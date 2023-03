BTTS in the 'Alex Neil derby'

Sunderland 2.3411/8 v Stoke 3.55/2; The Draw 3.3512/5

Alex Neil swapped Sunderland for Stoke at the end of August just a couple of days after these two sides met at the 365. Neil's current club are currently eight places and nine points below his former employers.

Nevertheless, the Potters have looked a bit sharper at both ends of the field recently despite only winning two of their last six matches. Stoke have been the better side in each of their last four outings although they rarely keep a clean sheet on the road with just one shutout in their last nine away games.

This could be a good time to face Sunderland with the Wearsiders having looked a little jaded in recent weeks.

Tony Mowbray's men have found the net in each of their last seven at this venue yet recent lapses in concentration would suggest that they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet on Saturday afternoon.

Back BTTS in Sunderland vs Stoke @ 1.80

Woeful Swans to slip up at Kenilworth

Luton 2.111/10 v Swansea 4.1; The Draw 3.55/2

Luton are one of a clutch of teams who have a better record on the road this season, yet the Hatters have been victorious in three of their last six here. Rob Edward's men showed terrific spirit to battle back from 2-0 down to take a point against Millwall in midweek

The hosts have drawn too many games at home this year, yet they've been defeated on just four occasions here. With a realistic chance of making the play-offs, Edwards' men still have plenty of motivation and will not want to lose any momentum.

It's been a horrific 2023 for Swansea with Russell Martin coming under increasing scrutiny. The Swans have picked up just two victories this calendar year with each of those successes coming against sides who had been reduced to ten men prior to the 60 minute mark.

The visitors have failed to find the net in each of their last two away games and are unlikely to find a way past a stubborn Hatters rearguard.

Back Luton to beat Swansea @ 2.1

Easy three points for Teessiders

Middlesbrough 1.4840/85 v Reading 87/1; The Draw 4.57/2

Despite slipping to defeat last weekend, Boro's quest for automatic promotion remains alive. They've netted 14 times across their last six matches, more than table-toppers Burnley, and possess a perfect home record in 2023.

The Teessiders have netted 2+ goals in five of their last six matches here and they should be able to take advantage of Reading's fragile back-line.

Reading are fairly formidable in Berkshire, yet they have struggled on their travels. They've been defeated in 71% of their away games and have netted on just 11 occasions.

Paul Ince's side have also failed to score in each of their last four away games and haven't picked up maximum points on their travels since the beginning of November.

Back Middlesbrough to Win and Over 2.5 Goals 2.2

Injury-hit Millwall to make it tough for Norwich

Millwall 2.6813/8 v Norwich 2.982/1; The Draw 3.259/4

Millwall are one of a number of Championship sides who are in the hunt for a play-off spot and would have been disappointed to surrender a two goal lead in midweek.

Their home form is rock solid and they rarely lose in Bermondsey. Only two sides have left this venue with maximum points and they are yet to draw a blank when hosting top half opposition.

Norwich's last two away performances have been underwhelming and although they've been fantastic at Carrow Road, they cannot afford any more lethargic displays on the road. The visitors have talent in abundance and given that Millwall have kept just a single clean sheet in their last seven, they should be able to register.

Back BTTS in Millwall vs Norwich @ 1.88

Classy Clarets to clinch three points

Blackpool 6.86/1 v Burnley 1.635/8; The Draw 3.953/1

Mick McCarthy's appointment has had little effect on Blackpool and the Seasiders look set to drop into the third tier. The Yorkshireman has won just one of his seven games in charge of the club and there are rumours that some of the senior players have not taken to his managerial style.

Although the hosts are unbeaten in each of their last three at this venue, they look set for a tough 90 minutes on Saturday.

Burnley continue to set extremely high standards and although their squad has been impacted by injuries, they remain extremely effective. Anass Zaroury is the latest player to limp off and although the Clarets played in midweek, they should still have too much for the hapless hosts.

Back Burnley to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.91

Hornets and PNE to share the points

Watford 1.910/11 v Preston 54/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Watford continue to be extremely frustrating and they produced a fairly insipid display at Bramall Lane last weekend. The Hornets have plenty of talent within their squad, yet they are unable to produce high quality performances on a regular basis.

They have been fairly strong at Vicarage Road under Slaven Bilic and are unbeaten in their last four. Nevertheless they've won just one of their last seven overall and odds of 1.910/11 look a little on the short side.

Preston picked up yet another point in midweek and will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run here. They're much stronger on the road and have won four of their last seven away from Deepdale.

Back Draw @ 3.5

Maloney's men to secure at least a point

Wigan 2.447/5 v Birmingham 3.55/2; The Draw 3.211/5

Wigan slipped to their first defeat of the Shaun Maloney-era at the weekend, although they will have felt aggrieved at the awarding of an extremely soft penalty. The Latics have been far harder to beat since the Scot arrived at the DW and they should give another good account of themselves this weekend.

Under the new boss, they've conceded just three times in their last five outings, yet finding the back of net has proven far tougher.

Birmingham continue to toil under John Eustace and with several key absentees this weekend, they could struggle in Lancashire. The Blues' small squad has been decimated by injuries, however, they do tend to find the net on the road and have notched in each of their last four.

Back Wigan or Draw Double Chance and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.83

Tight 90 minutes at the John Smiths

Huddersfield 3.45 v Coventry 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.211/5

Neil Warnock was full of praise for Burnley last weekend as his side were easily swept aside by the leaders. The Terriers were victorious in the Yorkshireman's first game in charge, however, they have failed to score in three of their last four and lack cutting edge in the final third.

Coventry picked up yet another point in midweek and they continue to be incredibly tough to beat. The Sky Blues' games on the road have been tight and there have been just four goals in their last four away fixtures. They've netted just 0.88 goals per game away from the CBS and this could be another close 90 minutes.

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.7

Battling Millers to take at least a point

Rotherham 2.982/1 v QPR 2.6613/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Rotherham will have been disappointed that their second half performance against Swansea could only yield a point on Monday evening. Matt Taylor will have been pleased with his side's display and they can take plenty of confidence into this fixture.

The Millers are unbeaten in four of their last five at the New York Stadium and should be able to take a step closer to safety.

Gareth Ainsworth's arrival was unable to turn around QPR's fortunes last weekend although the Lancastrian will have been pleased with his team's endeavours.

Although Ilias Chair's injury isn't as bad as first feared, he is unlikely to feature here.