe's side have typically struggled in front of their own fans this year and have picked up just three victories here so far. They're also comfortably the lowest home scorers in the division (8). Although performances have slightly improved, their xG numbers in Lancashire remain fairly underwhelming. The addition of Liam Delap should give them added impetus going forward and with Emil Riis likely to miss this contest, the arrival of the Manchester City loanee could provide them with a significant boost. David Wagner's arrival failed to ignite the Canaries as they slipped up in the FA Cup last weekend. Nevertheless, the former Huddersfield boss' modus operandi will be to mastermind yet another Championship promotion. The East Anglian side are now three points shy of the play-offs and are in danger of drifting into mid-table obscurity. They were poor against Watford and have won just one of their last six. Wagner may need time to get his ideas across, however, he is likely to begin by making them much tougher to beat. Back Draw 3.4 Clarets to edge out Sky Blues Burnley [1.74] v Coventry [5.5]; The Draw [4] Burnley looked tired and lethargic against Stoke and Swansea and weren't at their free-flowing best. Nevertheless, they still managed to take maximum points from both fixtures. They looked far livelier against Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Vincent Kompany's side have now had seven days to fully recover from their recent exertions. The Lancastrians have been imperious at Turf Moor winning each of their last seven outings here. They've also been victorious in nine of their last ten matches at this venue and they will be expected to continue that superb sequence on Saturday. Coventry have made a couple of quality additions with Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Brooke Norton-Cuffy arriving on loan. Mark Robins will be hoping that the new arrivals can give them some fresh impetus and end the clubs three match winless streak. Although they don't lose often, the Sky Blues have been defeated in each of their last two away games and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wrexham last weekend. Burnley Win and Under 3.5 Goals 2.2 Goals galore at Kenilworth Road Luton [3.1] v West Brom [2.52]; The Draw [3.2] Rob Edwards has enjoyed a positive start at Kenilworth Road with the former Watford coach inheriting a hard-working and capable squad from Nathan Jones. The Hatters are in good goalscoring form and have netted in each of their last five outings. They've also hit the target seven times across their last three matches and are unbeaten at this venue since the beginning of September. Curiously, Luton are yet to beat a bottom half side at this ground, however, they've bloodied the noses of Sheffield United, Blackburn and Norwich. West Brom are in exceptional form and are slowly closing in on the top six. Carlos Corberan has had a galvanising effect on the previously under-performing squad and although they looked a little shaky in the FA Cup last weekend, they have looked calm and assured in the second tier. The Baggies have been breached just twice across their last nine matches, however, both of those have concessions have come on the road and they may struggle to prevent the in-form hosts from finding the back of the net here. Back Both Teams to Score? Yes 1.85 Robins' home woes to continue Bristol City [2.32] v Birmingham [3.45]; The Draw [3.3] Bristol City have struggled at Ashton Gate this season and they have failed to collect maximum points at this venue since the beginning of October. Although many pundits have questioned their defence, scoring goals have been an issue in front of their fans with the hosts managing just a single goal across their last four outings here. Nigel Pearson's side have seen key players linked with moves to the Premier League this week, although both Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo remain at the club for the time being. Birmingham looked exhausted against Middlesbrough and Hull, however, they will have benefited from their FA Cup tie with Forest Green having been called off last weekend. John Eustace has had plenty of time to work with his squad and the addition of Reda Khadra should inject some much-needed creativity into their XI. Brum have lost just three of their last nine games on the road, with two of those defeats coming against in-form Middlesbrough and leaders Burnley. They should have enough to collect at least a point from this contest. Russell Martin will be hoping that his side can pick up their first victory on the road since early October this weekend...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sunderland-v-swansea/31996415"><strong>Sunderland & Swansea to play out a classic </strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/hull-v-huddersfield/31996412"><strong>In-form Tigers to continue their good run</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/sheff-utd-v-stoke/31996384">Blades to exact revenge on the Potters</a></h3> <strong></strong></li> <hr><h2>Mowbray and Martin's men to deliver magic</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208168969"><strong>Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.66</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Sunderland have embarked upon on an excellent run of form and their xG numbers back up their recent performances. Despite producing a fairly lacklustre first half display against Blackpool, they upped the ante in the second period and the introduction of Abdoullah Ba almost turned the tie in their favour.</p><p>The Black Cats are now unbeaten in their last four matches and <strong>have produced an accumulative xG of 6.4 across those matches</strong>. They may have lost the services of Ellis Simms, however, they still have plenty of firepower within their squad with <strong>Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo</strong> both looking sharp. Jack Clarke has also looked dangerous going forward and isn't afraid to run at the opposition defence.</p><p>Curiously, Tony Mowbray's side have been better on the road this season, although they've now won three of their last five, scoring eight times during that period.</p><p>Swansea's away results have been fairly underwhelming recently, however, their performances have been pretty good. They were brilliant at the CBS Arena as they came from 3-0 down to snatch a point and they weren't bad at the Madjeski, despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat.</p><p>Russell Martin would have been disappointed that his side couldn't take anything off leaders Burnley last time out, however, they were the better side throughout the majority of the contest and that should give them plenty of confidence heading into this contest. They are unbeaten in their last five visits to this stadium, however, with just one win in their last ten Championship matches overall, they may struggle to continue that sequence.</p><p>This could be a fantastic 90 minutes of football and with both sides likely to play attractive football, it should be a watchable contest with plenty of chances at both ends.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208168969" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.04</a></div><h2>Boro's freescoring form to continue</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169509"><strong>Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.66</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Middlesbrough have been rejuvenated by the arrival of Michael Carrick and the former Manchester United midfielder has also managed to do what several other coaches have failed to achieve, getting <strong>Chuba Akpom</strong> to score on a regular basis.</p><p>The Teessiders are certainly not short of firepower and have been scoring plenty of goals. They've also added Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa this week and he is likely to be involved in this contest.</p><p>Boro have netted 17 times at the Riverside Stadium this season with seven of those goals arriving in their last three appearances here. <strong>The hosts have also netted 2+ goals in six of their last seven games</strong> and they'll fancy their chances of putting at least a couple past Millwall.</p><p>The Lions have been on a good run of form and they've been creating plenty of chances. However, three of their last four fixtures have been at the Den where they've come up against sides currently occupying the bottom six. This is likely to be much tougher. <strong>They've conceded 2+ goals in six of their seven away trips to top half opposition</strong> and are unlikely to find today's opponents as accommodating as an injury-hit Watford outfit.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 1.5 Middlesbrough Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-millwall/31996411" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.1</a></div><h2>Hull to ease past relegation rivals</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169293"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> v Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Having already spoken about the impact of Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, we also have to praise the appointment of <strong>Liam Rosenior</strong> at Hull. The former defender has steadily improved the Humberside outfit and has turned a disorganised rabble into a well-drilled XI.</p><p><strong>The Tigers have now lost just one of their last eight matches</strong> and although their home form remains fractionally below par, they come here off the back of consecutive away wins. Having conceded just three times across their last five matches, Rosenior's men are increasingly tough to breach and they will be full of confidence coming into this fixture.</p><p><strong>Across the last five games, Hull have a positive net xG of +5.2 </strong>and having torn apart Wigan at the beginning of the month, they should have enough about them to take all three points here.</p><p>Huddersfield remain in grave danger of slipping into League One. Mark Fotheringham has managed to get a tune out of his squad, although goals remain an issue. <strong>They've scored just five times across their last six matches</strong> and have failed to find the net in three of their last five away outings.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hull to beat Huddersfield</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169293" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.00</a></div><h2>Bluebirds and Latics to serve up a dour 90 mins</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169185"><strong>Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> v Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Both Cardiff and Wigan find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle. Neither side has been able to find any consistency so far this campaign, although the Bluebirds are fairly tough to crack on their own patch. Mark Hudson's side have struggled for goals all season, however, Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leeds in the FA Cup did give fans hope that their side may have finally clicked in the final third.</p><p>The Welsh side's four home victories so far this season have come by the same score-line (1-0) and although they've failed to win any of their last three matches here, <strong>they've conceded just twice across their last 270 minutes at Cardiff City Stadium</strong>.</p><p>Having been the better side in each of their last two matches at this venue, they will be confident of taking something from this contest.</p><p>Kolo Toure has struggled to get a grip on his undercooked Latics squad over the last few weeks and although there have been some interesting additions, including a short-term deal for Steven Caulker, they still look bereft of quality. Each of their four away victories were masterminded by former boss Leam Richardson and <strong>having conceded 12 times across their last three games</strong>, it looks set to be a tough 90 minutes for the visitors.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cardiff to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/cardiff-v-wigan/31996413" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.84</a></div><h2>Stoke to leave Bramall Lane empty handed</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169845"><strong>Sheffield United <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>At the beginning of October, <strong>Stoke ended Sheffield United's winning streak</strong> on the road with a convincing victory which included a goal by former Blades hero Phil Jagielka. <strong>Paul Heckingbottom's </strong>side have suffered just two defeats since that day, whereas the inconsistent Potters have lost seven times subsequently.</p><p>Consequentially, the hosts will be looking to exact revenge on Alex Neil's side when they meet on Saturday afternoon. Some of the Blades' recent performances have been muted, however, they are still managing to pick up points and they've already booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.</p><p>Their <strong>xG numbers at this venue are strong </strong>and although Oli McBurnie remains a doubt for this fixture, they should still have too much for the inconsistent visitors.</p><p>Stoke kept things relatively solid against Preston and Burnley recently, yet they failed to create many meaningful efforts on goal and without the recalled <strong>Liam Delap</strong>, they could struggle to break down the Blades' rugged rear-guard.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sheffield United to beat Stoke</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169845" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.78</a></div><h2>Royals to continue home dominance</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169725"><strong>Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Paul Ince's work at Reading continues to go under the radar with the Royals sitting comfortably in mid-table, despite facing transfer restrictions and possessing one of the smallest squads in the division. The Berkshire side have been significantly propped up by their home form and they've still suffered just three defeats at the Madejski so far this campaign.</p><p><strong>They've won three of their last four Championship matches at this ground</strong> and they were also victorious against Watford in the FA Cup seven days ago. They aren't doing anything particularly special, however, they graft throughout the 90 minutes and are extremely well-organised. Only Sunderland, Preston and WBA have left this ground with maximum points and they will make it tough for out-of-form QPR.</p><p>Neil Critchley's side were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Fleetwood last weekend with fans bemoaning their side's lack of creativity. The arrival of Jamal Lowe is likely to improve their output in the final third, however, <strong>they've netted just twice across their last six games</strong> and are likely to fall short here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Reading to Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/reading-v-qpr/31996407" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.73</a></div><h2>Seasiders to take something back to Lancashire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208168861"><strong>Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Watford's injury crisis shows very few signs of abating, yet the Hornets have been able to strengthen in the transfer window with the additions of <strong>Matheus Martins and Ismael Kone. </strong></p><p>The latter will be expected to hit the ground running and with the Hornets struggling for bodies in central midfield, the Canadian could be thrust into the XI this weekend.</p><p>Slaven Bilic has done a decent job at Vicarage and with five clean sheets in seven outings, he's made them harder to beat. Nevertheless, they've won just three of their last eight, but somehow they remain in the play-off spots.</p><p>Blackpool bossed the first half against Sunderland at the beginning of the month before blitzing Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last weekend. They've been busy in the transfer market with the additions of Tom Trybull and Morgan Rodgers, alongside the returning <strong>Josh Bowler,</strong> who could give them a much-needed new lease of life.</p><p>The Seasiders have been playing reasonably well and will look to capitalise on Watford's injury issues.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blackpool to Win or Draw Double Chance</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/watford-v-blackpool/31996416" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2</a></div><h2>PNE and Canaries to share the points</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208176577"><strong>Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Preston progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend with a rare victory at Deepdale. Ryan Lowe's side have typically struggled in front of their own fans this year and have picked up just three victories here so far. <strong>They're also comfortably the lowest home scorers in the division (8)</strong>. Although performances have slightly improved, their xG numbers in Lancashire remain fairly underwhelming.</p><p>The addition of Liam Delap should give them added impetus going forward and with Emil Riis likely to miss this contest, the arrival of the Manchester City loanee could provide them with a significant boost.</p><p>David Wagner's arrival failed to ignite the Canaries as they slipped up in the FA Cup last weekend. Nevertheless, the former Huddersfield boss' modus operandi will be to mastermind yet another Championship promotion.</p><p>The East Anglian side are now three points shy of the play-offs and are in danger of drifting into mid-table obscurity. They were poor against Watford and <strong>have won just one of their last six</strong>. Wagner may need time to get his ideas across, however, he is likely to begin by making them much tougher to beat.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Draw</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208176577" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.4</a></div><h2>Clarets to edge out Sky Blues</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169617"><strong>Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> v Coventry <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Burnley looked tired and lethargic against Stoke and Swansea and weren't at their free-flowing best. Nevertheless, they still managed to take maximum points from both fixtures. They looked far livelier against Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Vincent Kompany's side have now had seven days to fully recover from their recent exertions.</p><p>The Lancastrians have been imperious at Turf Moor winning each of their last seven outings here. <strong>They've also been victorious in nine of their last ten matches at this venue</strong> and they will be expected to continue that superb sequence on Saturday.</p><p>Coventry have made a couple of quality additions with<strong> Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Brooke Norton-Cuffy arriving on loan</strong>. Mark Robins will be hoping that the new arrivals can give them some fresh impetus and end the clubs three match winless streak. Although they don't lose often, the Sky Blues have been defeated in each of their last two away games and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wrexham last weekend.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Burnley Win and Under 3.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-coventry/31996409" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.2</a></div><h2>Goals galore at Kenilworth Road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208176685"><strong>Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> v West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Rob Edwards has enjoyed a positive start at Kenilworth Road with the former Watford coach inheriting a hard-working and capable squad from Nathan Jones. The Hatters are in good goalscoring form and <strong>have netted in each of their last five outings</strong>. They've also hit the target seven times across their last three matches and are unbeaten at this venue since the beginning of September.</p><p>Curiously, Luton are yet to beat a bottom half side at this ground, however, they've bloodied the noses of Sheffield United, Blackburn and Norwich.</p><p>West Brom are in exceptional form and are slowly closing in on the top six. Carlos Corberan has had a galvanising effect on the previously under-performing squad and although they looked a little shaky in the FA Cup last weekend, they have looked calm and assured in the second tier.</p><p>The Baggies have been breached just twice across their last nine matches, however, <strong>both of those have concessions have come on the road</strong> and they may struggle to prevent the in-form hosts from finding the back of the net here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams to Score? Yes</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/luton-v-west-brom/31996827" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><h2>Robins' home woes to continue</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208169401"><strong>Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v Birmingham 3.45; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Bristol City have struggled at Ashton Gate this season and they have failed to collect maximum points at this venue since the beginning of October. Although many pundits have questioned their defence, scoring goals have been an issue in front of their fans with <strong>the hosts managing just a single goal across their last four outings here</strong>.</p><p>Nigel Pearson's side have seen key players linked with moves to the Premier League this week, although both Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo remain at the club for the time being.</p><p>Birmingham looked exhausted against Middlesbrough and Hull, however, they will have benefited from their FA Cup tie with Forest Green having been called off last weekend. John Eustace has had plenty of time to work with his squad and the addition of <strong>Reda Khadra</strong> should inject some much-needed creativity into their XI.</p><p><strong>Brum have lost just three of their last nine games on the road</strong>, with two of those defeats coming against in-form Middlesbrough and leaders Burnley. They should have enough to collect at least a point from this contest.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Birmingham Draw No Bet</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/bristol-city-v-birmingham/31996410" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.25</a></div><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 231.00<p>Returned: 227.01</p><p>P/L: -3.99</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> 